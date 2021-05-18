Best Juice Glass Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sitting down to a delicious breakfast is the best way to start any day. Whether you’re a bacon and eggs type person or an oatmeal with fruit one, there’s a breakfast food out there that everyone is sure to love. If you’re sitting down to your morning meal and getting done pouring your morning coffee, there’s something else you might also enjoy as a topper for your breakfast. A cold glass of juice is an excellent addition to almost any breakfast, mostly because there are so many kinds. Apple, orange, cranberry, grapefruit, and peach are just a few of the types of juices you can have and you can buy them already made or you can press them yourselves. If you want to make juice a daily part of your morning intake, you’ll need a juice glass set. We’ve taken the liberty of highlighting five sets for you, so you can search less for glasses and start pouring your juices.

Add some weight

For a juice glass that’s sure to stay put even if you accidentally knock it, reach for the Libbey Heavy Base Juice Glasses, Set of 4. The four glasses each hold 5.5 fluid ounces, just enough for a nice addition to your breakfast. They all measure 3.5″ in height, so they won’t take up much room in your cabinet when you’re storing them. All of them are made of clear glass, so you’ll be able to see how much you’re pouring easily. You can wash these in the dishwasher, so cleaning them is made a lot easier than having to try and scrub inside the vessel. Each one weighs 1.55 pounds before putting any liquid in it, so they are easy for anybody to handle.

Key Features:

Each weighs 1.55 pounds

3.5″ in height

Made of clear glass

Libbey Heavy Base Juice Glasses, Set of 4 Price: $15.30

Store them easily

Let’s be honest: you have to think about how you’re going to store something before you buy it. When you’re purchasing the Bormioli Rocco Rock Bar Stackable Juice Glasses, you are able to imagine a lot of ways to store them. That’s because these French bistro-esque glasses help you create a great atmosphere on the table, but also stack easily when you’re putting them away. These six glasses hold 6.75 ounces of liquid apiece and can be used for both cold and hot beverages. They are made from premium quality tempered glass that is resistant to breakage, chipping, and dishwasher wear. You won’t have to worry about anything happening to the glasses when you wash them in the dishwasher.

Key Features:

French bistro style

Six glasses hold 6.75 ounces of liquid apiece

Resistant to breakage and chipping

Bormioli Rocco Rock Bar Stackable Juice Glasses – Set Of 6 Dishwasher Safe Drinking Glasses F… Price: $13.99

Put these through plenty

Made sturdy and reliable, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more durable glasses set than the Duralex 1016AB06 Made In France Gigogne Glass Tumbler Drinking Glasses Set of 6. Each one can hold up to 5.75 ounces of juice or beverage. These are 2.5 times more resistant to breakage or chipping than normal glass. These have also been heat-treated, as they can withstand temperatures ranging between -4°F to 212°F. You can put them in the microwave, freezer or fridge without having to worry. The glasses are non-porous and they won’t absorb flavors or colors.

Key Features:

2.5 times more resistant

Ranging between -4°F and 212°F

Heat-treated

Duralex Made In France Gigogne Glass Tumbler Drinking Glasses, 5.63 ounce - Set of 6, Clear Price: $20.72

Kick it up a notch

With a sharp design that’ll surely impress any user, the Anchor Hocking 5-oz Juice Glasses, Set of 12 is the real deal. You can choose between a few sizes, but the five-ounce juice glass is perfect for your mornings. You’ll get 12 of these, which will surely be enough for your next brunch party that you throw. It has a heavy base and is weighted to prevent spills. The modern shape will keep it in style always. These are healthier than plastic or metal glasses, as they will not warp or stain. You can wash these in the dishwasher, and they’ll likely take up most of your top rack.

Key Features:

Modern shape

Come in multiple sizes

Healthier than plastic or metal

Anchor Hocking 5-oz Juice Glasses, Set of 12 Price: $16.99

Add a pop of color

Adding some pizzazz to your morning, you’ll enjoy the vibrant colors of the Red Co. Vibrant Splash Water/Beverage Glasses. You can hold up to 9.75 ounces of liquid in each glass and the colored bottoms make each glass easily identifiable to each user, so you won’t have to worry about grabbing somebody else’s glass. Made from high quality glass, each one has a weighted bottom for added stability. Each one has a diameter of 2.75″ and they each are 3.5″ in height.

Key Features:

Hold 9.75 ounces

Made from high quality glass

Colored bottoms