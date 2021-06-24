Best Handheld Citrus Zester

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Add the tang from your favorite fruits to liven up your recipes this summer by grating them with a citrus zester. A zester is used to take the rind off of citrus fruit to give your meal some added flavor. Zesters can be used for many purposes in the kitchen, such as grating and cutting. Garnish your cocktails or boost your desserts by adding a fresh citrus taste without getting any of the bitter parts of the rind. With any of these five kitchen helpers we’ve chosen for you, you’ll be on your way to sweeter, zestier food.

Handle all that needs grating

Image source: Microplane/Amazon

Made from ultra-sharp stainless steel blades, the Microplane 40020 Classic Zester / Grater works on any food that needs grating. The surgical grade steel blade is specifically designed with a tooth set that only will take the flavorful parts of the rinds of fruit off. It will enhance any stir fry dish, salad, or baked good. It is dishwasher safe, so you can clean it a lot easier than stand up graters. You can use a brush on the underside to get out the tough particles. The sharper blade won’t tear what you are grating or zesting, giving you cleaner particles coming off.

Key Features:

Surgical grade steel blade

Won’t tear

Dishwasher safe

Microplane Classic Zester/Grater, Black Price: $15.85 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Do more with this

Image source: Deiss/Amazon

The Deiss PRO Citrus Zester has a comfortable, non-slip handle with curved sides that allow it to remain rigid during extreme use. The stainless steel blade is designed to be used against the rinds of oranges, lemons, or limes, as well as to grate ginger, cheese, or chocolate. Add some finely grated sweetness to your dessert or top your pasta dish with some delicious parmesan cheese. The metal grater teeth won’t clog and can be easily cleaned by running them under water. You can throw away your old mandoline or julienne peeler as the Deiss PRO Zester will do it all.

Key Features:

Designed to be used against the rinds

Remains rigid during extreme use

Metal grater teeth

Deiss PRO Citrus Zester & Cheese Grater — Parmesan Cheese Lemon, Ginger, Garlic, Nutmeg, Choc… Price: $10.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get more bang for your buck

Image source: Raniaco/Amazon

With blades resistant to blunting over time, the Raniaco Zester is perfect for any kitchen. It has a rubber handle that won’t slide in your hand during use. It comes with a plastic case that will collect all the food you are grating and allow you to distribute it easily on top of your dishes. It can be used with carrots, coconuts, cheese, and fruit. Washing along the blades makes for simple cleaning. If you want to add more spice to a dish, grating nutmeg, ginger, or chili peppers with the Raniaco zester will give you the taste you want.

Key Features:

Plastic case to collect all the food

Wash along the blades

Rubber handle

Zester Stainless Steel Grater, Long Ergonomic Handle Cheese, Lemon, Ginger & Potato Zester with… Price: $8.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep it over the bowl

Image source: OXO Good Grips/Amazon

Don’t lose any of what you’re zesting when you have the OXO Good Grips Etched Zester and Grater. This is great for zesting citrus fruits, garlic, ginger, or grating hard cheese or chocolate. The sharp, etched stainless steel grating surface makes for an easier time. The non-slip foot provide control while you’re grating. It has a soft, non-slip handle for comfort while you’re really trying to get through the lemon rind. It will hook onto the end of a bowl to stay on there while you’re grating and zesting over it.

Key Features:

Sharp, etched stainless steel grating surface

Non-slip handle

Non-slip foot

OXO Good Grips Etched Zester and Grater, One Size, Green List Price: $11.95 Price: $10.50 You Save: $1.45 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wash it easily

Image source: Amazon Basics

Trying to get into the grooves to clear out the pieces of food can be difficult. But when you have the Amazon Basics Hand Zester and Grater, that won’t be an issue. That’s because this handheld grater and zester is safe to put in the dishwasher, making your cleanup simple. This was created for finely shredding and grating toppings and ingredients. It is made from food-safe stainless steel and features a sharp grating blade. You can grate citrus, peels, cheese, chocolate, ginger, and other items. It features a non-slip grip and handle.

Key Features:

Safe to put in the dishwasher

Made from food-safe stainless steel

Non-slip grip and handle

Amazon Basics Hand Zester and Grater with Stainless Steel Blade, Soft Grip Handle, Grey and Gre… List Price: $12.34 Price: $9.55 You Save: $2.79 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.