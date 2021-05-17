Best Elliptical Machine for At-Home Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As you get older, getting three solid cardio sessions in a week is a huge win in itself. But if you’re not a fan of packing into a crowded gym and getting your workout in next to a sweaty stranger, you might want to opt for your own home equipment. One of the more convenient and cost-effective home cardio equipment is an elliptical machine. Not only do they provide users with a great, full body cardio workout, but most of them don’t take up a lot of space and they’re fairly easy to set up. So if you’re looking to make a lifestyle change — or simply save some monthly payments on gym memberships — let’s look at some of the best elliptical machines you can get for your home.

Get in your workout in your living room

For your standard elliptical machine, this Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E902 Air Walk Trainer Elliptical Machine Glider w/ LCD Monitor is a great option. This machine supports a weight capacity of 220 pounds and allows a maximum stride length of 30″. The air walker allows for a full body workout, attacking your legs, abdomen and even arms. It includes an LCD monitor to display time, count, total distance, and calories to ensure that you’ll have all the necessary metrics for a great workout. Spend 20 minutes a day on this machine and you’ll be feeling younger and healthier in a few short weeks.

Key Features:

Supports a weight capacity of 220 pounds

LCD monitor

Allows for a full body workout

Store it more easily

If you need something a bit more compact for easy storage, the Stamina InMotion E1000 Compact Elliptical Trainer puts an innovative and ultra-convenient spin on a classic exercise machine. Made for efficient and quiet cardio from the comfort of your own home, this machine can be placed virtually anywhere, as it only requires around 24.5 x 17 inches of minimal space. It’s portable, contains multiple movement options, and you can do it either sitting or standing. This compact exercise machine is perfect for getting a good workout in while you’re watching TV, playing video games, or any other passive activity.

Key Features:

24.5″ x 17″

Made for efficient and quiet cardio

Contains multiple movement options

Get two workouts in one

The classic conundrum — choosing between a standing bike and an elliptical machine. With the Body Rider Exercise Upright Fan Bike, you no longer have to. With dual-action handlebars for a full upper and lower body workout, this standing bicycle mimics the movements of a traditional elliptical machine — only from a seated, bicycle riding position. And with adjustable resistance options, seat and a high momentum fan wheel system to maintain fluidity, this machine offers a phenomenal mix of comfortability and intensity you can’t find with a standard elliptical machine or upright stationary bike.

Key Features:

Dual-action handlebars

Adjustable resistance options

A phenomenal mix of comfortability and intensity

Work up and down as hard as you want

Whether you’re looking to push yourself extremely hard or just get a lighter workout in, the SCHWINN 411 Compact Elliptical Machine can help. You can digitally immerse yourself in a world of virtual courses, exotic locales, and stunning trails from around the globe with three free ones available via the Explore the World app. This has a compact design but still offers 18″ of stride just like a large elliptical. There are 16 levels of resistance that allow you to dial the challenge up or down. The console is simple to use, as it displays the time, speed, distance, calories, and heart rate. The handlebars can move with your or stay fixed with contact grip heartrate sensors. There’s even a media rack that’s built in for you to watch something on your ride. Keep your water bottle in the water bottle holder.

Key Features:

16 levels of resistance

Explore the World app

Built-in media rack

Meant to be used for a long time

The Doufit Elliptical Machine for Home Use is a great option to have. This is a high quality flywheel that provides a smooth and quiet workout. It is great to exercise your arms, legs, calves, hips, abs, but is also safe for your knees. The design is reliably safe, as it has an integrated steel frame that is also lightweight. It can support up to 250 pounds and the pedals are large and textured, so you will stay on them while using the machine. There are eight adjustable levels of resistance, so you can change up your workouts or have them different for your family. This has a digital monitor and pulse sensors to keep up with your exercising.

Key Features:

Reliably safe

Supports up to 250 pounds

Eight adjustable levels of resistance

