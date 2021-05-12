If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Anyone who owns a dog or has owned a dog understands that they need to relieve themselves multiple times a day. Sometimes it’s just for a quick walk and other times they need to go on longer ones. If you have a lawn, usually it’s okay for them to just go to the bathroom right there. But, as you may have seen, you’re likely to have yellow spots on your lawn from their urine. That’s because the specific compounds and salts in a dog’s urine causes lawn burn and turns it yellow. If you’re proud of your lawn and want to eliminate patches of discoloration from where your dog went outside, there are numerous routes you can take. Grass savers for dogs come in chewable tablets that will boost your dog’s immune system while also neutralizing that compound to prevent yellow spots. We’ve highlighted five of the best savers on the market to give you back that lush green grass you used to have. Let’s take a look.

Give your dog the option to pick their flavor

Most dogs love chicken. But most dogs also love beef. Why not give your dog the choice of which they prefer by selecting the Zesty Paws Stay Green Bites for Dogs. These come in either beef or chicken flavor and will guard your lawn and help your pet. These get to the source of lawn burn and help your lawn. These will also provide digestive and bowel support, as they are enhanced with Cran-Max. That’s a concentrate made from cranberries using patented Bio-Shield technology, clinically proven to flush out bad bacteria to support the bladder, urinary tract, and digestive system. Each treat also contains 150mg of a blend of digestive enzymes to support nutrient absorption and bowel movements. They come in a container of 90 chews and provide vitamins and antioxidants.

Come in either beef or chicken flavor

Get to the source of lawn burn and provide digestive and bowel support

Contains 150mg of a blend of digestive enzymes

Keep your dog’s diet healthy

Looking for a natural way to eliminate yellow spots? Reach for the PetHonesty GrassGreen Grass Burn Spot Chews for Dogs. These address the root cause of grass burn and yellow spots with natural ingredients like cranberries, probiotics, and apple cider vinegar. This will help reduce the amount of nitrogen in your dog’s urine to keep the yard greener. This has a blend of enzymes and probiotics that help keep your dog’s gut and digestive system in top condition. This will balance the pH level. This does not have sugar, wheat, corn, GMOs, or preservatives in it and you get 90 chew treats per bottle. These have a natural duck flavoring that your dog will love.

Addresses the root cause of grass burn and yellow spots

Made with natural ingredients like cranberries, probiotics, and apple cider vinegar

Free of sugar, wheat, corn, GMOs, or preservatives

Make sure your dog’s urinary tract is healthy

Providing much needed additions to your dog’s health, the FurroLandia Natural Grass Saver for Dogs is great for dogs and your lawn. This will boost your dog’s urinary tract health, thanks to the nearly six billion CFUs that make each bite a powerful probiotic. These microorganisms help provide better digestion and help them absorb nutrients. This is formulated with only natural, pet-safe ingredients and they contain no harmful or synthetic additives, dyes, grains, sugars, or preservatives. You will get 170 tablets in each bottle, giving your dog plenty of treats to enjoy. These come in a bacon flavor that will be a real treat.

Each bite is a powerful probiotic

Microorganisms help provide better digestion and absorb nutrients

Come in a bacon flavor

Have your dog and your lawn covered for a year

With a year-long supply in each bottle of Nutri-Vet Grass Guard Max Dog Chewables, you’ll be set. This comes with 365 chews and these are meant to stop lawn burn from dog urine. These are flavored with tasty liver that will be a treat for your pup. These contain a unique blend of probiotics, digestive enzymes, amino acids and botanicals. This was formulated by veterinarians, so you know it’s healthy for dogs.

Comes with 365 chews

Contains a unique blend of probiotics, digestive enzymes, amino acids, and botanicals

Formulated by veterinarians

Treat your lawn for greater greenery

Unlike the previous offerings, the NaturVet Yard Odor Eliminator is here to treat your lawn. This will eliminate odor from urine and stool, so it doesn’t smell like your dog’s toilet in your backyard. This can be poured into a container and the formula is super concentrated for any outdoor surface. this can be applied to grass, plants, shrubs, patios and patio furniture, kennels, dog runs, swing sets and more. You can spray it on fabric to protect cushions and chairs. This will deodorize the area quickly and efficiently.

Use where odors arise

Formula is super concentrated

Eliminates odor from urine and stool

