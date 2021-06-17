Best Hardside Spinner Luggage

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Any time you travel, it seems that airports, train and bus stations and highways are the most crowded and you find yourself wondering if it’s quiet when you aren’t there. While traffic and delays are the frequently a headache, so is packing for travel. If you want to be toting something that’s easy to move through throngs of people, you’re going to want something that rolls quickly and efficiently. With a hardside spinner luggage, you’re covered from your belongings being damaged and from throwing your suitcase over your shoulder because one of the two wheels broke. There are a ton of options for spinner luggage out there, so how are you supposed to know which one is the best? Luckily, we’ve done the leg work for you and hand selected three of our favorites on the market. Before you head to the airport or stations, take a look at what we’ve found for you below and travel more efficiently.

Be able to spot yours

When you’re flying and have to check a bag, one of the toughest parts of the whole endeavor is having to track your bag down at baggage claim after you’ve landed (assuming the airline got it there safely). Make sure your luggage stands out when you pick up one of the American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels. With any of the fantastic designs you can choose from, you’ll certainly be able to find your luggage, no matter which size you choose. The 28″ spinner luggage provides you with a ton of storage, as the overall dimensions are 30″ x 19.5″ x 12.5″. You can get this luggage in six different designs and colors: Anthracite, Silver, Rose Gold, Ascending Gardens Rose Gold, Marble and Palm Trees. Each luggage has a polyester lining and comes backed by a 10-year warranty. The four multi-directional oversized spinner wheels give you effortless mobility wherever you need it. The inside has a mesh divider and cross straps in the main compartment along with a modesty pocket that is zippered.

Key Features:

Six different designs and color patterns

Four multi-directional spinner wheels

Mesh divider inside

American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Ascending Gardens… List Price: $159.99 Price: $112.00 You Save: $47.99 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Have one for any occasion

For those who are serious about traveling or just have to travel often for work, you’re going to want a set of luggage to give yourself options when it comes to picking the suitcase for your particular trip. With the Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase Spinner Hardshell, you’ll be ready for whatever kind of trip you have. With this set, you’ll get a 20″, 24″ and 28″ piece that stand upright on wheels. The wheels are all multi-directional and can spin a full 360 degrees. They are silent as well, so you won’t be bringing a ton of attention to yourself if you’re sprinting through the airport terminal to your gate (or any more attention than someone doing that already does). All of them have a sturdy and ergonomic telescoping handle, so it’ll be easy for just about anybody to wheel these around. The outside is made of 100% ABS material, so it’s lightweight and durable. The interior has a mesh zippered pocket to help you with your packing. You can store each of them inside one another, meaning you can put them away easily so they don’t take up a ton of room in your home. What we really loved was the fact that each one has a three-digit TSA combination lock for additional security. You can also choose between 17 different colors, so picking the right one for yourself or a loved one is a whole lot easier.

Key Features:

20″, 24″ and 28″ pieces

Outside is made of 100% ABS material

Three-digit TSA combination lock

COOLIFE Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase Spinner Hardshell Lightweight TSA Lock 4 Piece Set Price: $179.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Spend more on your trip

Even if you just need a carry-on luggage, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better bang-for-your-buck option than the Rockland Luggage Melbourne 20 Inch Expandable Carry On. The outside is made from lightweight but extremely sturdy ABS material, so it’ll hold up for many trips. The wheels may come in either black or silver and can be rolled tilting backwards, forwards, or pushed while standing straight up on all four of them. The telescoping handle is easy to hold and won’t hurt your hand as you’re pushing through people at the train station. On its own, it weighs six pounds and is the perfect size for a day or two or travel. You can choose from 32 different colors, so feel free to express yourself with a fun shade and make it easy on yourself to find your luggage at the airport.

Key Features:

Weighs six pounds on its own

Comes in 32 different colors

Telescoping handle

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage, Purple, Carry-On 20-Inch List Price: $120.00 Price: $58.99 You Save: $61.01 (51%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enjoy a long trip

Image source: Kenneth Cole/Amazon

The Kenneth Cole Reaction Out of Bounds 28-Inch Check-Size Lightweight Durable Hardshell 4-Wheel Spinner Upright Luggage is a great choice for your extended stays. You’ll be able to bring this all over, thanks to the multi-directional wheels that glide smoothly. This is offered in 14 colors, so you can find it easily at baggage claim. The lightweight ABS exterior has molded corner guard reinforcements and a tear-resistant and fully lined interior. The main compartment interior features double-sided packing along with a zippered organization pocket. The garment restraint straps hold your clothes in place. With four molded side feet, this can stand upright on its side.

Key Features:

Four molded side feet

Lightweight ABS exterior

Double-sided packing

Kenneth Cole Reaction Out Of Bounds 28-Inch Check-Size Lightweight Durable Hardshell 4-Wheel Sp… List Price: $99.99 Price: $82.87 You Save: $17.12 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fit it all

Image source: Samsonite/Amazon

Rather than trying to slam in your extra clothes, try out the Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage. This maximizes your packing power and is a great checked bag. This is rigorously tested and meets stringent standards. The micro diamond polycarbonate texture is scratch-resistant and it has some give to it, as it expands the more you pack it. There are side-mounted TSA locks will deter theft and the four, multi-directional spinner wheels allow for effortless mobility.

Key Features:

Micro diamond polycarbonate texture

Side-mounted TSA locks

Rigorously tested