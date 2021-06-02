Best Ice Cube Tray

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Pour your favorite summer cocktail, cold brew coffee, or iced tea right now and keep it cold with ice cubes you made in these great trays. Not everyone has an ice machine in their freezer. To be able to satisfy your guests, especially when it’s hot out, you need ice cubes to keep their drinks chilled. Luckily, there are trays that can make ice in all shapes and sizes. So check out these ice cube trays we’ve selected and get ready to cheers and clink glasses.

Find one like you’ve had

Image source: Rubbermaid/Amazon

There’s something to be said for a tried and tested product. Rubbermaid has the name recognition and its easy release ice cube tray doesn’t skimp on quality. This pack comes with four trays and each tray can make 16 ice cubes. The trays measure 5.71″ W x 12.5″ L, so they will fit in most freezers easily. They are made from BPA-free plastic and are simple to fill. All you need to do is twist the tray slightly and the ice cubes should break apart, allowing you to individually pick out the amount of cubes you need. Without any water in it, it weighs 12.8 ounces, meaning when liquid is poured in, it’s easy to put into the freezer.

Key Features:

5.71″ x 12.5″

Twist it slightly

Weighs 12.8 ounces without water in it

Don’t struggle popping out the cubes

Image source: OMorc/Amazon

If you’ve ever had problems breaking apart the ice in an ice tray, the OMorc Easy-Release Silicone Ice Cube Tray is for you. The TPE material shapes the bottom of each individual slot. Once the ice is made, you can just push the bottom of the slot and the ice cube will pop out. It comes with a removable lid to prevent any spills. It also keeps the ice cubes from taking on any freezer odors. The trays are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and each pack comes with four trays with 14 slots.

Key Features:

Comes with a removable lid

Dishwasher safe

Four trays with 14 slots

Cheers to these

Image source: Samuelworld/Amazon

Crafting the perfect ice cube for a highball glass, the Samuelworld Ice Cube Tray is a great buy for whiskey drinkers. It makes eight big ice squares under two inches apiece, meaning one can fit nicely in a cocktail glass. The cubes will melt slowly and won’t dilute your alcoholic beverages. The trays are made from silicone and can withstand temperatures up to 450°F, so putting it in the dishwasher or microwave isn’t an issue. Fill it up with juice, water, herbs, soda or whatever else you’d like to customize your cube with. It can be placed in the back of the freezer so it won’t take up space and the two trays that come in a pack can be stacked on top of each other.

Key Features:

Melt slowly

Won’t dilute your alcoholic beverages

Eight big ice squares

Get rid of excess water

Image source: OXO Good Grips/Amazon

If you happen to fill up your tray too much before putting it in the freezer, the last thing you want is for water to go all over the place in the freezer. With the OXO Good Grips No-Spill Ice Cube Tray, you won’t have that problem. The silicone lid seals water into the tray before freezing. You can smooth the lid down to remove the excess water before locking it in. There is a comfortable handle to give you a firm grip on the tray while you’re filling it or carrying it to and from the freezer. Your cubes won’t absorb any freezer odors. You can wash this in the top rack of the dishwasher. The innovative rounded cube shape makes it simple to release them from the tray.

Key Features:

Silicone lid seals water into the tray

Comfortable handle

Innovative rounded cube shape

Get ready for a large party

Image source: LeeYean/Amazon

The LeeYean Silicone Mini Ice Cube Tray comes in a pack of two. Made from food-grade silicone, these trays can make 160 miniature ice cubes for your party. These nugget ice trays make ice cubes that are small enough to fit into water bottles, keeping your water colder. The ice won’t take long to freeze in these smaller spots and you’ll get a colder sip faster. Each tray measures 9.5″ x 4.75″.

Key Features:

Made from food-grade silicone

9.5″ x 4.75″ each

160 miniature ice cube slots per tray

