Best Gym Duffel Bag for Your Next Workout

When it’s colder outside, it’s harder to bring yourself to go for a run. That biting cold is harder to run in as it burns your lungs and makes it harder to catch your breath. For those winter months, you need a place you can run all you want without having to wear three layers of clothing. Of course, we’re talking about going to the gym. Having a gym membership is beneficial for every aspect of your life, as you can get into better shape and feel better about yourself too. But in those winter months, you’re not going to drive to the gym in shorts and a T-shirt. Putting your gym clothes in a gym duffel bag lets you head to your workout right from work without having to change beforehand. You’re going to want to have clothes to change into afterwards and a place to put your sweaty rags post session. With any of these three gym bags that we’ve handpicked for you, you’ll be ready to drop some pounds, no matter the season.

Keep your sneakers from stinking up the bag

You won’t have to worry about wearing your sneakers if you’re coming to the gym from a meeting or carrying your sweaty sneakers home in your hand when you have the MarsBro Water Resistant Sports Gym Travel Weekender Duffel Bag. It has a built-in shoe compartment that is part of the bag, so you won’t have to carry two different bags. The compartment has ventilation holes and exterior zippers, so you can separate your shoes and gear and keep them all cleaner. The bag is durable and measures 19.7″ x 9.8″ x 9.3″, offering you plenty of space for anything you’d need to bring to the gym. You won’t have to worry about it tearing, as it’s made from 600D 100% polyester with a water-resistant, artificial PVC coating lining. The large compartment is good enough to hold your clothes, electronics, towels and other equipment. There’s a small pocket that you can keep your keys and wallet in, as well as another side pocket for your water bottle and showering supplies, if you need to get ready to go somewhere after a workout.

Key Features:

Ventilation holes

Exterior zippers

Side pocket for water bottle and showering supplies

MarsBro Water Resistant Sports Gym Travel Weekender Duffel Bag with Shoe Compartment Grey Price:$23.93 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find the one for you

For a company that is synonymous with sports, adidas has come out with a fantastic bag to use for all types of them: the adidas Unisex Diablo Small Duffel Bag. This 100% polyester bag is imported and is built to last. adidas guarantees the quality of this bag so much that it has a lifetime warranty. The top portion easily zippers to make loading the bag up something that won’t take up much effort on your part. The shoulder strap is adjustable, so anybody can use it to carry the bag over the head or shoulder. It has a comfortable padding on the strap, so it won’t dig into your shoulder and leave a mark. You can choose from over 45 different colors and designs, meaning you can get multiple and leave one in your car, bring one with you to practice or just buy them for your friends and family as gifts. It varies in colors from just regular black to a mint green, black and orange combination and pretty much anything in between. The haul handles are simple to grab, so you can just pick it up and go.

Key Features:

Adjustable shoulder strap

Comfortable padding on the strap

Multiple colors to choose from

adidas Unisex Diablo Small Duffel Bag, Black, Small Price:$25.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep some money in your wallet

Gym memberships can be expensive, as some of us know. Why spend even more money on a gym bag when a cost-effective one will do the trick? The DALIX 14″ Small Duffel Bag Two Toned Gym Bag is a great option that won’t break the bank. This polyester bag features a zippered main compartment with a zippered front pocket, so you’ll be able to keep any valuables in there and lock them away. The handle on the top is padded, meaning carrying it is easy on your palm. There are also two side handles and a removable shoulder strap that is adjustable. You can actually even wear this as a backpack if you remove the shoulder strap and put your arms through the side handle holes. It measures 14″ x 8.5″ x 8.5″ and it comes in 13 different colors including white, yellow, royal and navy blue, maroon, red and a few others. This is the right bag for you to keep with you whenever you decide to quickly run to the gym.

Key Features:

Padded handle

Can be worn as a backpack

13 different colors

DALIX 14" Small Duffle Bag Two Toned Gym Travel Bag (White) Price:$11.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bring it with you on a flight

Image source: Canway/Amazon

The Canway Sports Gym Bag is great to bring with you anywhere you need it. This measures 20″ x 10″ x 10″ with 45L of capacity. There is one spacious main compartment and eight pockets for you to fill. It has a separate shoe compartment for sneakers and there is an inner wet pocket to handle any wet gym clothes. Made of 600D polyester fabric, the waterproof and tear-resistant bag is built to last. The rounded stitched grip handles are padded and adjustable. This comes in five different colors: gray, black, blue, red, and orange.

Key Features:

Separate shoe compartment

Inner wet pocket

20″ x 10″ x 10″

Canway Sports Gym Bag, Travel Duffel bag with Wet Pocket & Shoes Compartment for men women, 45… List Price:$37.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$8.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Choose your size

Image source: FocusGear/Amazon

When you have the FocusGear Ultimate Gym Bag 2.0, it is a durable duffel bag. It is offered in a small size that is 15″ in length or a medium size that is 20″ in length. There is reinforced stitching at key stress points, an upgraded version from previous iterations. You can fit a 32-ounce water bottle and a protein shaker in the outdoor pockets. There are multiple wet pockets and a big mouth opening.

Key Features:

Reinforced stitching at key stress points

Two sizes to choose from

Multiple wet pockets

Ultimate Gym Bag 2.0: The Durable Crowdsource Designed Duffel Bag with 10 Optimal Compartments… Price:$27.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now