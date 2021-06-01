Best Hiking Socks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

America the Beautiful was written back in the late 1800s but it still rings true today, as there are many natural wonders to take in all across the country. Being able to see all the country, or world for that matter, has to offer can mean heading out to the woods and mountains to climb. With fall coming up fast, it’ll be prime hiking season and in order to enjoy nature to its fullest, you’ll need to outfit yourself with the proper hiking shoes and socks. Having the right socks is vital, as your feet are your most valuable piece of equipment during a hike. Check out these pairs of socks we’ve highlighted for you and get out there and explore.

Enjoy them always

Image source: People Sock/Amazon

Built to last as they are made from 71% merino wool, 21% nylon, 7% polyester, and 1% spandex, the People Socks Men’s Women’s Merino Wool Crew Socks provide you with a comfortable feeling. These hiking socks can be worn any time of year and they will keep your feet warm enough, no matter what the temperature. They can be machine washed and then either line dried or tumble dried low. They have medium-heavy thickness and have a reinforced toe and heel. You get four pairs in the pack and they fit men and women.

Key Features:

Can be worn any time of year

Wash them in the machine

Medium-heavy thickness

Women will like the cushioning

Image source: SEOULSTORY7/Amazon

Specifically designed for women, the SEOULSTORY7 5 Pack Women’s Multi Performance Cushion Hiking/Outdoor Crew Socks are ideal for outdoor activities. Constructed of 77% cotton, 14% spandex, 7% polyurethane, and 2% polyester, these socks are lightweight and sturdy. They have extra cushion padding in the the heel and ball of the foot that helps protect from blisters and reinforces support. These socks are guaranteed to stay up on your calf as their elasticity remains after many uses. Whether you’re cycling, riding, hiking, running, or trekking, these fit women’s shoe sizes six to 10.

Key Features:

Extra cushion padding

Elasticity remains

Fits women’s shoe sizes six to 10

Men will like the arch support

Image source: MIRMARU/Amazon

MIRMARU Men’s 5 Pairs Multi Performance Outdoor Sports Hiking Trekking Crew Socks have a blended mix that keep your feet warm and dry. They are reinforced with high-density fibers and pile cushioning in the underfoot region to protect your feet. They provide arch support and are designed to be compressed and hold on the calf. Made from 55% combed cotton and 40% polyester with 2% spandex, they won’t rip or wear easily. Each pack offers five pairs and can fit men’s shoe sizes from seven up to 13.

Key Features:

Made from 55% combed cotton and 40% polyester

Fits shoe sizes from seven to 13

Keep your feet warm and dry

Don’t feel sweaty

Image source: Dickies/Amazon

You’ll feel comfortable and dry when you have the Dickies Men’s Multi-pack Dri-tech Moisture Control Crew Socks. Made from 70% cotton, 27% polyester, 2% spandex, and 1% nylon, these are offered in so many different colors and patterns. These are offered in men’s sizes five all the way to 17, so you’re likely to find a pair that’s right for you. You can wash these in the washing machine without any issue. They are made with Dri-tech innovation, as they are soft and breathable. The moisture control fibers and ventilation channels enhance air flow. For arch compression support and stability, these have a reinforced heel and toe.

Key Features:

Offered in men’s sizes five to 17

Dri-tech innovation

Arch compression support and stability

For those who don’t like high socks

Image source: DARN TOUGH/Amazon

High socks aren’t for everyone. If you prefer a lower sock, check out the DARN TOUGH Hiker 1/4 Cushion Sock. These will stay tough, even during the hardest workouts. They won’t bunch, slip, or cause blisters. The side vents deliver superior breathability. These are a warm and extremely comfortable choice for when conditions demand it. The height sits just above the ankle and are great for low-cut hiking shoes and boots. The fast action wicking pulls away moisture.

Key Features:

Side vents deliver breathability

Warm and extremely comfortable

Height sits just above the ankle