Best Dry Erase Board

Brainstorming sessions and meetings are a cornerstone of any business. Being able to get together with your colleagues and coordinate ideas is made easier when you can write them down on a dry erase board. Whether you’re in business or in school, using a dry erase board lets your coworkers or students clearly see what you’re discussing and helps ensure everyone is on the same page. Better than old chalkboards that made horrible noises when scraped and wouldn’t always wipe clean, a dry erase board allows you to use different colors to illustrate different points and will keep a message for a long time if needed. For whatever purpose you need one for, we’ve selected dry erase boards to help cover your bases.

Tuck it away

Just the right size to keep in your kitchen for your grocery list, the U Brands Contempo Magnetic Dry Erase Board resists staining. Measuring 8.5″ x 11″ or 11″ x 14″, the slim erase board can be hung or placed anywhere you see fit, thanks to the double-sided mounting strips that are included. It comes with a dry erase marker that clips into the top, so you can always find it. There’s also a movable cork magnet that allows you to pin anything to the board and then move that around the board. It can be used with any kind of dry erase marker.

Key Features:

Slim

Dry erase marker clips into the top

Movable cork magnet

Have all that you need

Great for a home office to keep your appointments in order, the Officeline Ultra-Slim, Lightweight Magnetic Dry Erase Board has a pen tray attached at the bottom. You get a dry erase board that can come in either 18″ x 24″, 24″ x 36″ or 36″ x 48″, three magnets, a dry erase marker and an eraser. The board is scratch-resistant and will stay white, even after many uses. The packaging comes with an easy mounting kit and all boards are shipped in reinforced padded boxes.

Key Features:

Comes in three different sizes

Three magnets, a marker, and an eraser

Easy mounting kit

Put it up at work

Boasting a huge array of sizes, the VIZ-PRO Magnetic Whiteboard can easily outfit your office’s conference room. With sizes that range from 18″ x 24″ all the way to 48″ x 96″, there’s a whiteboard for you. These can be mounted horizontally or vertically, fitting the aesthetic of the room. It includes an installation kit and a pen tray to keep your markers in that is detachable. The silver aluminum frame is lightweight but sturdy, giving you a trusted product. The entire board is scratch-proof.

Key Features:

Can be mounted horizontally or vertically

Installation kit and a pen tray

Silver aluminum frame

Keep your dates

Figuring out how to best sort out your events is the definition of getting organized. You can do that with the Lockways 36″ x 24″ Magnetic Dry Erase Calendar Whiteboard. This gives you four months at a time, so this is ideal for either home or work. The monthly planning option provides a lot of skills to get organized. This is suitable for almost many brands of dry erase markers and they will all wipe off cleanly. You can mount it in landscape or portrait and it is sturdy and durable. The black aluminum marker tray is detachable.

Key Features:

Four months at a time

Mounts in landscape or portrait

Black aluminum marker tray

Erase and start anew

The Amazon Basics Magnetic Dry Erase Board has an aluminum frame. This helps you share ideas and get organized. You can pick 18″ x 24″, 24″ x 36″, 36″ x 48″, 48″ x 72″, or 48″ x 96″. These are ideal for home, school, or office, so you can figure out what to use. The durable, painted-steel, dry erase surface erases easily and resists staining and ghosting. You won’t see what you previously wrote after you erase it. It doubles as a magnetic bulletin board for added versatility. It can hang vertically or horizontally and includes dry erase markers and magnets.

Key Features:

Resists staining and ghosting

Doubles as a magnetic bulletin board

Many size options