If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Use these incredible recipes for even better Instant Pot cooking! If you’re like a lot of people, your Instant Pot might even still be in the box. Grab one of these hand-picked Instant Pot cookbooks to find some great meal ideas and extract all of the flavor out of what you’re cooking. Whether you want to slow cook something over the course of a day or make a full meal in a matter of minutes, there are countless ways to use that Instant Pot. Here are the best cookbooks we have found to help you find quick and easy to make instant pot recipes for you and your family.

Use all settings

Image source: Amazon

It’s hard to go wrong with the official Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook by Laurel Randolph. It provides over 100 recipes for all skill levels in the kitchen. This cookbook gives simple, easy-to-follow guidelines to get the best recipes for whatever occasion you need. It also outlines the options to make recipes vegetarian, gluten-free or for Paleo-friendly diets.

Key Features:

Provides over 100 recipes

Outlines the options to make recipes vegetarian, gluten-free or Paleo-friendly

Easy-to-follow guidelines

The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook: Easy Recipes for Fast & Healthy Meals List Price:$14.99 Price:$8.97 You Save:$6.02 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Feed more than just yourself

Image source: Amazon

Jennifer Smith’s collection, Instant Pot Cookbook 500 Recipes Quick And Easy offers up a wide variety of recipes that can be used by anyone with a lot of mouths to feed. It provides precise cooking times to help each dish turn out just as it’s supposed to. There are recipes for vegetarians as well as recipes for beginner, amateur, and advanced cooks.

Key Features:

Wide variety of recipes

Precise cooking times

Recipes for beginners, amateurs, and advanced cooks

Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Cookbook: 500 Everyday Recipes for Beginners and Advanced Users. Tr… Price:$8.70 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find a great option for significant other

Image source: Amazon

If you need a new recipe for you and your significant other, check out Alice Newman’s Instant Pot for Two Cookbook. It helps readers find recipes targeted towards two people and offers a variety of healthy choices for every meal. The book even has a section specifically for breakfast for couples. There are also choices for vegetarians or for seafood lovers.

Key Features:

Recipes targeted towards two people

Section specifically for breakfast

Ideal for seafood lovers

Instant Pot for Two Cookbook: Easy and Healthy Instant Pot Recipes Cookbook for Two List Price:$10.99 Price:$9.67 You Save:$1.32 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find more of what you want

Image source: Amazon

Are you looking for easier recipes since you’re getting used to your Instant Pot still? Then The Complete Instant Pot Cookbook 1000 Recipes: For Your Pressure Cooker With Effortless And Easy Beginners Meals by Rebecca White. As it states in the title, you’ll be getting 1,000 recipes all meant for your Instant Pot. You’ll learn how to operate all of the different functions of your Instant Pot and what the modes do. There are recipes for vegetables, soups, side dishes, desserts, low carb meals, snacks, fish and seafood, poultry, and more. There are also 10 interesting topics and tips for using the Instant Pot. All of the recipes are accessible and not too bad for newer chefs.

Key Features:

10 interesting tips

1,000 recipes

Recipes for all meals and snacks

The Complete Instant Pot Cookbook 1000 Recipes: For Your Pressure Cooker With Effortless And Ea… Price:$10.69 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For those looking to lose weight

Image source: Amazon

Trying to eat healthy and exercise can be difficult. Find some great recipes for healthier eating in Instant Loss: Eat Real, Lose Weight: How I Lost 125 Pounds by Brittany Williams. Brittany goes through how she lost 125 pounds in a single year and what kind of recipes she used to get there. This includes 100+ recipes and helps you understand how to utilize your Instant Pot more to eat healthier. There are recipes for all kinds of meals and this cookbook will look to help you achieve similar results. This is a great cookbook for those looking to cut out sugar and gluten from their diets.

Key Features:

Talks about how author lost 125 pounds

100+ recipes

Great for those looking to cut out sugar and gluten

Instant Loss: Eat Real, Lose Weight: How I Lost 125 Pounds―Includes 100+ Recipes List Price:$24.99 Price:$12.42 You Save:$12.57 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.