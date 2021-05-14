Best Double Boiler

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a delicate balance when it comes to making desserts. If you aspire to be a chocolatier like ones from Belgium or Switzerland, you’ll need to learn the right ways to temper your chocolate and heating liquids. That’s when a double boiler can do the trick. A double boiler provides indirect heat, so you can slowly warm and melt ingredients. If you’re melting chocolate, preparing custard for certain desserts or making hollandaise sauce for eggs benedict, a double boiler can come in handy. While you certainly can put two saucepans inside each other to try and mimic the effect, a professionally made one is the better choice. Here, we’ve hand picked three of them to help you find the one that’s right for you.

Use it for your family

With extra quantity so you can make a large batch, the T-fal B1399663 Specialty Stainless Steel Double Boiler has a phenolic handle. This double boiler holds three quarts, which is large than most of the appliances. The aluminum construction has a nonstick exterior and interior to make cooking and cleaning up a simpler task. It has a durable boiler insert that is also made from stainless steel, so it won’t rust or corrode. The handle allows for a safe and secure grip and the bottom provides an even heat base. It’s dishwasher safe and is provided with a lifetime limited warranty.

Aluminum construction

Boiler insert made from stainless steel

Handle is safe and secure

Use it all over the kitchen

For rapid, even heating, the Farberware Classic Stainless Series 2-Quart Covered Double Boiler can be used anywhere in your kitchen. It features a thick, aluminum core that is surrounded by stainless steel to help spread the heat. The comfortable handles are iconic in style and the lid is self-basting. The exterior has a shiny, polished finish and the container will hold up to two quarts. It is oven-safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and it can be washed in the dishwasher.

Iconic in style

Self-basting lid

Oven-safe up to 350 degrees

Watch the heat rise

Sometimes, you want to let the steam release without having to lift up the lid. The Cook N Home 02633 2 Quarts Double Boiler is a slam dunk for those scenarios. The tempered glass lid has a steam vent that makes viewing the food easy from start to finish. The handle is wrapped in silicone, so it’ll stay cool even while in use. It is made from 18/10 polished stainless steel with an aluminum disc layered on the bottom. It works on gas and electric stovetops but should not be put in the oven.

Silicone handle

Made from 18/10 polished stainless steel

Tempered glass lid with steam vent

Create some delicious desserts

You’ll love how innovative you can get with the La Patisserie 1.5 Quart Double Boiler w/4 Chocolate Molds. You can easily melt butter, chocolate, candy, or make hollandaise sauce, caramel, and so much more. This has an integrated aluminum core capsule at the bottom for fast and even heat conduction. It is even conduction compatible allowing it to be used on both electric or gas stovetops. The ergonomic handle is heat-resistant, so it won’t burn you when you pick it up off the stove. This is the ideal size for making sauces or melting foods without taking up a ton of room in your kitchen. The four fun molds for chocolate that are included make for great use during special occasions. You can also make wax candles or soap in this.

Integrated aluminum core capsule

Includes four fun molds for chocolate

Ideal size

Don’t burn yourself

The JKsmart Double Boilers and Classic Stainless Steel Non-Stick Saucepan is a great addition to any kitchen. This is designed with three layers, made from the highest quality polished stainless steel. The 5mm thickened saucepan is durable and made to be used for a long time. This can hold 2.5 quarts and is perfect for heating up milk, melting butter, chocolate, caramel, and more. The tempered glass lid has a vertical design, so the handle won’t take up much room on the stovetop. Plus, you’ll be able to see inside the pot without removing the lid. The handles are heat-resistant as is the lid. Providing the perfect protection system, the rivets are reinforced.

Tempered glass lid

Vertical design handle

5mm thickened saucepan

