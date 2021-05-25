Best Grill Cleaner Spray

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You get a lot of mileage out of your grill each and every year. Some liken you to Abe Froman, the Sausage King of Chicago, for the way you grill meats constantly on the grill (we hope you get this reference from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off). You’re a wizard around those grates and whether you use wood, propane, or charcoal, you’re ready to grill at any time. But for those who grill a lot, you have to keep your grill in the best shape possible. Just scraping the grates doesn’t get you the clean on the grill that you need. Utilizing a grill cleaner spray will help you eliminate having to use the burn off cleaning method and allow you to cook faster and use up less fuel and time. There are many options out there, so we did our homework and listed our picks for the best grill cleaner sprays below. Take a look and continue being a Sausage King.

Cut through tough stains quickly

Versatile in its use, the Easy-Off Professional Oven and Grill Cleaner will get the job done. This will get rid of baked-on stains in an oven or caked onto grill grates. It features an advanced grease-cutting formula that is extremely effective against burned-on grease and grime. It’ll only take three minutes for you to see results, as it spots cleans almost instantly. You can use this everyday if you happen to notice an area that needs cleaning. It comes in a 24-ounce spray can, so applying it to the area you need to is a breeze. You just spray it, wait a little, and then wipe it away to eliminate the stains.

Key Features:

Gets rid of baked-on stains in an oven or caked onto grill grates

Extremely effective against burned-on grease

Spot cleans in only three minutes

Safe for your eating surfaces

With an approved formula that’s safe to use with foods, the Weber Grill Cleaner Spray provides professional strength cleaning powers. This surpasses international standards of biodegradability and eliminates wasted fuel for burning off gristle and grit. Using this saves you time, as you don’t have to sit and wait for the previous bits of food stuck to the grate to burn away. This is certified non-toxic and it is USDA-approved. It is not a skin irritant and you can spray it and wipe it away quickly.

Key Features:

Surpasses international standards of biodegradability

Eliminates wasted fuel

Certified non-toxic

Use it all over

If you’re cleaning a cooking surface, you should consider using the TriNova Grill Cleaner Spray for BBQ. This comes in an 18-ounce bottle, so you’ll be able to use it for a while. This works great on grills, but it also works well with any accessories like pads, brushes, bristle-free steel and wooden tools and more. You can clean your grill grates on gas, wood, oil, stone, brick, or propane grills. Get the burnt residue off of your grill. You can use this on smokers as well.

Key Features:

Comes in a 18-ounce bottle

Works with pads, brushes, steel and wooden tools

Gets burnt residue off

For a more organic approach

The Caron & Doucet BBQ Grill Cleaner Oil is safe for the Earth. This will remove accumulated grease and residue while improving the taste of your food. This is 100% natural and plant-based, as it is made from solvent-less, refined coconut oil. It’s a safer alternative to using harsh chemicals and it is lightly scented, helping to eliminate any odors. This is a degreasing and deodorizing agent that’s works on stainless steel. It works great with wooden scrapers, brushes, tools, and accessories. It comes in an 8-ounce bottle.

Key Features:

100% plant-based and natural

Safer alternative

Lightly scented

Keep your supply stocked

Never be without a cleaner when you pick up the Diversey Break-Up Professional Oven & Grill Cleaner. You'll receive six 19-ounce Aerosol spray cans and these are NSF-listed and Kosher-certified. The formula will break down tough grease and grime on contact, even if the surface is cold. This means you don't have to turn on your grill to clean it. Your commercial ovens and grills can be cleaned more easily, as the fast-acting formula attacks the burned-on grease and grime. The can conveniently sprays from any angle to penetrate tough-to-reach areas.

Key Features:

Six-pack of cans

Formula breaks down tough grease and grime

Sprays from any angle