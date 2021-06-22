Best Garment Rack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes, you just need some more space. If you live in a city and are crammed into a small apartment, often times there isn’t even a closet where you can hang your clothes. Rather than folding everything and then having to iron out wrinkles every time, you can improvise and make your own space. With a garment rack, you’ll be able to hang any suits or dresses that shouldn’t be folded and keep them looking sharp. Even if you do have a closet, there’s always room for more room, especially when it comes to hanging nicer articles of clothing. So if you’re in the market for additional storage, let us help you out by recommending any of these five garment racks.

Withstand a heavy wardrobe

Image source: Simple Houseware/Amazon

With an impressive bar and holding capacity, the Simple Houseware Industrial Grade Z-Base Garment Rack is a great addition to any home. This rack can hold up to 400 lbs. of garments at a time and the bar extends 62 inches, providing plenty of space to hang any kind of clothing. It comes with three-inch casters/wheels with brakes, so you can keep it in place or move it if you want. It’s made from sturdy metal construction with a silver paint finish. The entire unit is 63″ wide, 62″ high and 24.2″ in depth.

Key Features:

Holds up to 400 lbs.

Extends 62″

Made from sturdy metal construction

Change it to your specifications

Image source: Only Hanger/Amazon

If you need more height for hanging gowns or long coats, then you need the Only Hangers GR600 Heavy Duty 400lb Capacity Z Rack. This garment rack is on wheels, so you’ll be able to roll it from room to room or from home to home if you’re moving. It’s adjustable up to 85″, meaning you can set it to 70″ to start and then boost it to 75″, 80″ or 85″, depending on how tall of a room you’re in and how much space you need to hang. It also can hold up to 400 lbs. of garments and, by itself, it weighs just over 32 lbs. The bar is 63″ long on this rack.

Key Features:

Adjustable up to 85″

Holds up to 400 lbs. of garments

Weighs over 32 lbs. by itself

Do more with this

Image source: Whitmor/Amazon

Perhaps you’re also looking for some shelving to go with your rack. If so, then you should check out the Whitmor Double Rod Freestanding Closet Heavy Duty Storage Organizer. This double rod closet has five shelves, plus two garment racks on top of each other, providing you with a ton of storage space. The bottom garment rod is removable, if you need more hanging room. The assembled dimensions are 19.25″ x 45.25″ x 68″. The steel frame has a silver epoxy finish and each end has a plastic connector that is durable. It is simple to put together and provides you with an open design, so you’ll be able to see where everything is.

Key Features:

Five shelves and two garment racks

Steel frame with a silver epoxy finish

Each end has a plastic connector that is durable

Stacked on top of each other

Image source: Simple Trending/Amazon

The Simple Trending Standard Clothing Garment Rack lets you organize how you want. This is of ideal use to a college student or a person who doesn’t have much closet space. It has a top rack and a bottom rack, allowing you to separate specific types of clothing. The extendible top rod can move between 30.5″ to 47.5″, giving you plenty of room to work with. Clothes won’t fall off, thanks to the stoppers on each end. This is 65″ in height and is simple to put together. There is a bottom shelf below the bottom rack, so you can keep shoes and other odds and ends down there.

Key Features:

Top rod extends

65″ in height

Bottom shelf

Utilize both rods

Image source: UDEAR/Amazon

With a unique design, the UDEAR Garment Rack will keep your clothes up high. There are two clothing rails that can accommodate double the amount of clothing that a single rack can. There is a two-layer shoe rack on the bottom to keep your shoes and other items below. There are eight hooks on the sides to help store your bags or hats. The rack has anti-slip beads on both ends to prevent hangers from falling off. The four bottom foot pads are wear-resistant and anti-slip.

Key Features:

Two-layer shoe rack

Two clothing rails

Anti-slip beads