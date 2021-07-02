Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Amazon Deals
    10:42 Deals

    Today’s best deals: $14 nonstick skillet, $31 cooling blanket, $10 tactical knife, $…
  2. Wyze Cam v3
    15:24 Deals

    Amazing Wyze Cam v3 feature can colorize night vision – and it’s only $33
  3. Grocery Shopping Hack
    08:45 Deals

    This viral grocery shopping hack from TikTok only takes one $18 purchase at Amazon
  4. Galaxy Star Projector Amazon
    09:43 Deals

    This awesome $32 gadget went viral on TikTok and now Amazon shoppers are obsessed
  5. Roku Deals Amazon
    17:04 Deals

    Roku players are still down to Prime Day prices, but one’s already sold out
Deals

Best Hot Plate to Cook On

July 2nd, 2021 at 4:12 PM
By
Best Hot Plate to Cook On

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Need a place to cook the fish your just caught on your trip? Running out of burners on your stove top? Sometimes you need extra space or you need an induction burner to begin with. If you live in a home without a stove, you’re definitely in the market for a hot plate. Having a hot plate will help you heat up your food and prepare meals easily without the hassle of having to deal with the maintenance of a stove or oven. You’ll be able to make food in places you couldn’t before, like on camping or fishing trips. You can control the temperatures simpler on a hot plate, especially the ones we’ve highlighted below. So read and ready yourself for some home-cooked goodness with the best hot plate to cook on.

Don’t use a flame on this hot plate to cook on

Best Infrared Hot PlateImage source: Ovente/Amazon

Ensuring you won’t have any hot or cold spots during the making of your food, the Ovente Electric Infrared Burner is a must have for those traveling in a RV or outdoors. It has a smooth top and can be used with any kind of cookware. It is powered by 120V or 1,000 watts of infrared technology to heat your food quickly and evenly. The burner is 7″ in diameter and it can hold a pot up to 6.6 lbs. It only weighs 3 lbs. and is easily portable. All you’ll need to do to clean it is wipe over the ceramic top.

Key Features:

  • Smooth top and can be used with any kind of cookware
  • Burner is 7″ in diameter
  • Weighs three pounds
Ovente 1000W Electric Single Infrared Burner with 7 Inch Ceramic Glass Hot Plate & 5 Level Temp… List Price:$32.99 Price:$20.10 You Save:$12.89 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get a lot with this hot plate

Most Powerful Hot PlateImage source: Duxtop/Amazon

Boasting 1800W of induction power, the Duxtop 8100MC Portable Induction Cooktop Countertop Burner is a quality cooking companion. It has a built-in digital timer with one minute increments up to 170 minutes. It also has a range of 10 temperatures from 140°F to 460°F and 10 power levels from 200 to 1800 watts. Your food won’t burn and it will cook evenly, thanks to the seven blade fan that rapidly dissipates heat. There is a built-in detection to shut it off automatically after 60 seconds. The burner is 8″ in diameter.

Key Features:

  • 8″ in diameter
  • Food won’t burn and it will cook evenly
  • Built-in digital timer
Duxtop 1800W Portable Induction Cooktop Countertop Burner, Gold 8100MC/BT-180G3 List Price:$58.99 Price:$54.99 You Save:$4.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

A durable choice

Best Cast Iron Hot PlateImage source: CUSIMAX/Amazon

Built to last, the CUSIMAX Electric Burner Hot Plate is made from stainless steel. This strong burner will produce up to 1500W of power and will keep hot throughout the cooking process. This has seven different temperature control heating settings to help you more accurately cook electrically. This has a durable housing and it has an automatic shutoff feature. It works with all kinds of cookware. This weighs just under six pounds, so it’s convenient to move.

Key Features:

  • Seven adjustable temperature settings
  • Automatic shutoff feature
  • Weighs just under six pounds
CUSIMAX Electric Burner Hot Plate for Cooking Cast Iron hot plates, Adjustable Temperature Cont… List Price:$55.99 Price:$41.98 You Save:$14.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

More of a hot plate to cook on

Best Double BurnerImage source: CUKOR/Amazon

If you want to cook more food at once, reach for the CUKOR Electric Hot Plate. This has a double burner, so you can have two pans or pots going at the same time. This consumes little space in cabinets and they need 10 minutes to preheat before you can start cooking. Each burner has 900W of power, equally 1,800W total. Great for dorm rooms, offices, campers, RVs, and more, this has cast iron hot plates. This will support cookware as heavy as 22 pounds and the voltage regulator keeps it safe. There is no radiation or stove needed.

Key Features:

  • Two burners to use
  • Needs 10 minutes to preheat
  • Supports cookware as heavy as 22 pounds
CUKOR Electric Hot Plate , 1800W Countertop Burner, Dual Electric Burner, Portabel Double Burne… Price:$68.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save some money

Best BargainImage source: Elite Gourmet/Amazon

The Elite Gourmet Countertop Electric Hot Burner will give you plenty of bang for your buck. This has adjustable temperature control, so you can set it higher for certain dishes and lower for others. It has warm, low, medium, and high settings, as well as off. You’ll enjoy 1,000W of cooking power and it will heat up quickly. This features an easy-to-clean flat heating plate that is made from cast iron. The base is cool to the touch, even when it’s on. There are four, non-skid, rubber feet that give you stable cooking. This measures 10.65″ x 9.15″ x 3.65.”, so it won’t take up a lot of room on the countertop.

Key Features:

  • Easy-to-clean flat heating plate
  • 1,000W of cooking power
  • Four, non-skid, rubber feet
Elite Gourmet Countertop Electric Hot Burner, Temperature Controls, Power Indicator Lights, Eas… Price:$17.81 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For more of our product buying guides, visit our Deals hub!

Tags:

Chris Hachey handles e-commerce and sponsored content for BGR. He has worked as an editor and writer for over a decade for various publications and distribution services. He focuses on consumer products to help you find the best of what's on the market. When he's not searching for the top deals, he's likely watching his favorite sports teams or walking around his hometown with his fiancée and his dog.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information