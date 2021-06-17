Best Gig Bag for Your Next Jam Session

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you casually like to strum or seriously think you can make it as a musician, you’re going to need the best equipment. Now, you really don’t need the best equipment out there, but it won’t hurt. No matter what kind of instrument you play, we all know that practice makes perfect. Because when it is finally time for you to go out and either record in a studio or play in front of others, you want to show them what you can do. When you do have to leave the comforts of your home to play your music, you’re going to need a carrying case that’s fit for your instrument. With a gig bag that’s catered to your specific passion, it’ll be easy to pick up and go whenever you need to practice or play somewhere else. If you’re a fan of the guitar, mandolin or are an aspiring DJ, we have our picks for the best gig bags for you. So head to the studio after checking out our choices below.

Pluck the strings for some notes

Many people’s first love when it comes to instrument is a guitar. Learning how to play a guitar is often a way to open up the world of music to them. If you start out by playing the acoustic guitar, it’s never going to be too far from your world. With the CAHAYA 41 Inch Acoustic Guitar Bag, it won’t be far from you when you’re traveling either. This has 0.3″ thick padding, protecting your precious guitar from any bumps, dents or scratches. This also has a larger front pocket than any previous versions of it. This is compatible with 39″, 40″ and 41″ guitars, as it measures 42.1″ x 16.3″ x 4.7″. This bag is soft and weatherproof, as it features an oxford cloth exterior. Slinging it over your shoulder is made a lot easier with the dual adjustable shoulder straps. Plus, there are three different handles on the bag, so you can just pick it up and carry it from three different angles. There is even a back hanger loop that allows you to hang the bag up on the door or even on the wall for decoration. The two exterior pouches can fit sheet music, music books, pedals, adapters, cables, tuners and any other accessories.

Larger front pocket

Protects from any bumps, dents, or scratches

Compatible with 39″, 40″, and 41″ guitars

Bring your mandolin

While it may not be thought of as a mainstream instrument, the mandolin definitely has its place. Similar to learning how to play a guitar, if you can master a mandolin, it can really sing (sorry for the bad pun). You should get an Hola! Heavy Duty A & F Style Mandolin Gig Bag if you are interested in playing this wonderful instrument. This has 15mm of padding, keeping your device protected. The exterior is made from heavy-duty 700D oxford nylon fabric while the interior is constructed with soft fabric that will cradle the mandolin. There is a reinforced pad above the headstock to even more protection. It includes a carrying handle on the bag as well as an adjustable shoulder strap to fit every person who carries it. This also has an accessory pocket to help you store everything you’ll need when you go to play. It opens and closes thanks to dual directional metal zippers. It measures 14″ x 12″ x 3.8″ and by itself weighs 1.4 pounds.

Reinforced pad above the headstock

Oxford nylon fabric exterior

Carrying handle

Don’t miss your next set

If you’re the next Zedd or Steve Aoki and need to bring your controls with you to your next gig, you better grab the Gator GK-2110 Gig Bag for Micro Controllers. You can either get one that measures 16″ x 10″ x 3″ or one that measures 22.5″ x 11.5″ x 4″, depending on the size of your kit. This nylon carry bag is perfect for multi-FX pedals, micro keyboards, DJ controllers and more. The carry handle is reinforced, because this is meant to hold a strong amount of weight, but it is also comfortable to hold. The adjustable shoulder strap is also meant to be easy on your shoulder when you have it draped over you. Obviously, if you’re bringing your controls, you need to bring your cables and power equipment, which is why the exterior pocket is so handy. There are a lot of different musical pieces that you can fit in this bag, so check to see if what you need to carry will fit.

Adjustable shoulder strap

Exterior pocket for cables and power equipment

Two size options

Don’t forget your amp

If you prefer the electric guitar, check out the ChromaCast Electric Guitar Padded Gig Bag. This is a durable nylon gig bag that measures 40″ in length. It is 12″ across in the upper bout and 15″ across in the lower bout while measuring 3″ in height. There is extra padding on the inside for added protection. The interior measurements are 39.5″ in length, 12″ of width in the upper bout and 14.5″ across the lower bout and 2.5″ in height. This has a carrying handle as well as two back straps that are adjustable that allow you to throw it over your shoulders.

Made from durable nylon

Extra padding on the inside

Carrying handle and two back straps

Slap the bass

For those who play bass guitar, you may want to opt for the Donner 47 Inch Electric Bass Guitar Gig Bag. It is made from 0.3″ padded sponge with 210D smooth soft lining fabric. It is not easy to rip off and this protects your guitar from unexpected collisions, scratches, and other types of damage. Measuring 47″ x 16″ x 3.3″, this has two adjustable shoulder straps. The padded comfortable side carrying handle is easy to grab. The large front pocket holds various musical items including sheet music, CDs, flash drives, strings, and more. The dual zipper pullers slide smoothly.

Two adjustable shoulder starps

Padded comfortable side carrying handle

Dual zipper pullers