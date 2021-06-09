Best Ice Crusher

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There isn’t a time of year when a cocktail wouldn’t be appreciated. Whether it’s hot out and you’re drinking margaritas or when it’s cold out and you’re still drinking margaritas, some cocktails are perfect for any type of season. Regardless of what is your favorite cocktail, you probably have enjoyed a beverage with ice in it. But making them at home doesn’t always go as smoothly as it does in a bar when your drink is made by a professional bartender. That doesn’t mean you can’t eventually get to that level. Something that is sure to help you in your quest to perfect cocktails for all year is an ice crusher. Cocktails like mojitos, daiquiris, and (did we mention margaritas?) go great over crushed ice and it’s an easy way to create the consistency of ice you need. It is also great to get ice for shaved ice or snow cones. We’ve taken a look at the best ice crushers on the market to keep at your bar. Let’s take a look.

Take care of crushing wherever you are

Extremely portable, the Hand Crank Ice Crusher by VICTORIO is ideal for bringing with you to parties. If you have an away bar or are a guest bartender somewhere, this is a great addition to your bartending kit. You can quickly produce crushed ice for any kind of drink by simply turning the handle to work your way through the ice. The handle is chrome plated so it will keep working and look good for a long time. It’s a quality item for your wet bar, kitchen, parties, and other occasions. The sturdy section base keeps the ice crusher in place on smooth, nonporous surfaces.

Key Features:

Chrome plated crank handle

Portable and compact

Sturdy section base keeps it in palce

Keep it in place

The Time for Treats VKP1126 Ice Crusher is simple to use. It has a sturdy suction base that will keep it in place when you put it on a countertop. It is meant to be placed on smooth, nonporous surfaces. This will quickly produce crushed ice for any kind of drink. The chrome plated steel handle will churn the blades that crush up the ice. It is ideal for parties, wet bars, kitchens, and for entertaining in general. You will remove the top to show the crushed ice.

Key Features:

Chrome plated steel handle

Sturdy suction base

Remove the top to show the ice

Get a bonus with this purchase

The MANBA Ice Shaver and Snow Cone Machine is easy to bring with you. Along with the ice crusher machine, you’ll receive an ice cube mold to make ice at home in the freezer. The machine features 18/8 stainless steel blades that won’t rust. There are four blades for more precision while you’re cranking. It’s easy to use, store, clean, and pour from. This is a great way to make slushies, margaritas, and other kinds of ice-based drinks.

Key Features:

Comes with an ice crusher machine and an ice cube mold

Four blades that are made from 18/8 stainless steel

Easy to use, store, and clean

Crush a lot of ice per hour

Handling all that you’re going to need, the VIVOHOME Electric Dual Blades Ice Crusher is a high quality machine. The sharp dual blades provide you with softer, finer, and fluffier ice. It can crush up to 143 pounds of ice per hour and the higher crusher allows you to put more containers underneath it to catch the ice. This will save you energy and time, as it takes care of the big work. You can minimize vibration and noise to keep a relaxed atmosphere. It will stay in place while you’re using it.

Key Features:

Can crush up to 143 pounds of ice per hour

Saves you energy and time

Minimizes vibration and noise

Take it old school

Rather than relying on a machine, the Viski Professional Mallet Ice Tools can give you crushed ice quickly. Regular ice cubes will become crushed ice in no time when you smash them with the mallet. It is crafted from beechwood and has an ergonomic handle. You can get sharp shards or a fine texture with this. Making Moscow mules, mint juleps, margaritas, daiquiris, and more with this has never been easier.

Key Features:

Made from beechwood

Mallet is used to crush ice cubes

Simple to use