It’s all about setting the mood and the right ambience. You want to feel relaxed in your home and provide yourself with a calming effect that is just what you need after a long day. Maybe you’re trying to meditate and want to add fragrance and scents that hint at relaxation. But when you’re sitting with your eyes closed, you may not want to deal with a flame. This also makes sense for homes with small children in them, as having candles lit around young ones can be a definite hazard. A way around that to still enjoy the smells and fragrances of burning candles or incense is by using an electric wax warmer. You can get wax melt cubes or candles and place them in an electric wax warmer. This will melt the wax from the bottom, rather than lighting the wick from the top. This gives you the scents that you want without having to worry about a flame. We’ve taken a look at the market and highlighted five of our favorite electric wax warmers below. Enjoy more calm and serenity with any of them in your home.

Find the style that’s right for you

While you are probably seeking your favorite fragrances to burn and fill your home with, the CANDLE WARMERS ETC 2-in-1 Fragrance Warmer helps you pick the right options for your decoration sense. This comes in 17 different patterns and styles, ranging from lattice and matcha latte to bronze geometric and pewter walnut. This will melt both wax melts and candles in its warming dish. This works with candles 10 ounces or smaller. You can place the wax melts in the dish or place the candle on top of it. There is a three-foot long cord that switches on easily. You won’t create any soot or pollutants while using this.

17 different patterns and styles

Melts both wax melts and candles

Three-foot cord

Add a touch of class

Adding to your aromatherapy, the Hosley Cream Ceramic Electric Wax Warmer is an ideal piece for relaxation. This will diffuse a pleasant fragrance into the air when melting wax melts or oils. It can accent your home or office and will add a decorative touch wherever you place it. It measures 5.98″ x 5.98″ x 4.84″ and is made from ceramic that is glossy. Made from quality raw materials, this was made with minimal wastage.

Diffuses a pleasant fragrance

Accents your home or office

Made from ceramic

Eliminate bad scents

Placing the kobodon Ceramic Candle Wax Warmer where there is a bad stench can get rid of it quickly. You can turn on the fragrance warmer to freshen up the room, home, office, kitchen, garage, basement, bathroom, or any other frequently visited spots. This will mask over bad smells and attack them head on by warming oils, candles, and wax melts. This includes a 39″ cord and it has an easy on/off roller switch. The wax melts warming dish is removable, so you’ll be able to clean it out quickly and efficiently when you’re done. This fits large and small candles.

Can be placed in any room

Includes a 39″ cord

Fits large and small candles

Light up your room

The Bobolyn Ceramic Electric Wax Warmer is specially designed to add some joy to your home. This has a special design with a halo pattern that is made from carved ceramic. While this is being used, it will illuminate a starry sky illusion. A sand blasting is applied to the outer portion, giving it texture. The surface will not fade or scratch. This will eliminate odors and at night, it emits a warm light and the fragrances can help you fall asleep after you suffer from daytime fatigue. You can enjoy the fragrance without flames.

Sand blasting applied to the outside

Illuminates a starry sky illusion

Emits a warm light at night

Use it all day

The BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer is a dual use product. This is ideal for next to your desk at work as it can be used to keep your coffee cup warm all day long. It comes in eight different colors and has a built-in gravity induction switch. The weight of the mug needs to be over 0.8 pounds and the warmer has a waterproof design. It can be used to melt wax as well, making it a great gift for someone. You can warm your coffee all day and then use it to warm wax at night. It is FCC- and UL-certified.

Warms a mug or melts wax

Comes in eight colors

Waterproof design

