Best Gratitude Journal

Although it may not always seem like it, there is at least one thing each day that you can be grateful for. Being motivated each morning to get out of bed is a win in itself, as some days you just want to sleep all day. But you have to think about the things that you do have instead of the things you don’t and the activities you are able to do rather than the ones you can’t. You can take each day in a spiritual way by starting a gratitude journal. Journaling has been proven to be a therapeutic practice for many people, as it helps them unwind or reflect on the day they had. With a gratitude journal, this is a way to look back on all that you have and take some time to appreciate it. If you’re looking for a way to get in touch with your thoughts, we’ve highlighted five of the best gratitude journals out there. Take a look and put that pen to paper.

Looks great on the side of your table

Easy to carry with you wherever you are, you’ll find it easy to write in the Good Days Start with Gratitude Journal by Pretty Simple Press. This is a 52-week guide that will help you “cultivate an attitude for gratitude”. This is a self-exploration journal that is designed to help you focus on the little joys as well as the big things in life. The weekly spread is designed easily to follow along with, so you can enter your answers as it goes on. Each one contains an inspirational quote, a space to write three things that you’re thankful for each day, and a weekly checkpoint for you to measure your own week. This is meant to be written in at the start of every morning, so you’ll have things to look forward to or reflect upon from the previous day. This will help you focus on the blessings you have.

Key Features:

52-week guide

Weekly spread is designed

Meant to be written at the start of every morning

Toss it in your bag

Want something to throw onto your nightstand? Check out the Start with Gratitude: Daily Gratitude Journal by Happy Books Hub. This is a positivity diary to help you find the happiness in your life. It will help you answer the question of whether or not happiness is easy to achieve. It only takes five minutes a day to journal and come up with your reflections. This features excellent quotes at the top of each spread and the structure is clear and simple. The evening section is different for every day, giving some variety. It measures 7.5″ x 9.25″ and the thought provoking entries will help you feel creative.

Key Features:

Features excellent quotes

Evening section is different for every day

7.5″ x 9.25″

You don’t need to spend much time

It may not seem like it, but you do have five minutes each day to journal. When you figure that out, you can use The Five Minute Journal: A Happier You in 5 Minutes a Day by Intelligent Change. This will boost happiness and increase productivity. This features a structured format that only requires five minutes a day to write in. The designed prompts include: gratitude, prioritizing your day, three amazing things, inspiring quotes, daily affirmation, and end of the day self reflection. This will help you feel higher levels of emotions and will last for six months.

Key Features:

A structured format that only requires five minutes a day

Designed prompts

Higher levels of emotions

If you have even less time than five minutes

So if you feel like you don’t have five minutes, you can choose The One-Minute Gratitude Journal by Brenda Nathan. This will help you cultivate an attitude of gratitude that can yield many benefits spiritually, mentally, or physically. You can write down three to five things each day that gave you a feeling of gratitude. There’s even area for you to draw if that’s a way you like to express yourself. You’ll have the flexibility to fill these pages however you like.

Key Features:

Write in it for just one minute a day

Area for you to draw

Flexibility to fill the pages

A terrific gift for your mom

Finding a gift for your mother can be tricky. The Gratitude Journal: For Mom by Karlene Stewart is a great choice for your mom or any mother in your life. This is specially designed for mothers and can be a great gift any time of year. Mom can also give these to their daughters. You can journal about whatever you desire like your thoughts, what you’re grateful for, your prayers, your friends, and your family. It measures 6″ x 9″ and has a beautiful floral design that makes it beautiful to keep anywhere in your home.

Key Features:

Journal about whatever you desire

Talk about what you’re grateful for

Beautiful to keep anywhere in your home