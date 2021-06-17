Best iPhone Case

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In today’s technologically driven culture, not owning a own cell phone is essentially the same thing as not owning a pair of underwear — not unheard of, but extremely unlikely. Considering basically everyone on the planet has a smartphone, having a reliable case is imperative. This goes double for iPhone users, who see the price of their precious new models skyrocket on an annual basis. There are a ton of great iPhone cases out there — and just as many bad — so you’re going to have to do your homework. Luckily, we did your homework for you. Here are some of the best iPhone cases you can get to protect your precious digital baby.

Fit the XR

For one of Apple’s most prominent models, the iPhone XR, finding a case is fairly easy, considering they’re already fairly durable and waterproof. However, considering the amount of moolah you have to dole out for one, you can’t go wrong with getting a quality case like this Clear Anti-Scratch Shock Absorption Cover Case for iPhone XR from Mikeke. This slim case will barely affect the aesthetic of your iPhone, yet it will still give it adequate protection. The case offers scratch protection and a shockproof air space cushion for sudden falls, making it a no-brainer choice for anyone in the market for a discreet, yet durable case.

Key Features:

Slim case

Offers scratch protection

Shockproof air space cushion

Fit the 8

If you’re not up-to-date on the latest iPhone tech and you have the still-very-functional 8 (or 7 for that matter), this Military Grade iPhone 7/8 Case from Kitoo is a great purchase. This case is drop-tested from up to 12 feet, so if you happen to work in construction or are just prone to dropping your phone, this case is a great buy. It also provides full camera lens protection, responsive button sensitivity, and a built-in kickstand design, so you can go full-screen mode if you want to watch a YouTube video or Netflix. Plus, despite its heavy-duty features, it still remains sleek and aesthetically pleasing.

Key Features:

Built-in kickstand

Full camera lens protection

Drop-tested

You won’t find better durability

For something even more durable, you can’t go wrong with the household name in heavy-duty smartphone protection — OtterBox Commuter Series Case. This particular case is for the iPhone XR, but it is available for other models too. This two-piece case is made out of a rugged polycarbonate shell and a synthetic rubber slipcover, which together helps protect your phone against drops, shocks, and bumps. It also manages to cover all of the phone’s cracks and crevices (other than the screen, as a screen protector is sold separately), which helps prevent dust and debris from entering your phone’s sensitive areas. With a limited lifetime warranty, you can rest assured that this OtterBox will keep your phone in tip-top shape for the long haul.

Key Features:

Manages to cover all of the phone’s cracks and crevices

Rubbed polycarbonate shell

Synthetic rubber slipcover

Fit the 12

The TORRAS Shockproof Compatible for iPhone 12 Case fits the latest iPhone. This fits the iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro. The four corners are equipped with advanced X-SHOCK, which is impact-resistant and anti-collision. This protects your phone whether it falls face up or face down. It has a slim profile but it will fit perfectly. There are three colors for the responsive side buttons, so you can customize them. It is smudge-proof and has a 1.2mm screen bezel and a raised camera lens guard.

Key Features:

Three colors for the responsive side buttons

Impact-resistant and anti-collision

Four corners have X-SHOCK

Fit the 11

For those with an iPhone 11, check out the ORIbox Case Compatible with iPhone 11. You can get one for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or even 11 Pro Max, along with other sizes as well. This offers full body protection, with a three-in-one armor construction. It effectively prevents impact and scratches. The crystal design allows you to see and enjoy the color of your iPhone. The exact cutouts for all the ports gives you simple access to them. There are dustproof flaps for the USB as well as the ring/vibrate switch, keeping dust out of your phone.

Key Features:

Exact cutouts for all the ports

Three-in-one armor construction

Crystal design