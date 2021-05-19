Best Glass Bottles Set for Storing Sauces and Other Liquids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In a lot of homes, Sunday is a day for homemade sauce making. If you’re from an Italian family, you may know classic red sauce as “gravy” or “Grandma’s sauce”, but whatever you’re making that day will taste fantastic on dinner that night. But there’s almost no way you’re going to be able to make just enough for the amount of people you have and not have leftovers. Whether it’s a thick marinara sauce or a blazing hot sauce that you’ve crafted, any time you’re making sauce at home, it’s going to be delicious. Do you make your own vinaigrette or get your own milk delivered every morning? You’re going to need a place to store your sauces and a set of glass bottles is perfect for that situation. Glass bottles with top can keep our liquids in perfect condition to use in the future. If you’re someone who loves to concoct in your kitchen, check out any of our three choices and get ready to fill up your refrigerator.

Make your own hot sauce

For those who have decided that their next great business idea is a hot sauce empire, they should pick up the nicebottles Clear Glass Woozy Bottles with Shrink Capsules. Whether you’re a fan of mild, medium or making people yell about how hot their sauce is while waving their hands in front of their mouth and feeling their eyes about to burn, these bottles can hold the sauce. This comes with 12 bottles that can hold up to five ounces of liquid, allowing you to store your sauces safely. Each one measures 6.75″ x 1.75″ and the case is packed with 12 partitions for storage purposes. They also come with 12 shrink capsules to give your bottles a professional look. Those should be applied with a heat gun or steamer. The 12 screw caps make keeping your sauces or whatever you are storing safe to be used later on. These are perfect for keeping homemade limoncello, dressings, vinegars, or even a small amount of oil.

Comes with 12 shrink capsules

Holds up to five ounces of liquid

Screw caps

Handle your drinks

Giving you a heavy duty answer for glass bottles that may break easily, the Bormioli Rocco Giara Clear Glass Bottles with Stoppers are a solid option for storage. This pack of four bottles comes with a plastic stopper made of plastic. The bottles are made from transparent glass with a narrow neck that helps aid in easy pouring. This is ideal for homemade vanilla, bottling whiskey, home brewed beer as well as oil and vinegar. You can pretty much store any kind of running liquid in this bottle. It’s a clear bottle advantage because you’ll be able to see exactly what you are storing in the bottle. It’ll avoid spills, thanks to the stopper and you can even store kombucha or kefir, as they won’t go bad. The stopper is dishwasher safe and it is available to turn it upside down to shake it up if you want to.

Pack of four bottles

Can be used for vanilla, whiskey, beer, oils, and vinegar

Dishwasher-safe stopper

Make your own beer

Designed specifically to store your home brewed beer, the Chef’s Star Home Brewing Glass Beer Bottle Case of 12 will have you proud to bring a 12 pack of beer to your friends and family. If you’re interested in the art of making your own beer, you realize how much labor it takes and precision to get the right tastes you’re searching for. So when it comes time to bottle, you’re going to want something right for your beer and that is this set of bottles. Each one has an airtight seal thanks to the flip top brewing bottles. These can even be used as water pitchers for your table, as you’ve probably seen ones just like them at restaurants. Each one holds 16 ounces of liquid and are made from exceptionally durable glass. These provide a super strong seal and ensure your contents are protected. The bottles are made of 100% recyclable materials and are completely non-toxic, so it’s safe to use for any of your home bottling needs. But these are perfect for beer, as the Grolsch style allows you to store the beer for a while while it’s getting ready to be drank.

Airtight seal

Holds 16 ounces of liquid

Made from 100% recyclable materials

Have a solid brunch setup

Image source: Epica/Amazon

You’ll love storing different juices in the Epica 18-oz. Glass Beverages Bottles, Set of 6. These are earth-friendly bottles that allow you to show off your array of juices when you’re having people over for breakfast or brunch. It’s also a great way to set up a bloody Mary or mimosa bar. Each of these holds 18 ounces of liquid and has an extra-wide mouth for easier pouring. The cap is air- and water-tight as it is made from stainless steel. Oxygen won’t get into the bottles to potentially ruin your liquid. They are transparent and allow you to take your smoothies or juices with you.

Each holds 18 ounces of liquid

Oxygen won’t get in

Extra-wide mouth for pouring

Don’t struggle washing them

Image source: All About Juicing/Amazon

The All About Juicing Clear Glass Water Bottles Set is extremely easy to use. You’ll get six in a set and they all have wide mouths to make filling and pouring from simple. This will help you seal in the goodness and nutrients of nut milks, kombucha, cold-brew coffee, iced teas, summer lemonades, and sauces. These bottles are eco-friendly and extra thick while also remaining recyclable. You don’t need a bottle brush to clean them either, as the entire bottle set is able to be put in the dishwasher. You should wash the caps by hand though.

Seals in the goodness

Extra thick and eco-friendly

Dishwasher-safe