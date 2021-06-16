Best Furniture Risers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Not every apartment or home has a lot of closet space. Sometimes you have to get creative when it comes to finding places to store your stuff. A great way to save some space and maximize storage is to put your bed or furniture on risers so you can put things underneath them. Having risers underneath your furniture helps you stabilize it from moving around and gives you more lift when you’re sitting on it. You’ll be able to adjust the height of your furniture risers to let you enjoy your furniture to the fullest, in case you have a higher mounted TV or mirror you want to be able to see. So take a look at the options we’ve listed below and stop your closet from overflowing.

Have more options

Offering three different colors so you can match your furniture easier, the Utopia Bedding Adjustable Bed Furniture Risers are great for any home. They come in black, brown or white, giving you plenty of options that will look good, even if you won’t notice them much. Made from heavy-duty and unbreakable plastic, they can support up to 1,300 lbs. The set of eight can be stacked into each other when they aren’t in use.

Key Features:

Come in black, brown or white

Made from heavy-duty and unbreakable plastic

Support up to 1,300 pounds

Accommodate the wider legs

If you have a bed or a couch that has wider legs than normal, the Home-It Adjustable Bed Risers are just what you’re looking for. Each base can fit legs up to 3″ x 3″ x 0.75″, which is wider than most bed risers. They come in a set of eight and won’t scratch or dent your floor. Made from polypropylene, they will hold your bed legs or caster securely, so they won’t move around when you’re using the furniture.

Key Features:

Come in a set of eight

Won’t scratch or dent your floor

Made from polypropylene

Stop from slouching

In support for your back and neck, using the Home Solutions Premium Adjustable Bed Risers or Furniture Risers on your desk chair or desk will prevent you from slouching. It comes with four 3″ high risers and four 5″ high risers, giving you the possibility of those two heights. If you stack the two of them on top of each other, you can raise your furniture to 8″ off the ground, providing you more lift. These have smooth, plastic edges and the bottoms are flat and level. They can accommodate furniture with legs up to 2.75″ in width.

Key Features:

Stacking them up can raise furniture to 8″

Smooth, plastic edges

Eight risers in a pack

Hold up a lot

Not only will you be able to fit wide and heavy furniture on this, you’ll get four of the IPRIMIO 3 Inch Heavy Duty Oversized Bed Risers with Raised Walls in a pack. These measure 5.5″ wide and are stackable. The elevation is up to 3″ high and these patent-pending, oversized risers come with a non-slip rubber bottom that will keep your furniture and bed in place. These can support up to 6,000 pounds per leg and fits furniture legs that measure 5.5″ wide. These won’t crack like other risers and can safely handle the weight.

Key Features:

Non-slip rubber bottom

Fits legs that measure 5.5″ wide

Can support up to 6,000 pounds

Add more height

The Honey-Can-Do STO-01006 Stackable Bed Risers come in three different colors. These offer 7.5″ of height to beds, giving you plenty of lift. They are made of durable, high-impact resistant, composite plastic polymer. This fits up to 2.75″ diameter bedposts and can hold up to 300 pounds of capacity. They come in green, white, or black and come in a pack of four. You’ll enjoy more space underneath your bed.

Key Features:

Fit up to 2.75″ diameter bedposts

Come in green, white, or black

Enjoy more space underneath your bed