Best Garlic Press

July 9th, 2021 at 10:52 AM
By
Best Garlic Press

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Make food that explodes with flavor when you add garlic that you’ve run through any of these garlic presses. Garlic can be used with so many different styles of cooking, from Italian to Indian to American to Asian. You don’t need to worry any longer about your hands smelling solely of garlic from trying to mince or dice them with a knife. You definitely don’t have to go the route they went in Goodfellas, slicing garlic with a razor blade. These garlic presses take whole cloves of garlic and give you uniform, diced pieces every time. So spice up your cooking after checking out these handpicked garlic presses.

A garlic press that can handle all garlic

Best for Any SizeImage source: OXO/Amazon

You can put any type of garlic in the OXO Good Grips Soft-Handled Garlic Press and it’ll produce quality results. It has a large capacity chamber that lets you put either peeled or unpeeled garlic, a clove or a head, into it before pressing. Plus it catches the peel, leaving it in the machine and out of your food. The hole pattern of the head maximizes the amount of garlic pressed, giving you large pieces every use. Built from die-cast zinc, it has comfortable, non-slip handles that absorb pressure as you’re pushing them down, so you’re not struggling through it. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe for simple cleaning.

Key Features:

  • Comfortable, non-slip handles
  • Large capacity chamber
  • Dishwasher-safe
OXO Good Grips Soft-Handled Garlic Press, Black, One Size Price:$16.36 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Do more with this

Most VersatileImage source: Alpha Grillers/Amazon

Whether you want to press garlic or mince ginger or crush walnuts, the Alpha Grillers Garlic Press can do it all. The dimensions of the head (1″ x 1.1″ x 1.3″) fit multiple cloves of garlic or anything else you’d like to mince. Made of stainless steel so it won’t rust, it can be hand washed or run through the dishwasher. Plus, it comes with an additional cleaning brush to help you get into the head and sweep out any lasting pieces. The handles are simple to press down, needing minimal effort to crush your food.

Key Features:

  • Fit multiple cloves of garlic
  • Can also mince ginger or crush walnuts
  • Comes with a cleaning brush
Alpha Grillers Stainless Steel Mincer and Crusher with Silicone Roller Peeler Squeeze, Rust Pro… List Price:$14.97 Price:$12.97 You Save:$2.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The garlic press for tiny pieces

Best for Small PiecesImage source: Kebley/Amazon

To get fine, thinly-minced pieces of garlic, look at the Kebley Garlic Press. With tiny holes in the head, it will churn out small pieces, allowing you to blend them in with your dish with ease. The handles are specifically designed to press efficiently even with minimal force, allowing you to work smarter, not harder. The zinc alloy build is strong but lightweight, allowing you to use it easily. It’s simple to clean, will last for years, and won’t rust.

Key Features:

  • Simple to clean
  • Zinc alloy build
  • Tiny holes in the head
Garlic Press Professional Heavy Soft-Handled Crush Garlic Price:$4.50 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fit in with your kitchen

Best Color VarietyImage source: Zulay/Amazon

The Zulay Premium Garlic Press features soft, easy-squeeze, ergonomic handles. This takes almost no effort to use and it is built to last, thanks to the high-quality, food-grade construction. You can crush and mince unpeeled garlic without any hassle and you won’t be left with a mess or any odor on your fingers. You won’t have a problem cleaning this best garlic press, as it can be placed in the dishwasher or just ran under water. This can also help you create freshly made herbs and spices by running them through this. It is offered in six different colors, so you’ll be able to fit them into your décor.

Key Features:

  • Easy-squeeze, ergonomic handles
  • Built to last
  • Comes in six different colors
Premium Garlic Press with Soft Easy-Squeeze Ergonomic Handle, Sturdy Design Extracts More Garli… Price:$9.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t be forced to replace this

Most DurableImage source: ORBLUE/Amazon

When you have the ORBLUE Garlic Press, you’ll have it for a long time. This features a heavy-duty construction and an ergonomic design, so it’s strong and easy to use on your hands. All you’ll need to do is press the handles and the garlic will ooze out in the paste that you want. This is a professional grade device that won’t rust and will mince your garlic. It comes in a few colors and you can use it for more than just mincing and pressing garlic. This can be cleaned in the dishwasher and can be washed by hand.

Key Features:

  • Rust-proof and made from professional grade materials
  • Comes in a few colors
  • Can be washed by hand or in the dishwasher
ORBLUE Garlic Press [Premium], Stainless Steel Mincer, Crusher & Peeler Set - Professional Grad… List Price:$14.87 Price:$10.97 You Save:$3.90 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For more of our product buying guides, visit our Deals hub!

Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Chris Hachey handles e-commerce and sponsored content for BGR. He has worked as an editor and writer for over a decade for various publications and distribution services. He focuses on consumer products to help you find the best of what's on the market. When he's not searching for the top deals, he's likely watching his favorite sports teams or walking around his hometown with his fiancée and his dog.

