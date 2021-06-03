Best Hair Clippers for At-Home Haircuts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Perhaps one of the most time-consuming and trivial chores of all time is having to wait at your local barbershop or salon for a haircut. Nobody likes to wait, and for those with an already-rigid schedule, this can make their life that much more stressful. One of the best solutions available is getting your own set of hair clippers. This is particularly useful for people who don’t get a fancy haircut. If you have someone at home willing to cut your hair — or you’re confident enough to do it yourself — getting a pair of at-home clippers is the way to go. Here are some of the best options you can utilize.

See why we loved these

Image source: OSTER/Amazon

If you want the same thing your barber is using, then your best bet is the OSTER Classic 76 Universal Motor Clipper 76076010. A professional hair clipper in every sense of the term, these clippers utilize a powerful single-speed universal motor for a workhorse-like effect. It comes with detachable blades between 000 and 1 so you have a few different lengths to choose from or fade it if you so choose. The set comes complete with a blade guard, lubricating oil, clipper grease, cleaning brush, and nine-foot cord, ensuring you have, essentially, all the tools to cut hair at your disposal with a single purchase.

Key Features:

Utilizes a powerful single-speed universal motor

Detachable blades

Comes with blade guard and lubricating oil

Oster Classic 76 Universal Motor Clipper, Brown List Price: $146.99 Price: $137.99 You Save: $9.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cut your own hair

Image source: Remington/Amazon

If you’re brave enough to cut your own hair (not everybody is), then the Remington HC4250 Shortcut Pro Self-Haircut Kit is a total lifesaver. For starters, these clippers fit right in the palm of your hand so you can easily navigate your entire head, including your neckline, the back of your head, and around your ears. It also comes with nine different length combs for precision cutting. The device can also be used to trim facial hair, so you’re essentially getting a two-for-one in that regard. The full set comes with the aforementioned combs, a cleaning brush, a storage/travel case, oil, and a charging adapter.

Key Features:

Nine different length combs

Easily navigate your entire head

Can be used to trim facial hair

Remington HC4250 Shortcut Pro Self-Haircut Kit, Beard Trimmer, Hair Clippers for Men (13 pieces… List Price: $59.99 Price: $52.47 You Save: $7.52 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use the right length each time

Image source: Wahl/Amazon

The Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper and Trimmer is unrivaled for ease. This set is great for men, women, and children of all ages. The color-coded comb set helps make it easy to remember your desired hair length, and the corresponding color-coded keys help set the correct comb to the right setting at all times. With easy to read controls, these clippers are super easy to navigate to put on the right ones. You can use these with or without a cord.

Key Features:

Works with or without a cord

Color-coded comb set

Easy to read controls

Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Trimmer - Easy Color-Coded Guide Combs - fo… List Price: $37.99 Price: $28.48 You Save: $9.51 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Know how much battery you have left

Image source: Limural/Amazon

Make it feel like you’re in a barbershop when you use the Limural Hair Clippers for Men. This is a great set for cutting hair, as it includes a cape, lubricating oil, six attachments for various hair lengths, and a cleaning brush. The multipurpose clippers are great for hair all over your body, including your beard. They have a quiet and powerful rotary motor, which is powerful enough to cut through even the thickest of hair. This has dual voltage charging, so you can use it while it’s plugged in or not. The LED display shows you how much battery life you have left.

Key Features:

Includes a cape

Powerful rotary motor

LED display that shows battery life

Limural Hair Clippers for Men Professional Cordless Clippers for Hair Cutting Beard Trimmer Bar… Price: $46.99 ($46.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Do more with this

Image source: Hatteker/Amazon

For the value, you won’t find a better fit than the Hatteker Hair Clippers for Men. You’ll get 25 pieces in this kit to best work with almost any style of hair. The adjustable taper lever allows customization of cutting lengths with the 10 color-coded guide combs. You can adjust all of these for better accuracy for the proper length. It is 100% waterproof and has an LED display. The lock key is simple to carry and easy to store for traveling. These are high carbon blades.

Key Features:

10 color-coded guide combs

Adjust for better accuracy

100% waterproof