Best Glider Chair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Take your relaxation to another level when you ease into a glider chair and put your feet up as you rock and slide back into a position you love. We’re all looking to enjoy some comfort whenever we are at home. Kicking your feet up after a long day is something most people dream of while they’re grinding out their work. As you’re settling in to read a book or watch some television, being able to sit back and have the chair move with you is an enveloping feeling. When you have a glider chair at home, that’s what you can enjoy. Rather than having a recliner that tilts you downward as well as backward, this will just slide backward, allowing you to rock a bit without tilting up and back. This is an ideal situation for your nursery, as you can nurse your child in this chair in the middle of the night. If this sounds like an item you need in your life, we’ve got you covered. Read our picks for the best glider chairs below and slide back into your comfort zone.

Have the pick of your favorite colors

Find one that fits in the best with your interior décor by purchasing an Angel Line Windsor Glider and Ottoman Cushion Set. The cushions and pillows are made from 65% cotton and 35% polyester, making them extremely soft. There are 16 different colors to choose from, including plenty of options between black, brown, white, navy, and espresso, along with many color combinations. There is generous seating room with padded arms and strong pockets. The enclosed metal bearings allow for smooth gliding as you sit and rock. This chair is easy to clean, as the cushions are easy to remove for spot cleaning. The glider and ottoman pieces are made from solid wood frames, adding stability.

Key Features:

16 different colors to choose from

Enclosed metal bearings for smooth gliding

Easy to clean

Angel Line Windsor Glider and Ottoman Set, Espresso with Chocolate Cushion Price: $163.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Offering up tremendous value

The Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman will look great in many rooms of your home. This offers you generous seating room, comfortable padded arm cushions along with convenient storage pockets. The chair has enclosed ball bearings that work for a smooth gliding motion that gently rocks you and your little one for relaxation. There are seven color choices for you to choose from and the maximum recommended weight is 250 pounds. It measures 25.5″ x 38.5″ x 21.5″ and the ottoman is 14″ x 19″. You will have to put this together at your home but this is a cost-efficient option.

Key Features:

Seven color choices for you to choose from

Maximum recommended weight is 250 pounds

Convenient storage pockets

Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman (White Base, Gray Cushion) – Padded Cushions with… List Price: $199.99 Price: $149.99 You Save: $50.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Great for the nursery

Even if you’re in a glider chair, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be able to swivel to nurse your child. Picking up the DaVinci Olive Upholstered Swivel Glider with Bonus Ottoman will give you that luxury. This comes with a bonus lumbar pillow to support your back. It takes almost no time to set up and it measures 39.5″ x 27.8″ x 31.5″. The ottoman is 21″ x 17″ x 16″. It’s designed for parents and babies, as it can swivel 360° and glide forward and backward for nursing purposes. Plus, this helps improve indoor air quality for your child.

Key Features:

Swivels 360 degrees

Glides forward and backward for nursing purposes

Improves indoor air quality

DaVinci Olive Upholstered Swivel Glider with Bonus Ottoman in Grey with Cream Piping, Greenguar… Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get more out of your recliner

Image source: Christopher Knight Home/Amazon

The Christopher Knight Home Michelle Gliding Recliner comes in two colors. You can choose between grey and black or beige and black for this. The difference between this compared to other chairs is the fact that you can recline when you want and, when you aren’t reclining, you can glide back and forth in it. The arms are oversized and the cushioned back is extremely supportive for extra support and comfort. Measuring 62.60″ D x 34.50″ W x 30.43″ H, this is a great option for your home.

Key Features:

Glider and a recliner

Oversized arms, seats, and backs

Upholstered in soft fabric

Christopher Knight Home Michelle Gliding Recliner, Grey + Black Price: $397.47 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t worry about having to clean

If you’re keeping your glider in the nursery, you’re going to be using it while feeding your baby. With the Babyletto Madison Swivel Glider, you won’t have to fret if you get any kind of spill on the chair. That’s because all three of the color options this is offered in are made from durable microsuede, as it is easy to clean. This has a smooth gliding and 360° swivel base to easily rock your baby. This is GREENGUARD Gold certified and can fit in small nooks of the room.

Key Features:

Made from durable microsuede

GREENGUARD Gold certified

Offered in three colors