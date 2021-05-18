Best Hair Detangling Spray

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

People who have longer hair know what a huge pain knots are. If you’ve spent your day on the beach, in the ocean or just haven’t washed your hair in a while, having tangles form in your hair can be a real problem. With these hair detangling sprays, spending time tugging on your tresses with a brush to smooth things out will be significantly reduced. Getting out knots can be a daunting task as styling the hair afterwards becomes harder. With the help of these handpicked detangling sprays, you can be on your way to flowing, knot-free hair in no time.

Get the knots out of your son or daughter’s hair

Image source: Fairy Tales/Amazon

If your child has curly hair, chances are sitting through a combing session is not their favorite thing. Luckily, there’s Fairy Tales Tangle Tamer Static Free Detangling Spray for Kids. It helps transform hair to a silky finish. It’s made from organic oils and plant extracts as well as keratin and Vitamin B extracts to strengthen and moisturize hair. It will eliminate frizz and calm down static, helping to eliminate knots and tangles. It is free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates, or harsh chemicals, leaving hair healthy. This product is great for the whole family.

Key Features:

Made from organic oils and plant extracts

Eliminates frizz and calms down static

Free of parabens

Hold it down and spray

Image source: Nexxus/Amazon

For salon quality results, the Nexxus Humectress Luxe is what you need. The lightweight conditioning hair mist moisturizes your hair and softens it. It detangles your hair and allows it to remain flexible to any type of styling. It is designed to put the shine back in your hair and will treat normal to dry hair. Nexxus Humectress Luxe makes your hair more manageable and produces more resiliency. It is crafted with Protein Complex for 24-hour moisture. It is used as a leave-in conditioner to lock in the moisture after washing your hair.

Key Features:

Detangles and allows it to remain flexible

Makes your hair more manageable

Produces more resilience

Do more with it

Image source: Sun Bum/Amazon

The Sun Bum 3-in-1 Revitalizing Leave-In Spray will help you tame your frizz and eliminate tangles. It is a daily leave-in conditioning spray that can work on men, women and kids with all different types of hair. It needs to be sprayed in and combed into hair to condition and detangle. For hair with more knots, spray liberally and use a wide-toothed comb. It will restore your hair’s natural body and enhance it. It conditions with coconut oil and sunflower seed oil to prevent dead ends. It won’t cause skin irritation and is not tested on animals.

Key Features:

Daily leave-in conditioning spray

Works on all different types of hair

Prevents dead ends

Don’t be afraid to use it

Image source: The Honest Company/Amazon

Thanks to the natural ingredients, The Honest Company Sweet Orange Vanilla Conditioning Detangler Spray is safe for you and your family. It is a blend of argan oil, shea butter, jojoba protein, and quinoa extract that will naturally soften your hair while nourishing it. You’ll be able to eliminate fly away hairs and separate strands. Made for all types of hair, it is gentle and mild. There aren’t any parabens, synthetic fragrances, dyes, silicones, sulfates, or formaldehyde donors. It is meticulously tested to ensure the safety of your family. There are other fragrances you can opt for if sweet orange vanilla isn’t your favorite.

Key Features:

Gentle and mild

Made without synthetic fragrances or dyes

Blend of argan oil, shea butter, jojoba protein, and quinoa extract

Revitalize your look

Image source: Pantene/Amazon

If you’ve straightened or curled your hair for years, chances are it could be damaged from the heat. With the help of Pantene Conditioning Mist Detangler, you can get back to your old hair. You’ll get receive three 8.5 fl. oz. cans of detangler. Using this will resist breakage and damage and offer a nutrient boost to your hair. The lightweight formula helps detangle it without weighing it down. This contains antioxidants and helps hair stay stronger against damage. This especially is good against non-conditioning shampoo. You’ll be getting healthier looking hair that leaves you with lasting softness and smoothness.

Key Features:

Resists breakage and damage

Helps detangle without weighing it down

Contains antioxidants

