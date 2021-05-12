If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You can never feel too safe in your home. The thought of a break-in can cause many to feel fear and want to add potential safety precautions. Sure, getting a dog is one way to alert you that there may be someone outside. But it can also be a great way to find out a squirrel or another dog has also passed by the outside of your house, as dogs tend to bark at all three things. If you don’t want to install an entire security system that’s potentially linked up to the police in your hometown, you can opt for door and window alarms. These will go off to alert you that someone may be entering when they shouldn’t be and also can scare potential burglars away. Ideal for people who live in apartments who can’t install full alarm systems, these are easy to set up and come in many different sizes. We’ve highlighted five of the best packs of door and window alarms to help you feel safer in your home. Take a look below at our findings.

You may have purchased a home that already had a security system in place. If you want to upgrade that security system to a Ring security system, you can choose the Ring Retrofit Alarm Kit. This is for customers with functional wired contact sensor zones from an existing system. When connected to the Ring Retrofit Alarm Kit, this will turn your door and window alarms over to a Ring Alarm System. You’ll be able to receive mobile notifications and you can arm or disarm the system from the Ring app. You can manage your devices, including connected existing contact sensor zones, your Ring doorbell, cameras, and more through the app. This works with Alexa to arm and disarm the alarms or just to check the status of the system.

Receive mobile notifications

Turn existing alarm system into Ring system

Works with Alexa

Secure your home

If there are multiple doors to enter your home, consider the Hiistar Personal Security Windows & Door Alarm Bell. These come in a pack of 10, providing you with plenty to use. They are easy to mount, thanks to the adhesive that is on them. You can attach these to windows or doors, allowing you to spread them around your home. The magnetic sensor switch detects your door or window and you just need to press the button on or off to arm it. Each one takes two AAA batteries to operate and delivers an extremely loud 90 dB sound when the alarm sounds. The alarm will go off when the primary and secondary parts change their position.

Pack of 10

Magnetic sensor switch

Primary and secondary parts move to set it off

Turn it on and off easily

You’ll have an easy time using the HENDUN Wireless Door Alarm with Remote. Add this to your pool, gate, door, window, or anywhere else you want to keep secured. You’ll receive two in a pack and both come with a remote control. You can sync both of the alarms with one remote, making it simple to turn them on and off. You can arm, disarm, ring the doorbell, or press the panic button which will sound the alarm for you. The alarm is magnetically triggered on its own, so this is great for windows in a child’s room or someone with dementia, so you can keep an eye on their movements if you’re not in the room. This helps you monitor anyone who may be getting up in the night and sleepwalking. It’s great for caregivers of elderly patients. This gives 105 dB of noise.

Two alarms that come with remotes

Magnetically triggered

Gives 105 dB of noise

Make sure it’s heard

It’ll be hard to not hear the GE Personal Security Window/Door 4-Pack. You’ll get four window or door alarms and each of them have three adjustable levels of noise. There is an off button, a chime button, and an alarm button. Each of them can deliver 120 dB of sound, which is an extremely loud alarm. This pack helps deter intruders and alerts those around. These require no wiring and they are easy to install by yourself. The mounting hardware and instructions are included. They each have built-in low battery test buttons that let you check the status of the power.

120 dB of sound

Require no wiring

Built-in low battery test buttons

Don’t have them stick out

If you don’t want to draw attention to your alarms, let us suggest the Flyoukki 120 dB Loud Door and Window Open Alarm Sensor 3 Pack. These are audible at 750 feet away, as they deliver 120 dB of noise. There is no wiring necessary and three LR44 batteries are included in each device. You’ll know when it’s time to change the batteries, thanks to the intuitive low battery indicator. These have a slim and sleek design that will blend in nicely with your walls or windows. They can be put easily wherever you need them. These can even go on cabinets or drawers.

Audible at 750 feet away

Three LR44 batteries

Slim and sleek design

