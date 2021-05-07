If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Is your good boy or girl getting up there in age? There’s no shame in that, but senior dogs simply won’t has as much energy as they used to and can develop more ailments. To help combat any hip or joint problems, which are very common in many breeds of dogs, there are supplements on the market to help ease pain. Since your dog can’t look out for their hip and joint function, you need to keep them as strong as possible. If you’re wondering which are the right choice for your dog, we’ve highlighted some of the best options on the market to help you pick. Let’s take a look.

You can give this to any dog

Image source: Doggie Dailies/Amazon

For a soft chew that you can give your dog once a day, the Doggie Dailies Glucosamine for Dogs will provide premium joint relief for dogs. This pack has 225 chews that are specially formulated to treat dogs with a mix of Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM, Hyaluronic Acid, and CoQ10. It can be used by dogs of all sizes, so you don’t have to be a certain weight limit to use it. It comes in both chicken and peanut butter flavor, so you can pick which one your dog would enjoy more. These chews will improve mobility and ease discomfort while packing your dog with vitamins and minerals. These are made in the USA in a FDA-registered facility.

Key Features:

Comes with 225 chews

No weight limit to use it

Improves mobility and eases discomfort

Doggie Dailies Glucosamine for Dogs, 225 Soft Chews, Advanced Hip and Joint Supplement for Dogs… Price:$33.97 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Have your older dog running around easily

Image source: Zesty Paws/Amazon

If your dog is struggling with bending down and walking, reach for the Zesty Paws Senior Advanced Glucosamine for Dogs. Each soft chew is 350mg and filled with OptiMSM, which is a GRAS-designated form of MSM that undergoes a proprietary multi-stage distillation to ensure 99.9% purity for hip and joint support. The powerful blend of ingredients promotes flexibility, mobility, range of motion and comfort for dogs of an advanced age. It contains Qmin+, which helps process the curcumin for the best results.

Key Features:

350mg per chew

Promotes flexibility, mobility, range of motion, and comfort

Contains Qmin+

Senior Advanced Glucosamine for Dogs - For Hip & Joint Arthritis Pain Relief - Chondroitin, Tur… Price:$34.97 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Best Budget Supplement

Image source: NaturVet/Amazon

Supporting joints, cartilage and connective tissues, NaturVet Senior Wellness Hip and Joint Advanced Plus Omegas is a great, cost-effective option. You’ll receive 120 chews that are formulated with Glucosamine, Chondroitin and MSM for dogs of most ages. You can give these to dogs who are a year or older, but they are meant for dogs who are more senior. They taste like a treat, so your dog will believe you are rewarding them. The bag is resealable and the chews are wheat-free.

Key Features:

120 chews in a package

Taste like a treat

Resealable bag

NaturVet – Senior Wellness Hip & Joint Advanced Plus Omegas – Help Support Your Pet’s Hea… List Price:$15.05 Price:$13.99 You Save:$1.06 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Rebuild any damaged tissue

Image source: VetPro/Amazon

The VetPro Complete Glucosamine for Dogs Hip & Joint Care chews have a maximum strength formula. Formulated by a veterinarian with over 30 years of experience, this will help your dog if he or she has discomfort from arthritis, stiff joints, joint damage, or hip dysplasia. Your dog will get five times the glucosamine, as each chew has 500mg. Two chews per serving provides 1,000mg of glucosamine and 200mg of chondroitin. This will assist in rebuilding any damaged tissue and it provides relief from inflammation. Each bottle has 120 chicken-flavored chews and they are shaped liked bones. The Omega-3 fatty acids promote a healthy heart.

Key Features:

Five times the glucosamine per chew

Assists in rebuilt any damaged tissue

120 chicken-flavored chews

VetPro Complete Glucosamine for Dogs Hip & Joint Care - Maximum Strength Soft Chews with Chondr… List Price:$44.95 Price:$29.70 ($0.25 / Count) You Save:$15.25 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Achiness can be handled more easily

Image source: Paws & Pals/Amazon

The Paws & Pals Max Strength Glucosamine for Dogs Hip and Joint Supplement aids in many forms of support. You can choose between a 120-count or 240-count bottle and, depending on the size of your dog, the serving size may be different. The extra strength formula supports the structural integrity of joints and connective tissues. It maintains cartilage, thanks to the healing effects of the chondroitin. It lubricates the joints and helps alleviate pain from arthritis. The yucca has been shown to combat dandruff as well as improve joint comfort. The chews are wheat-free and made with globally sourced ingredients.

Key Features:

Comes with either 120 or 240 in a bottle

Maintain cartilage with chondroitin

Yucca improves joint comfort and combats dandruff

Paws & Pals Glucosamine Supplement for Dogs: Hip & Joint Health Supplements with Chondroitin &… Price:$34.99 ($0.29 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now