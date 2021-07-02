If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Most of the time, your best workouts are determined by the amount of sweat you’ve produce by the end of it. But this can be a double-edged sword because, well, you’re covered in sweat and that’s not necessarily a desirable look. One way to work up a good sweat without dripping all over the place like a human water fountain is rocking a good old-fashioned headband. Not only can this help keep your sweat at bay, but it’s a great (and really, the only) way to keep your hair away from your face if you have longer locks. If you’re looking into getting a new headband to solve the aforementioned problems at the gym, you’re in luck — there are some great options available on the web. So let’s take a look for the best headband for exercise so that you’ll never have to look like a sweatier version of Cousin It at the gym ever again.

The best headband for exercise for men

If you’re looking for a comfortable, flexible headband that’s great for the gym or practice, these Running Sweat Head Bands for Sports from Tough Headwear are an enticing option. Made with 95% polyester and 5% spandex, these ultra-comfortable headbands don’t squeeze your head too tight, but rather, keep it relaxed and stress-free for the duration of your workout. The fabric of the headband is actually surprisingly thin so it doesn’t intrude on your workout routine. You also don’t have to pick a size, as one size fits most. They come in a variety of different colors and styles such as regular black, white, grey, blue camo, US Flag gray, and more.

Key Features:

Fabric is actually thin

Made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex

Come in a variety of different colors and styles

Women wear this headband for exercise

While most headbands are unisex, this DASUTA Set of 10 Women’s Yoga Sport Athletic Headbands is specifically tailored for women, and they are certainly among the best available. These stylish headbands also come in a few different styles/color patterns — such as orange, purple, pink, blue, and black — all of which are included in the set. These versatile headbands are a bit more stretchy, as they’re made of 87% Chinlon and 13% Lycra spandex, as they’re designed to keep hair out of your face, making them perfect for women or long-haired men. Undoubtedly, they’re great for a number of different activities such as yoga, soccer, running, basketball, and more as the best headband for exercise for women.

Key Features:

Versatile and stretchy

Set of 10

Made of 87% Chinlon and 13% Lycra spandex

Keep the sweat out of your eyes

For those who tend to work up quite the sweat, a sweatband is probably a better fit. This classic Nike Swoosh Headband should do the trick nicely. Made with a durable combination of 70% Cotton, 19% Nylon, 7% Polyester, and 4% Rubber, this sweatband is adept at soaking up sweat and, in turn, keeping it out of your face during an intense workout session. It’s three inches wide, so smaller than the aforementioned headbands, and made on a comfortable one-size-fits-most basis. Of course, each one features the signature Nike swoosh on the front for everyone to see.

Key Features:

Three inches in width

One-size-fits-most

Great for intense workout sessions

Push your hair up

If you want to push your hair up and keep sweat from dripping down, opt for the Temple Tape Headbands for Men and Women. Made from stretchy and breathable materials, this helps soak up and evaporate sweat eight times faster than an average cotton sweatband. You can wear this under hats, football helmets, visors, and more. Because it is stretchy, one size will fit anyone. It won’t slip while you’re wearing the headband for exercise, allowing you to focus on the training you have in front of you. It’s also great for colder months to keep your ears warm.

Key Features:

Stretchy

Soaks up and evaporates sweat eight times faster than average cotton sweatband

Great for colder months

Find one for anyone

The LUCKYGO Headbands Sweatbands for Women and Men work well for couples. This is great to have on anytime you may be sweating, as it prevents that sweat from reaching your eyes. You won’t get any headband headaches, as it fits comfortably each time. You’ll receive a pack of four with vibrant colors, allowing you to stick out. None of them smell and can be washed for easier cleaning. The moisture wicking tendencies help it dry.

Key Features:

Comes in a pack of four vibrant colors

No smell

Moisture wicking

