Best Household Safe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

They’re called valuables for a reason. You would never want something to happen to your important documents, jewelry or anything else that you hold dear. Added security in the home is never a bad idea and that’s why putting a safe in will help you sleep easier at night. If you want one that locks with a key or one with a digital punch pad and deadbolt locks, there’s a safe for any type of home. While hiding a safe behind a painting in a study is what we’ve all seen in the movies, it’s just not feasible for most people. But with any of these options, you’ll get the security you want without having to pay a fortune for installation.

Set your own lock

Image source: SentrySafe/Amazon

For a large safe to protect your valuables and fit nicely in your closet or bedroom, take a look at the SentrySafe X105 Security Safe with Digital Keypad. It has a carpeted interior, so your jewelry or electronics won’t get scratched. The shelving is removable, allowing you to customize the inside of the safe. You can set your own combination lock on the digital keypad, only allowing yourself to open it. It has two live-locking bolts, steel construction, concealed hinges and bolt down hardware, making it a reliable box. It has a volume of 0.9 cubic feet, offering plenty of room to store your items.

Key Features:

Carpeted interior

Shelving is removable

0.9 cubic feet

SentrySafe X105 Security Safe with Digital Keypad, 0.9 Cubic Feet (Large) , Black List Price: $99.99 Price: $76.60 You Save: $23.39 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make it look more discreet

Image source: Jssmst/Amazon

Now, if you’re looking for something more secret that’ll blend in, check out the Jssmst Book Safe with Combination Lock. This safe is just as it says: a book, so it’ll blend in with a bookcase or shelf. It comes in three different colors, allowing it to be hidden easier. You can either get it in sizes small or large and it has an inner combination lock. Great for the office, home, boat, RV or anywhere else you need to keep a few things secure but also portable.

Key Features:

Great for the office, home, boat, or RV

Three different colors

Blends in with a bookcase

Book Safe with Combination Lock - Jssmst Home Dictionary Diversion Metal Safe Lock Box for Home… Price: $13.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep everything safe inside

Image source: SentrySafe/Amazon

Keeping your items secure in more ways than one, the SentrySafe SFW123GDC Fireproof Safe is also waterproof, allowing it to outlast the elements. This big time safe weighs 87 pounds, so it isn’t easy to steal and it has two different locking mechanisms. You can either lock it with a manual key or you can lock it with the digital keypad, adding more layers of security. It has four live-locking bolts, steel construction and a pry-resistant hinge bar, as well as an individually locking drawer on the inside. It has an interior light and a 1.23 cubic feet capacity. This safe can endure temperatures up to 1700°F for an hour or being submerged in eight inches of water for 24 hours.

Key Features:

Lock it with a manual key or the digital keypad

Can endure temperatures up to 1700°F

Can be emerged in eight inches of water for 24 hours

SentrySafe SFW123GDC Fireproof Safe and Waterproof Safe with Digital Keypad 1.23 Cubic Feet, Gu… Price: $246.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Store your papers

Image source: Honeywell/Amazon

The Honeywell Safes & Door Locks 30 Minute Fire Safe Waterproof Filing Safe Box Chest is an ideal space for storage. The chests are available with a handle or as a cabinet. This is a waterproof safe filing box allows you to keep important letters, A4, and hanging files that fit inside this sturdy safe. It can withstand 1550°F of heat and can even be submerged 39″. Your flash drives, CDs, DVDs, USBs, and more are safe in this. This box has a key lock system.

Key Features:

Keeps important letters, A4, and hanging files

Also keeps flash drives, CDs, DVDs, or USBs

Key lock system

Honeywell Safes & Door Locks - 30 Minute Fire Safe Waterproof Filing Safe Box Chest (fits Lette… List Price: $99.95 Price: $81.98 You Save: $17.97 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t worry about getting your own power source

Image source: Amazon Basics

The Amazon Basics Steel Security Safe with AA Performance Batteries give you all that you need to store your valuables. This measures 16.93″ x 14.57″ x 10.63″ and offers 1.2-cubid feet of storage. This has an electronic lock and two emergency override keys. This comes with a pack of 20 AA batteries to use, as the safe uses four at a time. There are two live-door bolts and pry-resistant concealed hinges with the adjustable or removable shelf. This is designed to provide reliable and lasting performance for you.

Key Features:

16.93″ x 14.57″ x 10.63″

Electronic lock and two emergency override keys

Comes with 20 AA batteries