Best Fireplace Log Grate

For those who own a true fireplace that burns woods for heat, you know how amazing it is to enjoy the glowing beauty of a fire in your home. But you also know you can’t just leave wood on the hearth and expect it to burn without messing up your house. You need a log grate to keep your logs stacked properly, so they burn more quickly and don’t leave marks in your fireplace. You’re able to assemble your firewood how you want it and air will be able to circulate below for a cleaner burn. So if you’re wondering which fire grate to get, based on the type of fireplace you have, don’t worry because we’ve highlighted three of the best options available to you. Let’s take a look now.

Add it to your smaller fireplace

For those who have a smaller fireplace, you’ll need the correct size of grate to fit inside it. That’s why the Amagabeli Garden & Home Black Wrought Iron Fireplace Log Grate 21 Inch would be a great fit. It measures 21″ x 12.5″ x 7.5″ and clears four inches under the crossbar. The real aspect we liked about this grate is the fact that is lifts up the wood higher, allowing more air to circulate underneath it for a longer burn. This fireplace log grid has ember retention that’s suitable for both an indoor fireplace and an outdoor fire pit, meaning you can use this anywhere you want a fire. There are seven V-shaped steel bars on this grate that cradle your firewood and kindling to keep it all set. It also works with coal, if you want to use that to start your fire. Each steel bar is 1″ x 3/4″ and is thick and durable. There’s no assembly required, as this will ship in one piece.

Key Features:

Measures 21″ x 12.5″ x 7.5″

Ember retention suitable for indoors or outdoors

Seven V-shaped steel bars

Add some length

Perfect for an entryway fireplace or a large one in a living room, the Pleasant Hearth 3/4″ Premium Solid Steel Fireplace Grates 36-Inch can hold a lot of pieces of firewood for you. This fireplace grate comes with nine bars, providing a ton of area to rest your kindling. This measures 36″ x 15.2″ x 7″ and it weighs 34.6 pounds, so it’s slightly heavy but can also hold a good amount. What we really liked about this grate is the heat-resistant black finish that doesn’t show much ash or wear, giving you a picturesque fireplace for as long as you have it. Each bar is made from heavy-duty steel construction and is 3/4″ thick, so it’s stable and sturdy. This grate lifts up firewood off the chimney floor but it also is designed to contain your firewood safely. It comes with a lifetime guarantee, so this will be with you as long as you need it and will fill up your large fireplace without much trouble. Your fire will be more robust, thanks to the makeup of this log grate.

Key Features:

Weighs 34.6 pounds

Made from heavy-duty steel construction

Lifts up firewood off the chimney floor

Find one for the middle route

Most people who have a fireplace have a medium sized one, which is why the Amagabeli Garden & Home Black Wrought Iron Fireplace Log Grate 30 Inch is the right option for your home. It’s perfect for your fireplace, as it measures 30″ x 15″ x 7.5″ with wrought iron bars. The back top is 22 inches across and the front top is 26 inches across, meaning these seven V-shaped bars are spaced out properly to keep all of your firewood in place. This is a suitable grate for inside or outside, so if you want to throw an outdoor party and enjoy your fire pit, this grate can be placed outdoors as well. This thick, steel structure will work in your home for many years.

Key Features:

22″ across on the back top

Suitable grate for indoors or outdoors

Thick, steel structure

Keep the ends open

Just as you’d picture, the Vestal 324ML Cast Iron Fireplace Grate works well on many different fireplaces. This is made for coal burning fireplaces and wood fireplaces, so you’ll be able to use its versatility. This is made from one piece of cast iron, so it’s extremely durable. The ends are open, so you’ll more easily be able to access the wood or coals. It is 24″ in the front and 20 3/4″ in the back.

Key Features:

Made for coal or wood burning fireplaces

Made from one piece of cast iron

Ends are open

Pick the one you need

The SteelFreak Heavy Duty Steel Fireplace Grate is made in the United States. This has so many different sizes that it comes in that you’re sure to find one for your home. It is offered in 15″, 18″, 21″, 24″, 27″, 30″, 33″, and 36″ iterations. Made from heavy duty, all steel construction, this will last for a long time. It is wider in front than in the back to better fit in the majority of fireplaces.

Key Features:

Offered in eight different sizes

Made from heavy duty, all steel construction

Wider in front than in the back

