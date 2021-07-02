If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Need a place to cook the fish your just caught on your trip? Running out of burners on your stove top? Sometimes you need extra space or you need an induction burner to begin with. If you live in a home without a stove, you’re definitely in the market for a hot plate. Having a hot plate will help you heat up your food and prepare meals easily without the hassle of having to deal with the maintenance of a stove or oven. You’ll be able to make food in places you couldn’t before, like on camping or fishing trips. You can control the temperatures simpler on a hot plate, especially the ones we’ve highlighted below. So read and ready yourself for some home-cooked goodness with the best hot plate to cook on.

Don’t use a flame on this hot plate to cook on

Ensuring you won’t have any hot or cold spots during the making of your food, the Ovente Electric Infrared Burner is a must have for those traveling in a RV or outdoors. It has a smooth top and can be used with any kind of cookware. It is powered by 120V or 1,000 watts of infrared technology to heat your food quickly and evenly. The burner is 7″ in diameter and it can hold a pot up to 6.6 lbs. It only weighs 3 lbs. and is easily portable. All you’ll need to do to clean it is wipe over the ceramic top.

Key Features:

Smooth top and can be used with any kind of cookware

Burner is 7″ in diameter

Weighs three pounds

Get a lot with this hot plate

Boasting 1800W of induction power, the Duxtop 8100MC Portable Induction Cooktop Countertop Burner is a quality cooking companion. It has a built-in digital timer with one minute increments up to 170 minutes. It also has a range of 10 temperatures from 140°F to 460°F and 10 power levels from 200 to 1800 watts. Your food won’t burn and it will cook evenly, thanks to the seven blade fan that rapidly dissipates heat. There is a built-in detection to shut it off automatically after 60 seconds. The burner is 8″ in diameter.

Key Features:

8″ in diameter

Food won’t burn and it will cook evenly

Built-in digital timer

A durable choice

Built to last, the CUSIMAX Electric Burner Hot Plate is made from stainless steel. This strong burner will produce up to 1500W of power and will keep hot throughout the cooking process. This has seven different temperature control heating settings to help you more accurately cook electrically. This has a durable housing and it has an automatic shutoff feature. It works with all kinds of cookware. This weighs just under six pounds, so it’s convenient to move.

Key Features:

Seven adjustable temperature settings

Automatic shutoff feature

Weighs just under six pounds

More of a hot plate to cook on

If you want to cook more food at once, reach for the CUKOR Electric Hot Plate. This has a double burner, so you can have two pans or pots going at the same time. This consumes little space in cabinets and they need 10 minutes to preheat before you can start cooking. Each burner has 900W of power, equally 1,800W total. Great for dorm rooms, offices, campers, RVs, and more, this has cast iron hot plates. This will support cookware as heavy as 22 pounds and the voltage regulator keeps it safe. There is no radiation or stove needed.

Key Features:

Two burners to use

Needs 10 minutes to preheat

Supports cookware as heavy as 22 pounds

Save some money

The Elite Gourmet Countertop Electric Hot Burner will give you plenty of bang for your buck. This has adjustable temperature control, so you can set it higher for certain dishes and lower for others. It has warm, low, medium, and high settings, as well as off. You’ll enjoy 1,000W of cooking power and it will heat up quickly. This features an easy-to-clean flat heating plate that is made from cast iron. The base is cool to the touch, even when it’s on. There are four, non-skid, rubber feet that give you stable cooking. This measures 10.65″ x 9.15″ x 3.65.”, so it won’t take up a lot of room on the countertop.

Key Features:

Easy-to-clean flat heating plate

1,000W of cooking power

Four, non-skid, rubber feet

