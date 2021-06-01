Best Electronic Pet Fence

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Provide your dog or cat with the ability to run around your yard, chase a squirrel, or go to the bathroom on their own when you install an electronic pet fence. Owning a home with a yard is a great environment for a pet and if you’re lucky enough to have room for your pup to get some laps in, think about letting them do so by adding a contained area. The fence will keep your pet to the area you want them to be, but also give them flexibility to get their daily exercise in or enjoy the beautiful outdoors. If you’re looking for the right option for your home, or one to go along with your pet entry door, check out these we’ve hand selected below and open up the outside of your home to your dog.

Give your pet more area to run in

While the standard area for a fence is 1/3 acre, the SportDOG Brand In-Ground Fence Systems can cover a lot more. The containment kit is easy to install and covers up to 1 1/3 acres of land for one pet. It can be expanded to cover 100 acres with additional kits (sold separately). The layouts you can make are fully up to you. The collar is waterproof, uses a 9-Volt battery that will last up to 12 months and can fit pets 10 pounds or heavier. It will give a beep tone initially and then a vibration as a warning if the pet is nearing the edge of the perimeter before moving to one of the four stimulation levels you can choose for your pet.

Key Features:

Waterproof collar

Lasts up to 12 months

Uses beeps and vibrations

SportDog Brand In-Ground Fence Systems – from the Parent Company of Invisible Fence Brand –… Price: $399.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Having more than one pet isn’t a bigger problem

If you have more than one good boy or girl, the Extreme Dog Fence Second Generation may be right for you. You can set up your system to work with as many as five pets and it can be expanded from a 500′ standard grade fence to a 2500′ standard grade fence. With a one-pet system, you’ll receive three antennae, 20 gauge high tensile boundary wire, a digital transmitter, training flags, splice kits, and the collar receiver. The entire fence is waterproof and can be submerged up to 10 feet deep.

Key Features:

Fence is waterproof

Three antennae

Can be expanded

Underground Electric Dog Fence Premium - Standard Dog Fence System for Easy Setup and Superior… List Price: $299.95 Price: $279.95 You Save: $20.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

It won’t matter the size of the animal

No matter how big or small your pet is, the PetSafe Stubborn Dog In-Ground Fence can work for them. The collar is adjustable and fits pets eight pounds or larger and with neck sizes six to 28 inches. It covers up to 1/3 of an acre and it has four adjustable levels of static correction. This is a great set for hearing-impaired pets, as there is a vibration warning setting rather than only a tone warning setting. The transmitter has a power adapter and you can add multiple pets to this system by just getting more collars. You can customize the system to your house.

Key Features:

Four adjustable levels of static correction

Vibration warning setting

Customize the system to your house

PetSafe Stubborn Dog In-Ground Fence – For Hard-To-Train Pets or Hearing-Impaired Dogs – In… Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Set boundaries

Image source: COVONO/Amazon

The COVONO Electric Dog Fence is simple to set up. It is thicker and more flexible, as it can cover up to 650 feet. You can lay wires in any shape to keep your dog to stay where you want them to. This comes with two collars, so you’ll be able to use this for two different dogs. This supports multiple receivers that are adjustable, waterproof, and are rechargeable. Great for dogs between 10 and 120 pounds, you can contain as many pets as you need at the same time. You can contain the width by adjusting the signal strength.

Key Features:

Supports multiple receivers

Great for dogs between 10 and 120 pounds

Adjusting signal strength