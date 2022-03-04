Best headphones deal today: iJoy headphones with 38,000 5-star reviews for $19

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bose, Apple, Beats, and Sony are obviously among the biggest names in the headphones market. But none of those brands are the best headphones deal you’ll find today at Amazon. That honor goes to super-popular iJoy Stealth wireless headphones, which are somehow on sale today for just $18.99!

Amazon is offering some incredible deals right now on models from all the top brands. That includes deep discounts on headphones from both Apple and Bose.

Most notably, Apple’s wildly popular AirPods Pro with MagSafe just recently arrived back in stock after having sold out last month, and they’re currently on sale with a huge $52 discount!

Buy a pair of those beloved buds from the Apple store and you’ll pay $249. That’s actually a pretty fair price for Apple’s incredible noise cancelling earbuds. Grab AirPods Pro at Amazon today, however, and you’ll pay just $197!

That’s an incredible deal indeed, but it’s far from being the best headphones deal on Amazon right now.

Best headphones deal of 2022 so far

Image source: iJoy

Forget all those other brands… did you know that the #1 best-selling pair of over-ear headphones on Amazon isn’t made by Sony, Bose, Beats, or any other high-profile company? That’s right, it’s the iJoy Stealth wireless headphones that cost a small fraction of the price of headphones from any of those other brands.

Scroll around through some of the 38,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and you’ll see just how impressive these headphones are.

“OMG these headphones are the truth!!!” one reviewer proclaimed.

“The fit on these is perfect! They are also very soft,” another reviewer said. “One thing that surprised me was that there is FM radio on the headset. There is a mode button that switches from Bluetooth to FM. Very pleasantly surprised by that and happy to be able to listen to the Twins games on the radio.”

In spite of the surprisingly affordable price tag, these iJoy headphones offer great sound quality, all-day battery life, and a sleek design that owners really love. Then, on top of all that, these great headphones feature active noise cancelling tech that reviewers have called “phenomenal.”

All things considered, it’s hard to believe how affordable these headphones are. Similar models from top brands generally cost between five and 10 times that much!

These headphones retail for just $30, which is unreal. But if you get them now while they’re discounted, you’ll snag the best-selling iJoy Stealth wireless headphones for just $18.99. This is Amazon’s best headphones deal by far.

iJoy Matte Finish Premium Wireless Headphones List Price: $29.99 Price: $18.99 You Save: $11.00 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iJoy headphones fast facts

Image source: iJoy

Here are some key takeaways. After all, Amazon’s best headphones deal today offers much more than just a cheap price on the best-selling iJoy Stealth wireless headphones.

Deep bass and impressive battery life at a surprisingly low price



Sleek design with a stunning matte finish

Control playback and phone calls with 5 control buttons on the headphones

Comfortable ear cups help isolate sound

Foldable design makes them easy to carry

New 6-month exchange warranty lets you replace them if they break or get damaged

iJoy Matte Finish Premium Wireless Headphones List Price: $29.99 Price: $18.99 You Save: $11.00 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!