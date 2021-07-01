If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Considering it’s, well, socially required for you to wear shoes when you leave the house (if it wasn’t, I know I’d be the first to wear slippers EVERYWHERE, but I digress), you might as well make them as comfortable as possible. If you just bought a new pair of sneakers, dress shoes, or anything in between, you might find that they’re not as cozy as your old pair. Sure, they might take a little time to break in, but this isn’t always an end-all-be-all. Luckily, you can opt for some insoles to make your shoe more comfortable and foot-friendly, in general. Inserting an insole into your shoe can have a number of benefits, and they’re particularly useful for someone who is on their feet all day or, worse yet, someone with pre-existing conditions like arthritis or Plantar Fasciitis. There are plenty of different iterations on the market that, to an extent, claim to do the same thing — so which one, you ask, would work the best for you? Well, only you can answer that question, but we can certainly give you some suggestions. Take a look at some of the best insoles for your sneakers on the web right now.

Anybody can use these insoles for sneakers

Overall, the Powerstep Full Length Orthotic Shoe Insoles Original with Arch Support is a fantastic option for both men and women alike. These inserts are made with high-quality, 100% anti-microbial polyester, which is both comfortable and absorbent. The material provides you with high-quality, targeted cushioning, which forms to your foot and helps protect your feet at all times. Whether you’re walking, standing, or even going for a jog, these insoles will help your feet feel fantastic for extended periods of time. These insoles work well for any type of arch — high, low, or neutral. They offer wide-ranging, total contact support and the insoles’ unique, encapsulated design provides your foot with a durable and flexible support shell and deep heel cradle for increased stability. They’re great for nearly any type of shoe, too, but they’re particularly great for your everyday pair of sneakers, as you’ll feel a marked difference after a couple of uses.

Made from anti-microbial polyester

Insoles work well for any type of arch

Wide-ranging, total contact support

Run, jump, and sprint in these

For athletes who put a little more pressure on their feet and clearly require additional explosion, these Dr. Scholl’s SPORT Insoles should do the trick. As you would expect with any insole made for athletes, these insoles work in conjunction with any type of running shoe, court shoe, cross-trainers, or sneakers, but they’re not designed for dress shoes, boots, etc. They utilize Massaging Gel Technology, which helps reduce stress on your lower body joints and, in turn, keep you on your feet for long periods of time. They can also reduce shock on your lower body, while the flexible arch shell delivers motion control, added lateral stability, and facilitates cutting, stopping, and starting. Obviously, they’re also quite comfortable too, as the multi-level gel waves almost act like a gel memory foam cushion — only for your feet. All you have to do is simply cut out your shoes’ old insoles and replace them with these massaging gel insoles (obviously, you have to find the right size to fit your shoes), and you’ll be ready to rock and roll in no time.

Massaging Gel Technology

Multi-level gel waves

Facilitates cutting, stopping, and starting

Insoles for sneakers to protect your feet

Plantar fasciitis is one of the most uncomfortable ailments you — and your feet — can experience. If you suffer from the nagging ailment, then you should consider these Plantar Fasciitis Arch Support Insoles for Men and Women Shoe Inserts by EASYFEET. These insoles will provide you with the additional cushioning the arches of your feet need. They’re made with a unique Anti-Pronation Biomechanical Reinforcement Technology that offers increased arch support while providing its user with an ultra-comfortable shock-absorbing effect — a product of the insoles’ gel forefoot and air capsules. Their ultra-comfortable design also features a deep heel cradle and built-in heel support to ensure your foot bone stays vertical and balanced. While they’re ideal for those suffering from plantar fasciitis, these inserts are pretty versatile in their own right, as they’re great for a number of other ailments including shin splints, heel spurs, bunions, Morton’s neuroma, and general lower-body pain/injuries.

Get more insoles for more sneakers

Image source: XINIFOOT/Amazon

The XINIFOOT 3 Pairs Breathable Shoe Insoles for Men come in multiple sizes. You can choose sizes 4-7 or 8-11 and you’ll get three pairs. For shock absorption, this has unique honeycomb designs to specifically handle that. This is made from a breathable fabric and helps reduce exercise-inducing fatigue. They are designed for everyday use and they are comfortable and cushioned. These can minimize shin splints, runner’s knee, and plantar fasciitis.

Made from a breathable fabric

Unique honeycomb designs

Minimize shin splints

Enjoy the cushy feeling

Image source: UISUI/Amazon

The UISUI Shoe Inserts are comfortable and simple to work. It is made from PU memory foam and there are clear cut lines in the back of the insoles, allowing you to trim them to your exact specifications. There is a gel pad under the heel and it absorbs shock and keeps it to distribute pressure. There is breathable velvet which can absorb sweat and remove moisture. It is designed to fit casual shoes, sneakers, and work boots. These are unisex and come in three different sizes to better fit women and men.

Gel pad under the heel

Clear cut lines in the back of the insoles

Made from PU memory foam

