If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With colder weather comes chapped skin. It’s just the way things work. While moisturizing your skin can take a long time, getting rid of dry skin can be even more of a chore. That’s why you need a dry body brush. These brushes can take off the top dead layer of skin to leave your body with more glow. Revitalize your skin during the toughest months with the best dry body brush to remove cellulite before you put lotion on. You’ll be able to eliminate toxins and have your skin looking its very best, thanks to any of these dry body brushes.

A dry body brush set you need

Image source: ZEN ME/Amazon

With the ability to relieve swelling or aches, the ZEN ME Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush Set can help you feel your very best about your body. All it takes is five minutes a day to use this brush set and you’ll be on your way to clearer, healthier looking skin. The head of the brush can detach from the handle, so you can use it more easily. Attached are medium firm natural boar bristles with a longer curved cut on polished lotus wood. It has a 100% cotton strap that you can slide over your hand. You also get exfoliating gloves, a konjac sponge, a pumice stone and a book for helpful skin tips.

Key Features:

Head can detach from the handle

100% cotton strap

Medium firm natural boar bristles

Premium Dry Brush for Cellulite & Lymphatic Massage to Get Glowing Tighter Skin - Body Brush Se… Price: $19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get your blood flowing

Image source: Yerba/Amazon

A perfect way to cleanse the lymphatic system, the Yerba Prima Tampico Skin Brush is simple to use. This brush will remove the top layer of dead skin and stimulate circulation, so your blood begins to flow into your skin better. It’ll help you maintain a supple glow and get rid of skin cells that may be filled with dirt or grime. This all-natural vegetable fiber brush deeply cleanses pores and helps make skin look smoother than it was. It has a long handle, so you can reach tough areas like your back.

Key Features:

All-natural vegetable fiber brush

Remove the top layer of dead skin

Stimulate circulation

Yerba Prima Tampico Skin Brush (Pack of 1) - Natural Vegetable Fiber Bristles for Dry Skin Brus… List Price: $20.80 Price: $12.12 You Save: $8.68 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

This dry body brush gives you a spa feeling

Image source: Zeellex/Amazon

Give yourself a spa treatment without dropping hundreds of dollars with the Zeellex Dry Brushing Body Brush Set. If you want to continue to look young, you know how important it is to have a solid skin care routine. With this brush set, you’ll get a body brush, a face brush, and a third brush. This brush head can also detach from the handle, letting you reach your whole body. You can stimulate collagen production and improve the texture of your skin. Exfoliating has never been easier because these brushes have natural boar bristles.

Key Features:

Body brush, face brush, and third brush

Head detaches from the handle

Stimulates collagen production

Dry Brushing Body Brush Set for Cellulite & Lymphatic Drainage and Exfoliating Dry Skin -- Prem… List Price: $15.91 Price: $14.99 ($14.99 / Count) You Save: $0.92 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ease your body

Image source: TEMEAYE/Amazon

For those looking to treat their muscles as well, there’s the TEMEAYE Dry Brush. This handle is made from smooth and polished wood and the bristles are made from 100% natural materials. The bristles have elasticity, won’t become deformed, and are resistant to humidity while feeling very gentle on the skin. The brush is wrapped up in hemp rope and it measures 15.8″ in length, allowing you to get to hard-to-reach areas. There is a rope loop for hanging and this comes with two adhesive wall hooks. You’ll get two brushes in this set and they have massaging nodes mixed in with the bristles for a more soothing feel.

Key Features:

Measures 15.8″ in length

Have elasticity and won’t become deformed

Rope loop for hanging

Dry Brush, with Gentle Massage Nodes, Bath Brush Long Handle for Shower, Set of 2, with Wall Ho… Price: $12.99 ($12.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Feel the firmness of the bristles

Image source: POPCHOSE/Amazon

If you want the bristles to be able to get the dry skin off without a problem, check out the POPCHOSE Dry Brushing Body Brush. This is an inexpensive, effective, and chemical-free way to have healthier and smoother skin. This will exfoliate, unclog pores, reduce cellulite, improve blood circulation, and stimulate the lymphatic system while giving you softer and smoother skin. This is made from all natural materials and it comes with a hook to keep it dry. You can slide this over your hand to use on yourself. The bristles are medium firm, meaning they’ll get the job done without much force needed.

Key Features:

Made from all natural materials

Comes with a hook to keep it dry

Inexpensive, effective, and chemical-free

Dry Brushing Body Brush, POPCHOSE Natural Bristle Dry Skin Exfoliating Brush Body Scrub for Fla… Price: $9.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

