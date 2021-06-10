Best Garage Door Opener Keypad

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Owning a car is one of life’s great thrills, especially initially when you first get your license. Being able to get from place to place without having to rely on public transportation or someone else to drive you around provides so much freedom. Once you have a car, you’ll need to figure out where to park it to keep it safe. You may have to park on the street, which can be convenient but also an extreme headache, especially when the weather is bad. But if you have a home with a garage, you will likely keep your car in the garage. In order to get the car into the garage, you’ll need a garage door opener. Once you install the garage door opener, a keypad to open it is a ideal way to utilize the system, so you don’t have to carry a key with you to unlock the door. You can choose the code to something that you’re likely going to remember and you’re able to store your car. Take a look at our picks below for the best garage door opener keypads and keep your car safe at home.

Working with safety sensors is common

Compatible with many models, the Chamberlain/LiftMaster/Craftsman 940EV-P2 Garage Door Opener Keyless Entry Keypad is a smart choice. This is compatible with Chamberlain, LiftMaster, and Craftsman garage door openers from 1993 to present. It has a single button closure, so you can install the battery and program the keyless entry prior to installation. Your opener should have a working light bulb because that’s an indicator that the keypad is working. You can also enter a temporary pin for guests or deliveries. You can set it up and wirelessly program it in minutes.

Key Features:

Compatible with Chamberlain, LiftMaster, and Craftsman openers from 1993 to present

Single button closure

Sets up and program in minutes

Turn your garage into a smart one

Being able to control your garage from almost anywhere, the Nexx Smart Wi-Fi Controller NXG-200 will make your life easy. You should check the website to make sure your garage door opener is compatible with this, but if it is, it turns your system into a smart device. A 2.4 GHZ Wi-Fi connection is needed for it to work. You can open, close, or schedule your garage to open or close at any time and it will alert you if you forgot to close it. You can give commands through the Nexx Home app, Siri, Amazon Alexa-enabled devices and Google Assistant to tell your garage to open or close. It takes about 10 minutes to install.

Key Features:

2.4 GHZ Wi-Fi connection needed for it to work

Voice controlled through multiple systems

Alerts you if you forgot to close the door

Ideal for colder and inclimate cities

Battling the elements can be hard but the Overhead Door Wireless Garage Door Opener Keypad is up to the challenge. The flip-up cover design is made from tough, weather-resistant plastic that includes a UV additive to protect against sunlight. The keypad is lighted, so you’ll be able to see it when it’s dark out. It is compatible with the CodeDodger 1 and 2, and Genie IntelliCode 1 and 2. There is an indicator light that will alert you when the two AAA batteries are running low. The battery compartment features a unique “Triple Lock” design for secure battery retention.

Key Features:

Flip-up cover design

Tough, weather-resistant plastic that’s UV-resistant

Keypad is lighted

For those with Genie openers

The Genie Garage Door Opener Wireless Keyless Keypad makes a lot of sense if you own a Genie opener. This is compatible with all Genie single and dual frequency openers manufactured since 1995. The Intellicode technology prevents access to your garage from unauthorized people. It has an auto seek dual frequency that ensure the opener will respond even if there is interference. It will mount with the screws included and the keypad is backlit. The flip-up cover keeps the keys protected.

Key Features:

Compatible with all Genie single and dual frequency openers since 1995

Intellicode technology prevents access to unauthorized people

Mounts with included screws

For multiple garage doors

You can open and close up to four garage doors with the Marantec Wireless Keyless Entry System for Garage. You can enter a four digit pin for four different garage doors and this will lock them into memory. There are detailed programming instructions included, as well as a mounting plate and kit, two AAA batteries, and the keyless unit itself. It operates on a 315 MHz frequency. The all-weather durable cover slides up.

Key Features:

Program up to four codes for four doors

Comes with batteries

Has a slide up cover