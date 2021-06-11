Best Earplugs to Reduce Noise

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Standing on the floor for a concert gets you up close to the action. You see the sweat beading off the performers, can see the spit coming out of the singer’s mouth and all of the pyrotechnics or lighting effects at the source. But what it also gets you close to is the music and the noise, particularly how loud it can be. You want to be able to enjoy the show but also protect your ears from those splitting noise levels. Wearing earplugs will help reduce the amount of sound waves that reach the inside of your ears. Now, concerts aren’t the only time to consider using earplugs. Doing yard work with loud machinery, sleeping next to a snoring person, or riding a motorcycle can all be reasons to want to protect your hearing. We’ve done our homework and found you some of the best options for earplugs on the market. So take a look at what we’ve selected and don’t even think twice about purchasing the floor seats to the next show.

You won’t even see them

Some people don’t want it to be known that they are wearing earplugs. Then again, more people don’t like waking up with ringing in their ears after having been to a concert or show the night before. With the Vibes High Fidelity Earplugs, nobody will be able to tell you’re wearing them. These reduce damaging decibel levels and protect your ears while in noisy areas. But the best part about these are that they don’t compromise sound quality. So you’ll still be able to hear things clearly, even with them inside your ear. The cutting-edge attenuating noise filters lower volume without affecting sound fidelity. The outer shell is as clear as glass and the low profile earbuds are made from silicone, allowing them to rest in your ear undetected. The earbuds are made in multiple different sizes: small, medium, or large. You can wear these comfortably for long periods of time. They come in a portable hard case, so you can bring them with you wherever you might need them and they won’t take up a lot of space.

Key Features:

Low profile earbuds

Made in multiple different sizes

Portable hard case

Vibes High Fidelity Earplugs - Invisible Ear Plugs for Concerts, Musicians, Motorcycles, Airpla… Price: $23.98

Pack a ton of them

For those who want a pack of earplugs and not ones that you reuse constantly, you can opt for the Moldex Soft Foam Earplugs. The pack comes with 40 pairs of earplugs, so you can wear one for a session or two and then dispose of them if you’d like. But they should stay snug in your ears for a while. These are made in the United States and are free of PVC and latex. They are simple to shape, as you can squeeze them and fit them into your ear canal. These even conform to your ear, so they will remain that shape while in use. The smooth surface won’t irritate your ears. This comes with a handy pocket pack that allows you to store them, so you can use them on the go without a problem. These can be used for sleeping, studying, construction, lawn mowing, travel, shooting, concerts, motorcycling or just resting your ears while you’re relaxing. These have the highest independently tested NRR rating of any earplugs on the market. They also come with a 100% money back guarantee, so it doesn’t hurt you to give them a try.

Key Features:

40 pairs of earplugs

Free of PVC and latex

Highest independently tested NRR rating

Moldex Soft Foam Ear Plugs 40 Pairs Earplugs Sleep Better - 33dB Highest NRR Made in USA Price: $9.29 ($0.23 / Count)

Keep it quiet

There are plenty of people who have noise sensitivity conditions and they need to be careful when it comes to picking the right earplugs. The Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs are made specifically with them in mind. This will protect your hearing from harmful noise levels and cut out excess sound from everyday life. This has patent-pending attenuation filters and reduces the noise evenly. This won’t muffle sounds or voices like foam plugs are prone to do. This fits normal to large sized ears, as it comes with two different shells to help you get a more comfortable fit. The earplug shells are made from hypoallergenic plush silicone that is comfortable for prolonged wear and won’t cause itching or pain. This also comes with an ergonomic aluminum case that can be stored on your keychain. There is an anti-stick interior for easy removal and a waterproof seal that ensure protection from dust or moisture.

Key Features:

Patent-pending attenuation filters

Fits normal to large sized ears

Anti-stick interior

Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs for Concerts Musicians Motorcycles Noise Sensitivity Conditions… List Price: $37.88 Price: $35.88 ($17.94 / Count) You Save: $2.00 (5%)

Keep tabs on them

Image source: Howard Leight by Honeywell/Amazon

Wrapping them around your head, the Howard Leight by Honeywell Laser Lite High Visibility Disposable Foam Earplugs will protect you. These are corded and come with 100 pairs. They are highly visible, as they are a vibrant yellow and magenta color. You won’t misplace them as you drape them over your neck. The self-adjusting foam earplugs expand in the ear upon insertion. These are great for smaller and larger ears as they are contoured in a T-shape. The low pressure foam expands.

Key Features:

Corded

Highly visible

Contoured in a T-shape

Howard Leight by Honeywell Laser Lite High Visibility Disposable Foam Earplugs, 100-Pairs, Pink… Price: $17.83

Help at the site

Image source: Quality Plugs by Rips/Amazon

For construction workers, the Quality Plugs by Rips Foam Earplugs come in a pack big enough for everyone at the site. These come in a pack of 400 and they should be rolled, inserted, and then held into your ears. These provide maximum noise reduction and blocks out most of the noise. These are all individually wrapped and have a soft, non-toxic foam makeup. The slow rebound of the foam expand inside your ears.

Key Features:

Pack of 400

Provide maximum noise reduction

Slow rebound