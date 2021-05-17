If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than getting a fresh haircut after going a long time without one. This doesn’t just apply to humans, though — domesticated pets need to get their “hair did” everyone once in a blue moon as well. You can opt to take them to the vaunted pet groomer, but chances are, it’s going to be quite the hassle — especially if you have a large dog that’s not so easy to lug to their appointments. The natural solution to this is, well, to do it all yourself. While going to a professional groomer certainly has its perks, if your pup (or even cat, for that matter) is too difficult to get out of the house, then you can always opt for the more cost-effective and convenient at-home option. Sure, this also isn’t inherently easy in its own right, but it certainly has its advantages, especially once you get a hang of it. It’s even easier once you get yourself a pair of grooming clippers that are both easy to use and super effective. Luckily, there are plenty available on the market. We decided to look at some of the best grooming clippers for dogs, over a variety of different categories, so you can find the one that works best for you and your beloved pooch. Check out what we managed to come up with.

Handle those winter coats

For a great pair of pet clippers that can easily trim even the thickest of coats, you can’t go wrong with the Wahl Clipper Pet-Pro Dog Grooming Kit. This powerful pair of clippers comes with 30% more torque than your typical pair of shears, making them a much more viable option for pets with thicker coats. Furthermore, these self-sharpening blades stay sharp for longer and provide smooth grooming and snag-free trimming, which will ultimately make your pet feel safer and more comfortable. In fact, they’re so gentle, your dog or cat likely won’t fear getting their hair or fur cut ever again! They’re perfect for large and small breeds — as well as some cats — as they provide stress-free trimming with four unique blades. Each blade/comb is color-coded for fur length purposes, so you’ll never have trouble identifying which blade to use for each type of coat, long or short. The clippers themselves also come with an adjustable taper lever for easy blending and fading so you can give your dog a legitimate “fur cut,” so to speak. The set also comes with convenient scissors, comb and more in one ultra-handy storage case.

Key Features:

30% more torque

Perfect for large and small breeds

Adjustable taper level

Don’t even hear it

If your dog or cat (or anyone else in your house, for that matter) doesn’t respond well to loud noises, then you should opt for the Scaredy Cut Silent Pet Grooming Kit for Cats & Dogs. These aren’t electric “clippers,” keep in mind, but a traditional grooming kit that your pet might prefer, especially if they’re prone to freak outs when they hear any sort of buzzing sound. This 16-piece set comes with one scissor, seven custom combs, two comb organizers, four finger inserts, a grooming guide, and one storage bag to hold your collection. This particular set is for right-handed people, but you can also opt for a lefty set, as well as a few other sets with one extra item, like a de-matting comb or scissor sharpeners. This set is safe and super comfortable for both you and your dog. The soft gel finger inserts are great for keeping your hands soft and comfortable, which is especially useful for those with arthritis and other hand-related issues.

Key Features:

Traditional grooming kit

Seven custom combs

For right-handed users

Handle your pup with care

Overall, you’re not going to find anything better than the Ceenwes Dog Clippers Low Noise Pet Clippers Rechargeable Dog Trimmer. In terms of both function and silence, this is sort of the best of both worlds. It’s cordless, battery-powered, and ultra-quiet, as it only produces about 60db of noise, as well as a precision motor and low vibration, which makes it quiet enough to not scare your cat or dog. The titanium acute-angle blade combines with a ceramic movable blade to provide smooth, comfortable, and effective cutting; it glides through your cat, dog, or rabbit’s coat with ease. If you’re super particular about your pet’s hair length too, it contains an accurate, fine-tuning knob that provides five levels of length (0.8-2mm). It also provides four attachment guide combs (3mm/6mm/9mm/12mm), as well as Stainless Steel Scissors, a Stainless Steel Comb, a Nail Clipper Kit Nail File, an AC adapter charger, and a cleaning brush for a comprehensive 10-piece set both you and your animal(s) will love.

Key Features:

Fine-tuning knob

Four attachment guide combs

Titanium acute-angle blade

Get plenty of bang for your buck

Image source: oneisall/Amazon

The oneisall Dog Shaver Clippers offer you so much to work with. These rechargeable dog trimmers have built-in batteries for exceptional flexibility and maneuverability. The clipper itself has five adjustable functions for the comb from 0.8mm to 2.0mm. The stainless steel fixed blade and ceramic moving blade deliver the results you’re looking for. The blades are detachable, making them simpler to clean. It registers only about 50db of noise. There are six attachment guides to work with different hair lengths. The contour-friendly and skin-following make it a comfortable experience for your pup. The spindle is made of fine copper.

Key Features:

Five adjustable functions

Detachable blades

Six attachment guides

Works well for hotter weather

Image source: Hansprou/Amazon

The Hansprou Dog Shaver Clippers are high-powered. The 12V motor makes sure the clippers won’t stick to the hair and you can just plug it in and start. These don’t have to charge and they include a high quality titanium alloy blade and a ceramic moving one. There are four guard combs and five levels of shift to get you the length of hair you want for your dog. The low vibration and quiet design will keep your dog calmer. The special 35-tooth cutter heads are sharper than others on the market.

Key Features:

Four guard combs

Five levels of shift

Special 35-tooth cutter heads

