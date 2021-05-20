Best Ice Cream Scoop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There aren’t many things more satisfying than enjoying an ice cream cone on a hot summer day. Whether you’re a single, double, or triple scoop kind of person, these handheld ice cream scoops will get the job done. Don’t try to skim the top of a frozen ice cream container and bend your tablespoon. Have some pie à la mode or easily put some ground beef into your stuffed peppers with any of these chosen scoops. Grab one of these scoops, pick up your favorite flavor of ice cream, and eat quickly before it melts.

Don’t strain to get your ice cream

Image source: Midnight Scoop/Amazon

The first of its kind, Midnight Scoop’s Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop is the original ergonomic ice cream scoop. Designed by an aerospace engineer, this scoop allows you to push along the top of the ice cream with your arms and shoulders, rather than pull, saving your wrists and hands. The curved handle lets you dig through the ice cream or frozen yogurt and the spear-shaped tip goes right through rock hard ice cream. It’s dishwasher safe and contains no plastic or rubber. Plus, it was featured as one of Oprah’s favorite things, so you know it’s good.

Key Features:

Designed by an aerospace engineer

Curved handle

Spear-shaped tip

Don’t spend too much

Image source: Spring Chef/Amazon

Made from heavy duty material, the Spring Chef Ice Cream Scoop has a comfortable handle for easy gripping. The well-rounded design carves out perfect spheres of ice cream as it curls the ice cream into itself smoothly. The handle is comfortable and won’t freeze your hand like a metal one. Plus, it has a notch to lift up containers so you don’t have to struggle with opening any. It can be washed by hand or in the dishwasher. Use it for balling melons, scooping custard, or getting the seeds out of fruit.

Key Features:

Handle won’t make your hand cold

Notch for lifting up containers

Well-rounded design

Dispense the ice cream easily

Image source: Vollrath/Amazon

The Vollrath 47140 4 oz. Stainless Steel Disher gives you that ice cream parlor feeling every time you scoop. The handle has a button that allows you to control when the scoop comes out as pushing it clears it from the scoop. Perfect for ice cream or for scooping out cookie or brownie batter, it has a stainless steel bowl and components so it won’t rust. The grooved handle is comfortable for your hand and won’t slip. It’s molded together to keep it as a single piece, making it easier to clean. The blade extends beyond the bowl so nothing will stick and the disher has been proven to last for many years.

Key Features:

Stainless steel bowl and components

Blade extends beyond the bowl

Grooved handle

Free up the ice cream more easily

Image source: Zeroll/Amazon

Taking natural science into consideration, the Zeroll 1020 Original Ice Cream Scoop will help you glide through ice cream that is fresh out of the freezer. This handy kitchen tool delivers round and plump ice cream scoops. The unique heat-conducive liquid in the handle uses the natural warmth of your hand to heat up the scoop. This delivers smooth and effortless scooping and an easy release. Made from improved aluminum alloy, it helps resist oxidation and corrosion. The one-piece design has no springs to replace and is designed for both left-handed and right-handed users. You can scoop 40 scoops per gallon with this.

Key Features:

Unique heat-conducive liquid in the handle

Delivers round and plump ice cream scoops

Helps resist oxidation and corrosion

Get to every corner

Image source: OXO/Amazon

As you’re getting to the bottom of an ice cream container, you want to make sure you get every last bit of your dessert. You’ll be able to with the OXO Good Grips Solid Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop. This is made from solid stainless steel that won’t chip or crack. The tip won’t discolor either and it is pointed to allow you to dig into more frozen ice cream easily. The sides are flat that reach into corners of the containers. The covered handle is comfortable and easy to grip. It takes almost no time to clean.

Key Features:

Won’t chip or crack

Flat sides to reach corners

Pointed tip to dig into frozen treats

