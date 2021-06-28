Best Foolproof Salad Spinner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you like spinach, kale, romaine, arugula or another leafy green, there’s no debate about whether or not you should be eating salad on occasion. But you want to make sure that when you’re eating that salad, it is safe to consume, as not all lettuce is washed before being packaged. With a salad spinner, you’ll be able to rinse your lettuce and dry it enough to eat it. Washing your lettuce in a colander in the sink is so last century, especially with these latest and greatest engineered products. Utilizing a salad spinner takes all the hassle out of the process and makes serving your clean salad simple. With a salad spinner, you can make large salads for your party guests or family easily. Take a look at these highlighted salad spinners and get ready to eat healthy.

Stop your spinner with ease

Image source: OXO/Amazon

With just one push, the OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner will clean your veggies and it only takes one hand to do so. With its patented pump mechanism and brake button, you can start the spinning easily and then press the brake to abruptly stop it. The non-slip knob locks the lid for storage and the bowl has a wide base so it will stay steady on the countertop. The basket inside can be used separately as a colander. The clear flat lid can be stacked and stored easily and the entire device disassembles easily for cleaning purposes.

Key Features:

Patented pump mechanism

Non-slip knob

Clear flat lid can be stacked

OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner - 6.22 Qt.

Rev it up

Image source: MUELLER/Amazon

The MUELLER Large 5L Salad Spinner is built with anti-wobble technology, so no matter how fast it is spinning, it will stay put. The lid has a revolutionary pulling-bar system that lets you slide it forward to begin spinning. It also has a braking button and is made from 100% BPA-free ABS plastic. This is large enough for a whole family as it holds up to five quarts. The Smart Lock Lid keeps it on during use and the salads will dry in minutes.

Key Features:

Revolution pulling-bar system

Made from 100% BPA-free ABS plastic

Large enough for a whole family

MUELLER Large 5L Salad Spinner Vegetable Washer with Bowl, Anti-Wobble Tech, Lockable Colander…

Save some money

Image source: Cuisinart/Amazon

Giving you the option to wash and spin-dry fruits and vegetables, the Cuisinart CTG-00-SAS Salad Spinner is designed for varied use. It has an easily turned spin knob that lets you get the cycle moving and the lid locks on to secure the food. The lid also has a slot where you can add and drain water without removing it. The clear large base can be used as a serving bowl, letting you keep the food in the spinner without having to transfer it. It only weighs 1.8 lbs. while empty and, measuring 9.9” x 9.9” x. 6.8”, it’s convenient to store in your home.

Key Features:

Clear large base

Weighs only 1.8 lbs.

Easily turned spin knob

Cuisinart Salad Spinner, Green and White

Hold more

Image source: Farberware/Amazon

If you’re really pushing for family dinner on the weekends where you’re inviting over multiple extra family members on top of those who live in your house, you’re going to want the Farberware Easy to Use Pro Pump Spinner with Bowl. This makes it so easy to prepare great salads for your family. It is 6.65-quart bowl that holds a 5.25-quart basket, providing you with plenty of space and capacity to feed everyone. This works with one-handed operation, as it has a large knob that you push down on to start and then a break button to tap when it’s done. The bowl has a non-slip base and this will protect your countertops from scratches. You can use the inner bowl as a colander and the outer bowl as a serving bowl, so this adds double the use.

Key Features:

Works with one-handed operation

Holds 6.65 quarts

Non-slip base

Farberware Easy to use pro Pump Spinner with Bowl, Colander and Built in draining System for Fr…

Don’t scrub

Image source: Zulay/Amazon

It takes almost no time to clean the Zulay Kitchen Salad Spinner. This helps get your lettuce clean while keeping it dry enough to still be crunchy. This holds five liters in the outer bowl and can hold four to six servings of salad in the spinner. The crank-style rotary handle is easy to grasp and the built-in lid locks are secure, so the contents won’t come pouring out. In order to clean it, you can rinse it and then spin it multiple times to get the whole bowl clean. Then you can hand dry it and store it without much hassle. The various parts can be detached as well for easier cleaning and storage. The non-skid base makes spinning a breeze.

Key Features:

Crank-style rotary handle

Spin to clean and then hand dry

Holds five liters

Zulay Kitchen Salad Spinner Large 5L Capacity - Manual Lettuce Spinner With Secure Lid Lock & R…

