Best Earbud Case

Owning a pair of earbuds is certainly commonplace nowadays — but so is losing them. Whether they’re wired or wireless, these small devices are easy to misplace or even break, especially when you’re using them every day. If you find yourself constantly buying new earbuds, you should nip the problem in the bud (Nice), and purchase a protective case made especially for your earbuds. Considering how inexpensive they are, you’d be foolish not to capitalize on the opportunity to save money, time, and most of all, a lack-of-music-induced frustration. Let’s look at some of the best deals on earbud cases so the chances of you losing those precious earbuds of yours will go down…exponentially.

Built to last

GLCON Rectangle Shaped Portable Protection Hard EVA Case is a high-quality, durable, and travel-friendly earbud case that certainly won’t hurt your pockets. Made with a durable, crush-resistant, anti-shock, weather-resistant material, this carrying case is not only great for holding your earbuds, but also any ancillary items like chargers or additional cables. You can even use it as an extra line of protection for your AirPods, if need be. Despite its tough exterior, it’s made with a soft, cloth-lined interior to protect your earphones, in addition to a mesh pocket to help keep your materials from moving around. It also contains a strap loop for keychains, so you can carry it on your bag or keys without a hitch.

Key Features:

Soft, cloth-lined interior

Strap loop for keychains

Durable, crush-resistant material

Store your corded earbuds

If you’re someone who is more prone to actually losing your earbuds, rather than breaking them, you might want to opt for something that simply holds them. This TOPHOME Cord Organizer Earbud Holder is a great choice in that regard. This premium leather holder helps keep your wires in place. It’s durable, sleek and only requires a simple wrap around and buckle enclosure to keep your earbuds organized and safe. A single pull lets your earbuds free, making this a convenient and stylish way to store your earbuds.

Key Features:

Premium leather holder

Single pull lets your earbuds free

Sleek design

Get more than one

For those that have a few pairs of earbuds that they hold near and dear to their heart, buying in (slight) bulk is always an option. This five pack of SUNGUY Portable Square Earphone Carrying Cases will most definitely do the trick. The set comes with five different colored cases that are pocket-sized (L*W*H: 3.0* 3.0* 1.2 inch) and durable. The zipper-enclosed case is made out of tough EVA material with a PU leather appearance protection and inside soft velvet cloth protection to keep your earphones safe.

Key Features:

Zipper-enclosed case

Pack of five in different colors

Meant to be kept in your pocket

Store more than just your earbuds

While the UGREEN Earbud Case can indeed hold your earbuds, it can hold a lot more than that. It helps you organize your earbuds and the accessories for that and other electronics that you use. The inside mesh pocket offers good protection for your charger cables, earbuds, flash drives, USB Bluetooth receivers, MP3s, Square card readers, coins, USB charging cords, and more. It measures only 3.15″ x 3.15″ x 1.57″. There is a carabiner clip that allows you to clip it to a specific area. This is shockproof and water-resistant.

Key Features:

Carabiner clip

Mesh inside pocket

Shockproof and water-resistant

Don’t spend too much

The MAS CARNEY Earphone Case won’t be a huge hit to your wallet. This weighs just 17g and measures 3.14″ x 3.14″ x 1.37″. There is a hard case on the outside and a soft pouch on the inside protecting your earbuds. The hard case is made from premium materials and the soft feel pouch keeps your items away from dirt, dust, and water. There is a microfiber lining for added protection. Extremely portable, this comes in four different colors. It is extremely cost-effective as well.

Key Features:

Microfiber lining

Four different colors

