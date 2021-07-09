Best Garlic Press

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Make food that explodes with flavor when you add garlic that you’ve run through any of these garlic presses. Garlic can be used with so many different styles of cooking, from Italian to Indian to American to Asian. You don’t need to worry any longer about your hands smelling solely of garlic from trying to mince or dice them with a knife. You definitely don’t have to go the route they went in Goodfellas, slicing garlic with a razor blade. These garlic presses take whole cloves of garlic and give you uniform, diced pieces every time. So spice up your cooking after checking out these handpicked garlic presses.

A garlic press that can handle all garlic

Image source: OXO/Amazon

You can put any type of garlic in the OXO Good Grips Soft-Handled Garlic Press and it’ll produce quality results. It has a large capacity chamber that lets you put either peeled or unpeeled garlic, a clove or a head, into it before pressing. Plus it catches the peel, leaving it in the machine and out of your food. The hole pattern of the head maximizes the amount of garlic pressed, giving you large pieces every use. Built from die-cast zinc, it has comfortable, non-slip handles that absorb pressure as you’re pushing them down, so you’re not struggling through it. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe for simple cleaning.

Key Features:

Comfortable, non-slip handles

Large capacity chamber

Dishwasher-safe

Do more with this

Image source: Alpha Grillers/Amazon

Whether you want to press garlic or mince ginger or crush walnuts, the Alpha Grillers Garlic Press can do it all. The dimensions of the head (1″ x 1.1″ x 1.3″) fit multiple cloves of garlic or anything else you’d like to mince. Made of stainless steel so it won’t rust, it can be hand washed or run through the dishwasher. Plus, it comes with an additional cleaning brush to help you get into the head and sweep out any lasting pieces. The handles are simple to press down, needing minimal effort to crush your food.

Key Features:

Fit multiple cloves of garlic

Can also mince ginger or crush walnuts

Comes with a cleaning brush

The garlic press for tiny pieces

Image source: Kebley/Amazon

To get fine, thinly-minced pieces of garlic, look at the Kebley Garlic Press. With tiny holes in the head, it will churn out small pieces, allowing you to blend them in with your dish with ease. The handles are specifically designed to press efficiently even with minimal force, allowing you to work smarter, not harder. The zinc alloy build is strong but lightweight, allowing you to use it easily. It’s simple to clean, will last for years, and won’t rust.

Key Features:

Simple to clean

Zinc alloy build

Tiny holes in the head

Fit in with your kitchen

Image source: Zulay/Amazon

The Zulay Premium Garlic Press features soft, easy-squeeze, ergonomic handles. This takes almost no effort to use and it is built to last, thanks to the high-quality, food-grade construction. You can crush and mince unpeeled garlic without any hassle and you won’t be left with a mess or any odor on your fingers. You won’t have a problem cleaning this best garlic press, as it can be placed in the dishwasher or just ran under water. This can also help you create freshly made herbs and spices by running them through this. It is offered in six different colors, so you’ll be able to fit them into your décor.

Key Features:

Easy-squeeze, ergonomic handles

Built to last

Comes in six different colors

Don’t be forced to replace this

Image source: ORBLUE/Amazon

When you have the ORBLUE Garlic Press, you’ll have it for a long time. This features a heavy-duty construction and an ergonomic design, so it’s strong and easy to use on your hands. All you’ll need to do is press the handles and the garlic will ooze out in the paste that you want. This is a professional grade device that won’t rust and will mince your garlic. It comes in a few colors and you can use it for more than just mincing and pressing garlic. This can be cleaned in the dishwasher and can be washed by hand.

Key Features:

Rust-proof and made from professional grade materials

Comes in a few colors

Can be washed by hand or in the dishwasher

