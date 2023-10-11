Best GE Opal ice maker deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023

We’ve shown you so many of the best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 deals that are available right now. That includes everything from TVs and laptops to Apple products, smart home gadgets, and so much more. Now, it’s time to show you the GE Opal Ice Maker deals that Amazon has lined up for its huge Prime Big Deal Days sale.

The GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker is always one of the most popular products when it goes on sale for Black Friday. And since this sales event is basically a Black Friday preview sale for Prime members only, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days discounts on the GE Profile Opal bring you the lowest prices of 2023. Deals start at just $228 for the Opal 1.0 ice maker, and the web-connected 2.0XL model that everyone has been buzzing about has a nice big $150 discount.

Hottest GE Profile Opal ice maker deals of the season

Image source: GE

So many people think that the GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker is only for people who live in small apartments or who don’t have ice makers in their freezers. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

GE Profile’s Opal ice maker is one of the most popular countertop appliances out there. Unlike your freezer, the Opal makes awesome little ice nuggets that everyone loves. GE calls it “chewable, crunchable, craveable nugget ice”.

The popular new 2.0XL model has a large water reservoir and a bin that holds up to 3 lbs of ice. It can also produce up to 24 lbs of ice per day, and it doesn’t need a water hookup.

Additionally, the GE Profile Opal ice maker that’s on sale for Fall Prime Day is the web-connected version. That means you can control it with your iPhone or Android!

The super-popular GE Profile Opal 2.0XL countertop nugget ice maker retails for $679, and it’s worth every penny. Thanks to Amazon’s Opal ice maker Prime Day deal, however, you can save $150.

That slashes your price to just $529, which is the lowest price of 2023!

Other GE Opal ice makers on sale

Image source: GE

The Opal 2.0XL is the best of the best, which goes without saying. But even with a nice big discount, it’s still pretty pricey.

If you don’t care about the bells and whistles, you can spend way less money on the GE Profile Opal 1.0 model during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event. There are two different versions on sale right now, and they each cost hundreds less than the newer model.

First, you can pick up the Opal 1.0 on its own for $228, down from $439. This is the best price we’ve seen all year for any Opal model.

Or, if you want some extra water capacity so you don’t have to fill it quite so often, there’s another option for you.

The GE Profile Opal 1.0 with side tank retails for $519. But until the end of Amazon’s sales event, you can pick one up for just $298.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale in 2023 takes place on October 10 and October 11. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

