Best Garden Cart

Gardening is a passion enjoyed by many around the world. Having the ability to grow fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs in your backyard can save you money in the long run and provide you with guaranteed freshness in your ingredients. For those who have a green thumb, gardening comes naturally. Maybe they grew up doing it or they are new to it, but it can become a obsession. The older you get, the more knowledge you have when it comes to your garden. The problem is, you may also have some restricted mobility at that point too. That’s when a garden cart can come in handy. This is a wagon-type item that will help you carry plants and tools that you need for gardening with you around the backyard. It makes it easier for those who may have trouble bending down. They are also extremely valuable to help transport items or store them around your home. We’ve taken a look at the market and found five of the best garden carts out there. Here are our picks and move around your backyard more simply.

Find the one that you like

You’ll have the ability to pick one for your preferences when you opt for the Mac Sports WTC-111 Outdoor Utility Wagon. This comes in eight different colors: solid blue, black, camo, green, pink, red, Americana, and gingham. This sets up in seconds, so it won’t take long for you to put it to use. The outside measurements are approximately 35″ x 20″ x 23″ and the inside unfolded is 35.5″ x 20.1″ x 17.4″. But when it folds up, you get a wagon that’s only 8″ thick, making it that much easier to store. It includes a convenient carry case that allows you to bring this with you more easily, especially in a car. The heavy duty frame can hold up to 150 pounds and the durable 600D fabric is easily cleaned. This also has two mesh cup holders and an adjustable handle for different users.

Key Features:

Holds up to 150 pounds

Comes in eight different colors

Convenient carry case included

Hold more

When you have the Gorilla Carts GOR4PS Poly Garden Dump Cart, you can pack it with all of your items. This can hold up to 600 pounds of weight and items, so you can fill it up and move it on out. This has a patented quick-release dump feature that makes unloading quick and easy. The new frame design is made from steel and reduces assembly time while offering improved maneuverability. This has a 38.7″ x 20″ rustproof poly bed and has 10″ pneumatic tires. The pull handle is padded.

Key Features:

Padded pull handle

Quick-release dump feature

Holds up to 600 pounds

Head over quickly

The VIVOSUN Heavy Duty Collapsible Folding Wagon is solidly constructed. When it is unfolded, it measures 36.22″ x 21.65″ x 14.96″ and can hold up to 80kg. Folded up, it’s 11.42″ x 9.06″ x 24.41″. This includes two drink holders for your beverages. The rotating front wheels move smoothly, so no matter what direction you’re heading, this will be able to go quickly. The wagon is made from 600D Oxford fabric and PVC material that is durable and waterproof. The handle is adjustable, so many different people can use this.

Key Features:

Two drink holders

Rotating front wheels

Durable and waterproof

Bring it with you where you need it

The PORTAL Collapsible Folding Utility Wagon is meant to be used all over the place. It takes almost no time to set up or take down, as it is compact and simple to use. You can store this easily in your trunk, closet, garage, or shed. The oversized 7″ PVC wheels are meant for traversing terrain. It has durable, high density fabric on the inside and the sturdy frame can hold up to 225 pounds. When it’s opened, it checks in at 35.6″ x 18.5″ x 21.7″ and when it’s closed it measures 12″ x 9″ x 30″. It’s still a little high when folded but it’s easier to store. The included carry bag makes that even easier.

Key Features:

Oversized 7″ PVC wheels

Can hold up to 225 pounds

Carry bag

Save yourself some money

You won’t have a problem folding up the HEMBOR Collapsible Outdoor Utility Wagon. You just need to pull the lever in the middle and it all collapses easily. This is a cost-effective option for your budget and is made from durable 620D Oxford cloth. It can hold up to 170 pounds of capacity and it only takes a few seconds to open and close. There are two different colors you can pick from and there are a wide range of uses.

Key Features:

Pull lever in the middle to collapse

Holds up to 170 pounds

Two different colors