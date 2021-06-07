Best Dishwasher Cleaner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We know it seems like an oxymoron. Having to clean the appliance that does the cleaning just doesn’t make much sense. But if you think about it, you’ll need to wipe down your duster to get rid of the dust or empty out the vacuum cleaner to continue to vacuum. It only makes sense that your dishwasher is going to have gunk and crud built up in it. So while the dishwasher is doing what it is named to do, you’ll eventually have to clean it. Where do you think the stuff from your plates and bowls goes? If you’re smelling an odd odor coming from your dishwasher, adding some dishwasher cleaner will get rid of it and keep your dishwasher working optimally for longer. Not getting your silverware and dishes as clean as you want is something that frustrates many homeowners. By using any of the five options we’ve highlighted below, you should be able to get the results you’re looking for. Take a look.

Cover yourself for a year

Ideal to use once a month over the span of a year, Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner is formulated to clean all inside. This works for all machine models and it is designed to power away lime and mineral build-up that can occur inside your dishwasher. You can choose between a six-pack and a pack of 12 tablets, as these will dissipate as the cleaning process goes. It is safe to use in all machine models and it is recognized as safe chemicals by the EPA. Use this in a stainless steel tub and plastic tub dishwashers, as it works in either.

Key Features:

Works for all machine models

Comes in a pack of 12

Recognized as safe chemicals

Get rid of grime you don’t know about

That odd smell that you can't quite place may be coming from your dishwasher and Finish Dual Action Dishwasher Cleaner should be able to help. This will deliver a cleaner dishwasher and this leaves behind a fresh scent. You should use this once a month or when you first sense a build-up. This will break down and remove lime scale and grease that builds up in your dishwasher. This will remove hidden grime that you aren't aware of. Your machine will be maintained better than if you don't use anything.

Key Features:

Delivers a cleaner dishwasher

Leaves a fresh scent

Removes hidden grime

Avoid bacteria build-up

The Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner & Disinfectant removes limescale, rust, grease, and bacteria. This comes in a 12-ounce bottle and comes in a pack of six of those bottles. This is an EPA-registered dishwasher cleaner and disinfectant. It removes rust caused by hard water, grease, detergent, and food residue. You'll also be protected from E. coli, salmonella, and other bacteria. This will break down food build-up, allowing it to be cleared away through the water jets and tubes. It is made in the United States and keeps your dishwasher maintained.

Key Features:

EPA-registered dishwasher cleaner and disinfectant

Removes E.coli, salmonella and other bacteria

Comes in a pack of six, 12-ounce bottles

Tackle all of your machine cleanings

By using Lemi Shine Natural Lemon Multi-Purpose Appliance Cleaner, you can keep multiple machines up and running to the best of their abilities. You'll get three packs of three pouches that you can use to clean your washing machine, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. You'll be keeping your appliances looking fresh and new. This removes pesky water build-up and works with city water and well water. This features powerful citric extracts and these naturally clean and deodorize appliances. It should be used monthly and it is non-toxic, biodegradable, phosphate-free, and septic system friendly.

Key Features:

Removes pesky water build-up

Cleans washing machines, dishwashers, and garbage disposals

Non-toxic and biodegradable

Reduce the maintenance of your machine

Oh Yuk Dishwasher Cleaner and Descaler will work with all brands and models. The four cleanings per bottle gives you great value and you'll have cleaner dishes, thanks to your machine being used more efficiently. This is scientifically formulated to keep your dishwasher safe and clean. It will remove contaminants that cause scaling and foul odors. It is tested in laboratories and works with a natural and clean scent.

Key Features:

Four cleanings per bottle

Scientifically formulated to keep your dishwasher safe and clean

Removes contaminants that cause scaling and foul odors