Best Ecobee Prime Day deals of 2023

There are literally hundreds of thousands of awesome deals available right now on Amazon for Prime Day 2023. But there’s one particular set of deals that should be a no-brainer. I’m talking about Ecobee Prime Day deals.

This company’s line of smart thermostats is on sale this week, but the savings extend beyond just the initial purchase. You’ll save up to 26% on your energy bills each year thanks to Ecobee’s smart features!

Of course, you’ll find all that and more in the BGR Deals team’s Prime Day 2023 coverage. But now there’s a new set of deals that we want to make sure we tell our readers about.

Ecobee smart thermostat deals

With summer weather now upon us, products like the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium and the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced are absolutely essential. And they happen to be on sale with deep discounts for Prime Day.

These smart gadgets end up paying for themselves thanks to energy savings every summer and winter. With that in mind, you’d have to be crazy to pass up these terrific bargains.

Amazon’s discounts on both Ecobee thermostat models actually beat the prices during Prime Day last year. Those deals were already great, so you know you’re getting the best possible prices.

Whether it costs $200 or $2,000, a smart thermostat is always a great purchase. That’s because it’ll end up paying for itself with money that you save on your energy bills.

Of course, a $2,000 smart thermostat would take a very long time to pay for itself, so finding a good deal means your cost will be recouped much quicker. That’s why you definitely need to check out Amazon’s Prime Day deals on Ecobee smart thermostats.

Image source: Ecobee

The $250 Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is right on par with the Nest Learning Thermostat that kicked off the connected thermostat craze. It has all the basic features a smart thermostat should have. Plus, you’ll get some awesome features you won’t find in a Nest. At the top of the list is built-in support for Alexa or Siri voice commands.

That’s right, it’s a smart thermostat with an Echo Dot or HomePod built right in! $250 is a steal for this model, but it’s down to $209.99 for Prime Day 2023.

If you don’t need some of those bells and whistles like a built-in smart speaker, the $190 Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced is on sale right now for $159.99.

You really can’t go wrong at that price considering it’s the best price of the year so far.

More Ecobee deals

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

In addition to those two main smart thermostat deals, Ecobee also has some thermostat bundles on sale. There are other deals as well, like a nice discount on the Ecobee SmartCamera.

Here are all of Ecobee’s other Prime Day deals for 2023:

Nest smart thermostats are also on sale

If you want a smart thermostat but you prefer Nest, we’ve got you covered there too. Both of Google’s beloved Nest thermostats are on sale at the lowest prices of the year for Prime Day.

