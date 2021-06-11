Best Fingertip Toothbrush for Babies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Oral hygiene is something that must start at a young age. If you don’t teach your children how to properly care for their teeth when they are younger, chances are you’ll have higher dental bills as they grow up. Obviously, you want what’s best for your son or daughter and cleaning their teeth and gums will start with you. In order to teach them how to brush their teeth, you have to show them first. An easy way to do that is by getting a fingertip toothbrush. This will allow you to brush inside their mouth easily and effectively when they are a toddler or baby to show them proper technique. Once you get the trend started, you’ll be able to pass off the duties to them. But until then, you can choose any of the five fingertip toothbrushes we’ve highlighted below to clean their mouths for them. Let’s take a look.

Have one for home and one for the diaper bag

It never hurts to have more than one of something when it comes to personal care. You’ll get two Brilliant Baby Finger Toothbrushes from Baby Buddy with this pack. These are great for children three months and up, as you can instill good habits in them. This lets you clean the baby’s whole mouth, as the soft bristles brush the teeth and the massaging bumps help soothe sore gums. You can remove bacteria and plaque for cavity prevention as well. The teether portion lets the child bite down without hurting you and it can be placed in the freezer in order to feel better on their teething mouth. They are dishwasher-safe and come in multiple colors. These are made from FDA-approved silicone and they provide a safe method of oral care.

Key Features:

Great for children three months and up

Lets you clean the baby’s whole mouth from the teeth to the gyms

Child can bite down without hurting you

Provide a soft touch to soothe your child

With the help of Dr. Brown’s Finger Toothbrush, your child will be brushing their own teeth in no time. That’s because you’ll show them how it’s done by slipping this over your finger and soothing their gums. This is a 100% silicone brush that’s safe to use and super soft. The dual head allows you to brush the teeth with one side and massage teething gums with the other. This will fit over adult fingers and comes with its own protective storage case. It can be used with or without infant toothpaste and it’s great for travel.

Key Features:

100% silicone brush that’s safe to use and super soft

Dual head lets you brush teeth with one side and massage gums with the other

Comes with its own protective storage case

Always make sure you have a protective case

Not only will you get fingertip toothbrushes when you get the Jochebed Baby Finger Toothbrush for Training Teething, but you’ll also be getting three cases to keep them protected. Each of these has a height of 2.1″ and a diameter of 0.73″. Each toothbrush is flexible, as it will slide over an adult’s finger in order to show good oral care habits to their child. This baby brush will properly clean teeth and gums and the cases will all be a different color, so you can keep track of which one you’re using if you have more than one child.

Key Features:

Three cases and three toothbrushes

Each brush is flexible

Properly clean teeth and gums

Don’t have it fall off your finger

You won’t have to worry about the Baby Finger Toothbrush by BabyBaus falling off your finger and into your child’s mouth. The design of all of the three toothbrushes you’ll receive in this pack conform to your finger for a comfortable and secure fit. The soft and resilient bristles will provide a massaging feeling and you’ll be able to clean their tongue while brushing their teeth. They are made from 100% food-grade, FDA-approved silicone material. You’ll enjoy three different color brushes with three cases that are those same colors.

Key Features:

Conforms to your finger for a secure fit

Soft and resilient bristles provides a massaging feeling

Made from 100% food-grade, FDA-approved silicone material

Stimulate your child’s gums

Thanks to the design of the Safety 1st Fingertip Toothbrush and Case, you’ll be able to clean and stimulate more than just oral care habits. This is a compact set that can be thrown into your diaper bag and stored easily. It comes with a fingertip toothbrush and a storage case to protect it. The dual-sided head allows you to brush with one side and stimulate gums with the other. It has been tested and is hospital-approved.

Key Features:

Stimulates gums

Comes with toothbrush and storage case

Tested and hospital-approved