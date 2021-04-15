If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As you’re getting ready for a night on the town, adding some accessories to your outfit will help make it shine. Whether you want to show off your watch, necklace, earrings, rings, bracelets, and more, that’s totally up to you. Having jewelry to highlight parts of your outfit or be the highlight of an outfit allows you more flexibility when you’re getting ready. But if you want to show off your jewelry when you aren’t wearing it too, then you can figure out a way to have it in your bedroom a certain way. That’s where a jewelry display stand can come in handy. You can keep your assorted jewelry on specific stands to have them at the ready whenever you want to use them. Rather than an organizer that can end up tangling all of your jewelry together in a box, you have more freedom to put different pieces on your stand to show them off. There are all kinds of display stands and, if you aren’t sure which one might be right for you, let us help. We’ve done the homework and found five of the best jewelry display stands on the market. Check out our favorites below and add some accents to your wardrobe.

Keep your wrist looking good

Image source: Super Z/Amazon

Easily have your watches and bracelets ready to go when you have the Super Z Outlet Black Velvet Hovering T-Bar. This is crafted out of beautiful black velvet that is very soft to the touch. The base itself is made from wood with weight on the base to prevent any tipping over when it is filled with jewelry. This T-bar is ideal for hanging watches, bracelets, and some necklaces. It overall measures 10.91″ x 7.91″ x 3.11″ and helps you stay organized without taking up much room on a dresser or night stand.

Key Features:

Made from wood with weight on the base

T-bar ideal for hanging watches, bracelets, and necklaces

Won’t take up much room on a dresser

Super Z Outlet Black Velvet Hovering T-Bar Bracelet Necklace Jewelry Display Stand for Home Org… List Price:$17.99 Price:$10.99 You Save:$7.00 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find the one to fit in with your scheme

Image source: Ikee Design/Amazon

We of course are talking about color scheme and the Ikee Design Antique Wooden Display Jewelry Accessory should work for you. This antique styled T-bar is perfect for trade shows, businesses for their windows, professional or casual use. The fact that it comes in brown, coffee and oak in both long or short T-bar form gives you options. It is durable and lightweight with a weighted base, so it’s not top heavy and won’t fall over. You have to be careful that it doesn’t topple over with your expensive items on it. It measures 7 7/8″ x 2 7/8″ x 5 1/2″. The bar is 1 1/2″ in diameter. This simple yet functional display is worth your time.

Key Features:

Durable and lightweight

Won’t topple over with your expensive items

Comes in three colors and two sizes of those colors

Ikee Design Antique Wooden Display Jewelry Accessory Stand, Bracelet Scrunchie Holder Display f… Price:$10.29 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Take care of your necklaces

Image source: SRIWATANA/Amazon

Obviously, storing necklaces where they are crumpled up and not hanging nicely is a poor idea. The SRIWATANA Jewelry Organizer Display is extra tall for necklaces to hang properly. This features a three-tier design that hang at different heights, allowing you to better cater to different sized necklaces. The top tier measures 14″ and is 6″ extendable to hang longer necklaces and keep the balance. The lowest tier is ideal for displaying earrings. The wooden tray at the bottom can hold rings, lipstick, and more. The T-bars are rotatable to ensure more combinations of the tree.

Key Features:

Three-tier design

Top tier is 6″ extendable

Rotatable T-bars

SRIWATANA Jewelry Organizer Display Extra Tall Necklace Holder 3 Tier Jewelry Tree Stand (Carbo… List Price:$28.99 Price:$19.99 ($19.99 / Count) You Save:$9.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Store your bracelets more easily

Image source: 7TH VELVET/Amazon

The 7TH VELVET 3 Tiers Bracelet Holder is ideal for your home. It is designed using soft velvet and fiberboard as a display for bracelets, watches, and necklaces. The components can be disassembled and reassembled as you see fit. It also makes it easier to carry or store. The three layers of work rods can be hung with 10 to 30 bracelets per rod, so you can store up to 90 bracelets. The larger base and wave-shaped bracelet stands make this more stable.

Key Features:

Three layers of work rods

Can store up to 90 bracelets

Can be disassembled

7TH VELVET 3 Tiers Bracelet Holder, Black Velvet Jewelry Organizer Stand and Display, Detachabl… Price:$16.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

A cute addition

Image source: HOME SMILE/Amazon

The HOME SMILE Ceramic Aloe Ring Holder with Decorative White Dish makes for a fun ring dish to have in your home. This looks like an aloe plant and the different fronds act as places for you to store rings. It measures approximately 4.8″ x 4.8″ x 4.1″ and it is crafted from glazed ceramic. You can store all kinds of items like bracelets, necklaces, hand chains, earrings, and small jewelry as well. It can be placed near your sink or on your night stand.

Key Features:

Looks like an aloe plant

4.8″ x 4.8″ x 4.1″

Can be placed near your sink

HOME SMILE Ceramic Aloe Ring Holder with Derorative White Dish Dish for Jewelry,Christmas Birth… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now