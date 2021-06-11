Best Electric Smoker for Cooking Barbecue

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Certain people believe they know best when it comes to barbecue. Whether you love Memphis style, Carolina style, Kansas City style, or even Buffalo style barbecue, we’re here to tell you that there is no wrong kind of barbecue. There are all kinds of variations you can do to your meat that will give it different flavors. Spices, wet rubs, dry rubs, or sauces all can pack a punch when you’re biting into a juicy rib or burger. One way to cook your meat and instill it with some flavor is by using a smoker. Often times, smokers are fueled by burning wood to give you some of that woody flavor. But if you don’t have a huge area in your yard for a wood smoker, get yourself an electric smoker. This will still use some wood to create that smoke, but won’t rely on you to chop logs or take up a huge amount of space. If you’re ready for some smoky wings or smoked salmon, take a peek at our picks for the best electric smokers on the market.

Best Smoker for Beginners

Maybe you’re new to the barbecue game. If you don’t have much experience using a smoker in your own home, you’re going to want something that is extremely easy to use, which is why the Masterbuilt MB20071117 Digital Electric Smoker is such a quality machine. This measures 30″, so it won’t take up a crazy amount of space at your home. All you’ll need to do to set the control is use the digital panel that is right on the top of the machine. It will show you the cooking temperature and the time remaining on your cook. Inside the smoker are four chrome-plated smoking racks, so you’ll be able to fit ribs, chicken, fish or pork. The patented wood chip loading system allows you to add more wood to burn without having to open the door, which would lose you some of the smoke that’s being created. The temperature is controlled by a thermostat to give you even, consistent smoking. The fully-insulated body retains heat and the air damper controls the smoke. There is an added water bowl that will allow you to add moisture and flavor to your meats.

Key Features:

Shows you the cooking temperature

Patented wood chip loading system

Fully-insulated body

Masterbuilt MB20071117 Digital Electric Smoker, 30 inch, Black Price: $199.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get the right temperature

If you know there’s a specific temperature you want to smoke your meats at, it’s hard to regulate that by just burning some wood. But with the Bradley Smoker BTDS76P 990216 Bradley Digital 4 Rack Smoker, that’s not an issue. This outdoor barbecue smoker has a full digital control for temperature, time and smoke. This provides eight hours of controlled cool smoke and you can keep it up to 320°F with the digital panel. It is made from high quality materials and features a powder epoxy steel construction with a polished stainless steel interior. You won’t have to worry about this being a cleaning headache, as it is easily wipeable. There are four racks that fit inside its 17″x 14″ x 31″ frame. If you decide to use a generator, it is 24″ in width. Whether you’re entertaining a whole bunch of people for a cookout or you’re just tinkering around to see what you can create, this is a great smoker.

Key Features:

Powder epoxy steel construction

Four racks that fit inside

Full digital control for temperature

Bradley Smoker BTDS76P 990216 Bradley Digital 4 Rack Smoker Price: $432.23 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Move it around

No matter where you want to move the Cuisinart COS-330 Electric Smoker, you can do so without much hassle. The convenience of using this smoker isn’t only about the controls. It has two handles that allow you to pick its lightweight frame up and move it with ease. It is 30″ and features a 1500-Watt heating element that will produce temperatures between 100°F and 400°F. The thermometer is on the front door, making it extremely visible and great to read. You’ll just need to plug it in to the place you have in mind, place your meats on the racks inside, set the temperature and the smoker will do the rest. You can fill the water pan for additional smoke as well as mix and match wood chips to create a specific flavor you want to instill in your food. You can smoke protein, vegetables and starches in here, which is enough for an entire meal. There is 548 square inches of room inside for you to fill with your dishes. The chrome spring door handle will lock the door closed.

Key Features:

1500-Watt heating element

Thermometer on the door

548 square inches inside

CUISINART COS-330 Smoker, 30" Electric Price: $193.21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Looks great

Image source: Char-Broil/Amazon

The Char-Broil 17202004 Digital Electric Smoker Deluxe is a sharp addition to your backyard. This has insulated, double-wall construction with a wattage of 750. The advanced control panel has an easy-to-read, blue LED display. With a glass door and a stainless steel look, it has a dual tone finish that you’re sure to love. The large, stainless steel locking latch keeps a smoke-tight seal. It includes a removable food thermometer. It measures 16.5″ x 18.1″ x 32.5″.

Key Features:

Easy-to-read, blue LED display

Double-wall construction

Dual tone finish

Char-Broil 17202004 Digital Electric Smoker, Deluxe, Silver List Price: $299.00 Price: $260.16 You Save: $38.84 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep some money in your wallet

Image source: Landmann MCO/Amazon

The LANDMANN MCO 32954 Smoky Mountain 26″ Electric Smoker provides you with great value. This measures 26.7″ x 16.6″ x 13.2″. It is a corded electric smoker that can fit in anywhere you have an outlet. It has a three-in-one combination tray for a wood chip box, water pan, and a grease pan. This has a non-insulated cooking chamber and the thermostat is on the front door. The door has an adjustable latch and viewing window. The wrought iron side handles make for easier transport.

Key Features:

Corded electric heating element

Non-insulated cooking chamber

Wrought iron side handles