Best Drying Rack for Clothes

Having a washer and dryer in your apartment or house has always been a luxury and some of us frankly don’t have room for them. Even if you’re schlepping all your clothes to the laundromat, not everything can be dried in a dryer. For all your delicate clothing that needs to be hung up, you can get a easy-to-use drying rack for your home. A drying rack gives you a ton of options and stops you from hanging clothes to dry on your door frames (something I’ve done a lot). Take a look at these drying racks and stop wasting quarters in the building’s dryer.

Stands up over time

Image source: Home-It/Amazon

Perfect for any space, the Home-It Clothes Drying Rack is made of lightweight bamboo. It comes fully assembled and folds completely flat, making it very simple to store. It is designed to drop into position for use and help clothes last longer. It measures 14.5″ x 29.5″ x 41.75″, giving you a lot of hanging possibilities. The top shelf has four drying bars for larger garments and bulkier clothing that needs to be laid flat. The bottom two tiers are great for draping clothing to air dry. It only weighs 4.5lbs. when it’s not in use.

Key Features:

14.5″ x 29.5″ x 41.75″

Bottom tiers for draping clothing

Weighs 4.5lbs.

Home-it clothes drying rack - Bamboo Wooden clothes rack - heavy duty cloth drying stand Price: $39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Put it anywhere

Image source: Cresnel/Amazon

Made from stainless steel so it can be used inside or outside, the Cresnel Stainless Steel Clothes Drying Rack is a great option for people with a backyard. It is an adjustable and foldable drying rack that can expand to a gullwing formation, letting you drape or hang clothes from the top. With the top laid flat, it measures 58″ x 24″ and when it is folded up, it comes out to 40″ x 24″. It has four slots on the bottom rungs to dry shoes on. There is no additional assembly needed and can hold an entire load of wash if needed. It saves energy and money for you each time you use it.

Key Features:

No additional assembly needed

Adjustable and foldable

Four slots on the bottom rung for shoes

CRESNEL Stainless Steel Clothes Drying Rack – Adjustable Gullwing and Foldable for Easy Stora… Price: $57.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get more out of yours

Image source: Honey-Can-Do/Amazon

Touting a ton of drying space for a premium price, the Honey-Can-Do Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack makes for a solid purchase. This foldable rack can be used for so much, as there are 24 linear feet to line-dry clothes. The coated steel is gentle on delicates. This folds down to just three inches for easy storage. Overall, this measures 29″ x 14″ x 42″.

Key Features:

Foldable rack

24 linear feet

Coated steel is gentle on delicates

Honey-Can-Do Collapsible Clothes Drying Rack DRY-09065 Metal Clothes Drying Rack, Folding Dryin… List Price: $21.47 Price: $17.48 You Save: $3.99 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

So many shelves

Image source: BONBON/Amazon

The BONBON 3 Tier Clothes Drying Rack is great for your entire load of laundry. The three-tier clothes drying rack with two side wings offers a lot of space. This features six foldable shelves, allowing you to pick which ones you want to use at a different time. It’s easy to move as it features four rolling casters to get it anywhere. They are also lockable, so you don’t have to worry about it rolling away with your clothes on it. The steel construction is extremely durable. Overall, this measures 33.25″ x 25.25″ x 66.50″. All of the pieces for this are included.

Key Features:

Six foldable shelves

Lockable rolling casters

Durable steel construction

BONBON 3 Tier Clothes Drying Rack Folding Laundry Dryer Hanger Compact Storage Steel Indoor Out… Price: $42.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep it in place

Image source: Amazon Basics/Amazon

Don’t worry about the Amazon Basics Foldable Clothes Drying Laundry Rack toppling over. This helps you save money on energy by allowing you not to use a dryer. It is made of durable yet lightweight steel that is simple to move from room to room. It has an accordion design that folds flat for compact storage. It comes in either white or chrome. This is waterproof and powder coated. It is stain-resistant and measures 14.5″ x 29.5″ x 41.75″. It can hold up to 32 pounds of weight.

Key Features:

Holds up to 32 pounds of weight

Accordion design

Waterproof and powder coated