If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cinema and music are two timeless mediums that will never got out of style. People are always looking for the next big song or their next favorite movie, but folks love to reminisce about the way a certain song or film made them feel. Finding the need to own a CD, record, cassette, VHS, DVD, or Blu-ray may not be as popular as it once was, but once you have them, you’re going to want the ability to listen to them or watch them. If you have a massive CD, DVD, or Blu-ray collection because you’re an audiophile, cinephile, or just thought they’d be worth something some day, you’re probably looking for some good storage options to keep all of your discs. Luckily, we’ve done our homework to help you out. Below, we’ve listed our favorite ways to store your collections to free up some space in your home or even display them. Here are our choices.

Build up a tower as a part of your décor

Displaying your movies and CDs next to your entertainment unit, the Atlantic Mitsu 5-Tier Media Rack is a great addition to your home. You can choose between a two-tier model and a five-tier one that is made for storage. The five-tier option can hold up to 130 CDs and up to 90 DVDs at once. These will even hold video games, Blu-ray discs, and video tapes. There are jewel case anchor dividers included, so you can showcase and organize your display however you see fit. It is vertically designed to fit in tight spaces while providing immense storage possibilities. It has a clear smoke finish with plastic construction in a smoke color. The geometric design gives it a modern look. You can also expand on it, as there are ways to stack even more racks on top. It measures 12.25″ x 10″ x 40.5″.

Key Features:

Five tiers

Holds up to 130 CDs and up to 90 DVDs

Geometric design for a modern look

Atlantic Mitsu 5-Tier Media Rack Price:$19.75 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep your DVDs hidden

Hide them underneath a couch or bed in a Snap-N-Store DVD Storage Box. You can pick a DVD box, a CD box, or a double wide CD box. You are also able to pick between a dual pack or a single box. You can fit 26 DVDs in a box and that includes the full-size DVD case as well. The box has reinforced corners with sturdy leather-like laminate sides and top. This reduces media storage clutter and adds a tasteful accent to any room. These will snap together in seconds, but they will ship flat. Once it is assembled, it measures 6″ x 8.25″ x 16.5″. There is a laminate card on the outside that allows you to label each box.

Key Features:

Can fit 26 DVDs in a box

Reinforced corners with sturdy leather-like laminate sides and top

Measures 6″ x 8.25″ x 16.5″

Snap-N-Store DVD Storage Boxes, Set of 2 Boxes, Each 6" x 8.25" x 16.5" Inches, Holds up to 26… Price:$24.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Consolidate in a zipped case

The easiest way to consolidate space if you’re tired of looking at your DVDs and CDs is to get rid of the cases and put them all in something like the Amazon Basics Nylon CD/DVD Binder. This removes the cases and just allows you to keep the discs, which saves a lot of space. You can pick up a binder that holds 128 discs or one that holds 400. The 400-disc binder is made from high quality nylon and PU material for long-lasting use. It features a tough exterior that zips close to enclose your discs There are four disc slots per page, giving you optimal space to maximize. The dimensions are 12.2″ x 11.7″ x 6.6″.

Key Features:

Can hold up to 400 CDs and DVDs

Removes the cases and allows discs to be kept

Made from high quality nylon and PU material

Amazon Basics YBB12400R2 CD/DVD Binder (400 Capacity) Price:$31.71 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t struggle picking out a movie

Group your DVDs together but make them simple to get to with the Stock Your Home DVD Storage Box. Each one of these can hold 28 DVD cases and with an interlocking system, you can stack multiple boxes on top of one another. This is specifically designed with reinforced handles to be easy to carry and with a magnetic opening in the front that slides up and down, allowing you to grab the movie you’re watching. Measuring 17.75″ x 8″ x 6.2″, it is compact enough to fit in many areas of your home.

Key Features:

Magnetic opening in the front

Holds 28 DVD cases

Interlocking system to stack

Stock Your Home DVD Storage Box with Powerful Magnetic Opening - DVD Tray Holds 28 DVD BluRay P… List Price:$37.49 Price:$26.99 You Save:$10.50 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Place them wherever you need

The mDesign Plastic Stackable Household Storage Organizer Container Bin with Handles is a solid choice. This is ideal for gamers, because you can keep controllers, games, and headsets all in a bin. The built-in handles make them easy to pick up and move around. You can see the games easily, as the top is open. You can get a few bins and stack them for more safe storage, as they are made from shatterproof plastic. This comes in a pack of two and they measure 16″ x 6″ x 5″.

Key Features:

Built-in handles

Ideal for gamers

Open tops

mDesign Plastic Stackable Household Storage Organizer Container Bin with Handles - for Media Co… List Price:$29.98 Price:$24.99 You Save:$4.99 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now