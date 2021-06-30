Best Hamster Cage

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you looking for a companion who is small, fluffy, and can be held in the palm of your hand? While there are plenty of dogs that can fit in a purse, a hamster is the real star when it comes to handheld pets. You’ll need a place for your hamster to live, so check out these amazing hamster cages. Getting a hamster can teach your kids responsibility or help you test the waters of being a pet owner if you’re not ready for a cat or dog. Take a look at these cages for your hamster and start thinking about accessorizing them for your hamster.

Give your hamster exercise in its cage

Image source: Favola/Amazon

Taking any additional planning out of your hands, the Favola Hamster Cage has everything your hamster will need. It has a hamster wheel, so your little friend can get some exercise. Additionally, it has a built-in water bottle to keep them hydrated and a food dish to keep them nourished. The two-floor plan will allow your hamster to move around inside. It can easily be connected to other trails, if you want to build more areas through tubes and added to other hamster cages.

Key Features:

Built-in water bottle

Hamster wheel in it

Easily be connected to other trails

Give your hamster more room to move around

Image source: Living World/Amazon

For a bigger space, check out the Living World Deluxe Habitat cage. Measuring 30.7″ x 18.9″ x 19.7″, it offers plenty of room for your hamster, gerbil, or mouse to crawl around in. It boasts a full wire cage with a clear, plastic bottom, as well as an access ramp for climbing. Also, the food dish is tip-proof, so your hamster won’t spill it. Plus, it includes a drip-proof water bottle and a hay guard. All it takes to assemble is four easy plastic clips. This is the standard size, so if you want an even bigger area, they have a large and extra large option as well.

Key Features:

Access ramp for climbing

Food dish is tip-proof

Full wire cage

A good hamster cage for your hamster

Image source: Ferplast/Amazon

The Ferplast Hamster Cage intended for small animals that lets your pet roam easily. This is an interactive cage and features fun tubes to promote playful exploration. It measures 18.11″ x 11.61″ x 14.76″ and is made from wire mesh. The base is plastic and measures 5.25″ x 0.5″ x 3.25″. This includes a food dish, water bottle, hamster hide-out, exercise wheel, play tubes, giving you everything that the hamster needs to get started. You can remove the base to get rid of the waste or droppings. Routine cleaning is simple.

Key Features:

Fun tubes

Water bottle

Hamster hide-out

Have the hamster cage stick out

Image source: Prevue Pet Products/Amazon

The Prevue Pet Products Hamster Haven comes in a few colors and size options. This provides a safe and fun environment for your hamster. It comes in either orange, blue, or green and this satisfies your small animal’s natural instincts. This is a bi-level cage that features two access points. It has a platform, slide ramp, hideaway dome, and an exercise wheel. The large measures 21 5/8″ x 13 3/8″ x 14 1/4″.

Key Features:

Comes in a few colors and sizes

Satisfies your small animal’s natural instincts

Bi-level cage

